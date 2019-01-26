India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Kuldeep Double Strikes Leaves NZ Sinking

Terrific stumping by Dhoni to get rid of in-form Taylor. Dhoni and Jadhav are becoming Jodi No.1 for India!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2019
Here’s one for the stat nerds. This was the first time 🇮🇳 have dismissed Williamson for less than 50 at home in the last 7 innings! 🙌 #NZvIND #HallaBol— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 26, 2019
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally gets the breakthrough, you can't say he didn't deserve that. Guptill's charmed life comes to an end as he gets the top edge and the ball goes flying down to third man where Chahal takes a good tumbling catch. The ball was certainly travelling there. New Zealand are now 23/1
This is another fine over for New Zealand but Bhuvneshwar might well consider himself unlucky there, first an inside edge goes for a boundary and after that Guptill picks one of his pads to find the boundary. After that, its an outside edge which Dhoni drops. Was a tough chance but should have been taken
4 overs without a boundary in the end overs. India not getting the finish that the start had set up the innings for.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2019
Tough on Colin DeGrandhomme throwing him into matches vs @BCCI when he hasnt played a game this year!! Same for Matt Henry vs SL who hadnt played for 53 days. Henry again on sidelines while Canterbury play. @BLACKCAPS need to improve their player management IMO— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 26, 2019
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking