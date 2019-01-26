India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Dhoni, Jadhav Help India Finish at 324/4

09:34(IST)

WICKET! Lockie Ferguson gets the big wicket here. Rohit Sharma, who was looking so good has to make his way back into the pavilion now. He looks to pull one but hits it straight to de Grandhomme - who looked to have initially misjudged the catch but then dives forward to complete it. That was a slower delivery and hence Rohit couldn't time it as well as he would have liked. Big wicket for New Zealand