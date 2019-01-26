Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Dhoni, Jadhav Help India Finish at 324/4

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 11:04 AM IST

2nd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 26 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

11:03(IST)

Huge final over for India, Jadhav does the trick as he starts with a 4-6-4, Dhoni then gets a boundary as well. India finish strongly at 324/4 here. Dhoni and Jadhav also complete their 50-run partnership. It will be some chase if New Zealand get this one!

10:58(IST)

SIX! Dhoni finally gets one from the middle of the bat and it goes all the way for a maximum. It also helps India cross 300, the next delivery he lines up to hit straight but makes no contact. Boult ends with figures of 2/61

10:55(IST)
10:51(IST)

Dhoni gets going now, India can't afford to slow down here. The wicketkeeper took his time but now is getting the important boundaries, crucial that he faces the majority of balls here

10:44(IST)

WICKET! Ferguson gets another wicket,extra pace doing the trick once again here. Rayudu looks to pull that one but only manages to get a top edge. Ferguson gets underneath it and completes a simple catch. Rayudu departs for 47 and India are 271/4 now

10:39(IST)

Dhoni struggling to get the big hits, important that players from both the ends go for their shots. Both the batsmen also changing their bats between the overs and we just might see the heavier blade come into use

10:33(IST) Fifth bowler has been expensive for Kiwis!
10:25(IST)

A couple of quiet overs after Kohli dismissal, but then Rayudu gets two boundaries in the same over to Boult. India approaching 250 at the moment. Will also be interesting to see how Williamson uses his resouces here

10:15(IST)

WICKET! Short ball does the trick once again for New Zealand, perfect delivery from Boult as he gets one to rise up high towards the shoulder. Kohli looks to pull that but gets a top edge and Sodhi takes a good catch at fine leg. Kohli departs for 43, India 236/3

10:10(IST)

SIX!! That shot is right out of the IPL from Ambati Rayudu, times it superbly and it goes over the cow corner for a maximum. Also helps take his strike rate past 100. Kohli also batting at almost run a ball. India currently looking good for 350 odd runs here

10:03(IST)

India certainly looking a lot more positive after the drink break, Kohli also looking to force the issue rather than just wait. He will need some support from Rayudu from the other end. India are currently 211/2

09:54(IST)

Final 16 overs left now, Kohli and Rayudu might well look to move up the gears considering few big hitters are still in the dressing room for India. Remember, India will be looking to post somewhere over 300 as the pitch here doesn't seem to have any demons in it!

09:45(IST)

After some trouble for Rayudu, he gets back to back boundaries there. First one goes just past the keeper and for a boundary, after that its a glorious shot past mid on to pick four runs. India quickly approaching 300 here

09:41(IST)

Ambati Rayudu and Virat Kohli at the crease now, those wickets coming in at the perfect time you feel for New Zealand. Both the settled batsmen are back in the hut. Rayudu hasn't been in the best of forms so far, New Zealand will be looking to get a few quiet overs in here

09:34(IST)

WICKET! Lockie Ferguson gets the big wicket here. Rohit Sharma, who was looking so good has to make his way back into the pavilion now. He looks to pull one but hits it straight to de Grandhomme - who looked to have initially misjudged the catch but then dives forward to complete it. That was a slower delivery and hence Rohit couldn't time it as well as he would have liked.  Big wicket for New Zealand

09:31(IST)

Ish Sodhi comes into the attack as New Zealand try to get the better of Indian captain Kohli. He seems to be susceptible to the leg-spinners, especially early on in his innings. The runs seem to have dried up a bit since Dhawan's departure but that shouldn't worry India much as they are still scoring at close to 6 rpo

09:24(IST)

Virat Kohli has come out to join Rohit Sharma in the middle now. He will be looking to spend some time at the crease before going for his shots. The pitch looks completelty flat and if Kohli can settle in, he will back himself to score a big one here!

09:15(IST)

WICKET! The partnership is broken, Boult strikes for New Zealand. Short and wide - that's a rather poor delivery and Dhawan can hit it anywhere he wants but he somehow manages to get an outside edge and its a simple catch to Latham. Almost sheepish celebration from Boult and Dhawan can't believe it. He departs for 66

09:05(IST)

Colin Munro comes into the attack now for New Zealand, but even he concedes a boundary early in the over as Dhawan goes down on one knee to hit the ball behind short fine leg for a boundary. The partnership quickly approaching 150 here

09:03(IST)
09:01(IST)

Trent Boult now comes into the attack but even he is greeted with a couple of boundaries! Rohit and Dhawan really bossing it at the moment, New Zealand seem to be running out of ideas here.

08:57(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan now completes his half-century, both the Indian openers have reached the 50 mark here and are looking really comfortable. Dhawan picks two to reach the landmark and then finds two boundaries as de Grandhomme slips onto the pads twice there. Probably over correcting for his earlier delivery. india are currently 124/0 after 22 overs!

08:53(IST)

New Zealand's strategy to target Rohit Sharma with the short ball really isn't paying any dividends at the moment, this time he pulls one over fine leg for a maximum. Next delivery looks like a no ball but umpire doesn't feel so. Rohit looks a bit disappointed there, India are 111/0!

08:49(IST)

14th Hundred runs stand between Dhawan and Sharma. 2nd Hundred runs stand in NZ between the two and fourth by an IND opener
 

08:46(IST)

50! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century in style here. Pulls one behind square and it goes all the way for a maximum. It also brings up the 100-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. India looking really good at the moment and ominous signs for New Zealand really

08:37(IST)
08:34(IST)

Almost a wicket for New Zealand there, de Grandhomme beats Rohit who loses his balance. Latham does well to remove the bails, third umpire being called in here but Rohit lucky that his front foot hadn't left the crease. He survives, India move onto 90/0 here after 16 overs

08:28(IST)

Dhawan gets some room and absolutely clobbers it for a boundary over point on the offside, after that he gets one on the pads and the ball rushes towards the fine leg boundary. The partnership is already worth 85 and India are scoring at above 6 runs per over

08:24(IST)

SIX! Huge shot that and Rohit gets the first maximum of the day. Short from Sodhi and Rohit's eyes light up there, he pulls and it goes just over Lockie Ferguson's head before crashing into the boundary boards. Ferguson came in there and that might well have cost him, had he stayed on the boundary, it could well have been a comfortable catch

08:20(IST)

Ish Sodhi does come into the attack, starts by conceding just 5 runs in the over. You get a sense that Dhawan and Rohit feel 300 is not a safe total on this pitch, they are eyeing something much bigger than that. de Grandhomme also comes into the attack from the other end and he starts with a quiet over as well. India 65/0 after 12 here

(Image: AFP)

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Latest Updates and Live Score: Huge final over for India, Jadhav does the trick as he starts with a 4-6-4, Dhoni then gets a boundary as well. India finish strongly at 324/4 here. Dhoni and Jadhav also complete their 50-run partnership. It will be some chase if New Zealand get this one!

All the hype surrounding the clash between the Number 2 and 3 sides in one-day cricket turned out to be a false alarm in the first game, for India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a no-contest. Will the second game in Tauranga be any different? New Zealand will have to lift themselves quickly if they are to stop this Indian juggernaut. India had the perfect day out in the first match in Napier. They took only 38 overs to dismiss New Zealand for a paltry 157. Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with two early wickets, before Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the rest of the order. The target was never going to be a problem for India, who raced home in 34.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan used the chance to get among the runs and started the series with an unbeaten 75 to set up the eight-wicket win.

India are unlikely to change anything from Wednesday's game. The only change in their squad is Hardik Pandya's return, but he's unlikely to be available straight away. Virat Kohli will take a break after the third game, and will be looking to make the most of his remaining two matches. He'd be eager to head home only after sealing the series! Kane Williamson warned against panicking after just one loss. He's justified in saying so, for New Zealand have done enough in recent times to suggest Wednesday's game was a one-off case. Their batting group scored in excess of 300 in each of the three games against Sri Lanka recently. But for them to do an encore, they'll have to handle the wrist spinners better.

India's spinners got seven wickets among them in the first match on a track that wasn't even a big turner. One of the key reasons for that was that they were on the backfoot already when Kohli brought his spinners on. That was thanks to Shami getting rid of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early; if New Zealand can improve at the top, the rest will become easier. Even as everyone failed with the bat, New Zealand skipper Williamson continued his steady form with a 64. All he needs is a bit more support, which the likes of Ross Taylor are more than capable of providing.

In some ways, India too will want New Zealand's batsmen to step up. Only then can India test their batting combinations, particularly in the middle order. One of the big takeaways from the Australia series for India was their middle order winning matches, and that was possible only because Australia posted competitive totals. India had made one key change in the batting order for the first game, with Ambati Rayudu back to his No. 4 spot. It meant Dinesh Karthik was out of the XI and pushed MS Dhoni down the order. India didn't get to learn much about that combination, though, for New Zealand didn't put up enough runs on board. Either way, the middle order is likely to be exposed more in the final two matches when Kohli won't be available. The Bay Oval at Tauranga, the venue for the second ODI, is known for good batting conditions. New Zealand will be hoping to make the best of that before it gets too late in the series.
