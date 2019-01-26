India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Kohli Wins the Toss, Unchanged India Elect to Bat

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said the fast-tracking of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill into the Indian team shows that the upcoming talent is "maturing" faster than ever before, increasing competition within the team.While Shaw made his Test debut in October, Gill earned a maiden call-up for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Both batsmen had starred in India's triumphant campaign in the Under-19 Word Cup in New Zealand 12 months ago."I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes," Dhawan said ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday."Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the way he came into the Test team and scored a century and 70 runs against the West Indies, it shows that our bench strength is also very good. So even among the 15 (squad members), we have very high competition."
A look at the pitch for today's game. Win the toss and?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3th01UgBvn— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019
At the ground on Friday, India were greeted with ‘pōwhiri’ – a traditional welcome ceremony, performed by the indigenous people of the Bay Oval area.
The ceremony involves speeches, dancing and singing and finally the hongi – the ceremonial touching of noses. After the pōwhiri, kai (food) is shared, in keeping with the Māori tradition of manaakitanga or hospitality.
India's spinners got seven wickets among them in the first match on a track that wasn't even a big turner. One of the key reasons for that was that they were on the backfoot already when Kohli brought his spinners on. That was thanks to Shami getting rid of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early; if New Zealand can improve at the top, the rest will become easier. Even as everyone failed with the bat, New Zealand skipper Williamson continued his steady form with a 64. All he needs is a bit more support, which the likes of Ross Taylor are more than capable of providing.
India are unlikely to change anything from Wednesday's game. The only change in their squad is Hardik Pandya's return, but he's unlikely to be available straight away. Virat Kohli will take a break after the third game, and will be looking to make the most of his remaining two matches. He'd be eager to head home only after sealing the series! Kane Williamson warned against panicking after just one loss. He's justified in saying so, for New Zealand have done enough in recent times to suggest Wednesday's game was a one-off case. Their batting group scored in excess of 300 in each of the three games against Sri Lanka recently. But for them to do an encore, they'll have to handle the wrist spinners better.
India had the perfect day out in the first match in Napier. They took only 38 overs to dismiss New Zealand for a paltry 157. Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with two early wickets, before Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the rest of the order. The target was never going to be a problem for India, who raced home in 34.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan used the chance to get among the runs and started the series with an unbeaten 75 to set up the eight-wicket win.
Hello everyone and welcom to our live blog for the second ODI between India and New Zealand. After a scintillating performance in the first ODI, where India registered a clinical victory, the visitors will be looking to maintain some consistency in their performance and take a 2-0 series lead. New Zealand meanwhile will be hoping that it was a one-off poor performance and will look to bounce back in style to level the series.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking