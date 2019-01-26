India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Dhoni, Jadhav Help India Finish at 324/4

4 overs without a boundary in the end overs. India not getting the finish that the start had set up the innings for.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2019
Tough on Colin DeGrandhomme throwing him into matches vs @BCCI when he hasnt played a game this year!! Same for Matt Henry vs SL who hadnt played for 53 days. Henry again on sidelines while Canterbury play. @BLACKCAPS need to improve their player management IMO— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 26, 2019
WICKET! Lockie Ferguson gets the big wicket here. Rohit Sharma, who was looking so good has to make his way back into the pavilion now. He looks to pull one but hits it straight to de Grandhomme - who looked to have initially misjudged the catch but then dives forward to complete it. That was a slower delivery and hence Rohit couldn't time it as well as he would have liked. Big wicket for New Zealand
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack as New Zealand try to get the better of Indian captain Kohli. He seems to be susceptible to the leg-spinners, especially early on in his innings. The runs seem to have dried up a bit since Dhawan's departure but that shouldn't worry India much as they are still scoring at close to 6 rpo
WICKET! The partnership is broken, Boult strikes for New Zealand. Short and wide - that's a rather poor delivery and Dhawan can hit it anywhere he wants but he somehow manages to get an outside edge and its a simple catch to Latham. Almost sheepish celebration from Boult and Dhawan can't believe it. He departs for 66
Gabbar joins the party, brings up his FIFTY off 53 deliveries. This is his 27th in ODIs#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WW4uRWIC4s— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019
50! Shikhar Dhawan now completes his half-century, both the Indian openers have reached the 50 mark here and are looking really comfortable. Dhawan picks two to reach the landmark and then finds two boundaries as de Grandhomme slips onto the pads twice there. Probably over correcting for his earlier delivery. india are currently 124/0 after 22 overs!
NZ bowlers feeling the heat from Rohit and Dhawan in full flow. Pitch seems totally placid though. Match should be a run fest— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2019
SIX! Huge shot that and Rohit gets the first maximum of the day. Short from Sodhi and Rohit's eyes light up there, he pulls and it goes just over Lockie Ferguson's head before crashing into the boundary boards. Ferguson came in there and that might well have cost him, had he stayed on the boundary, it could well have been a comfortable catch
Ish Sodhi does come into the attack, starts by conceding just 5 runs in the over. You get a sense that Dhawan and Rohit feel 300 is not a safe total on this pitch, they are eyeing something much bigger than that. de Grandhomme also comes into the attack from the other end and he starts with a quiet over as well. India 65/0 after 12 here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking