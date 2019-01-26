Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Kuldeep Double Strikes Leaves NZ Sinking

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 1:38 PM IST

2nd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 26 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

13:38(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav does it once again, frustration continues to grow for de Grandhomme and he looks to clear the boundary. Gets it high in the sky but not long enough. Rayudu takes a good catch at mid-wicket.Just a matter of time now you feel for Kiwis, they are 146/6,

13:28(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav gets another one here, Tom Latham completely deceived by that one and misses the ball. He is hit on the full and straight on the pads. India continue chipping away at the wickets here,New Zealand are 137/5

13:24(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav with a loud appeal against Nicholls but the ball was probably spinning a bit too much there. Dhoni immediately says no review and rightly so, replays show that the ball would have indeed been spinning too much

13:14(IST)

Spinners yet again firmly putting India in charge here, the key for them is to ensure that they maintain this pressure. As we write this, we also see Kuldeep Yadav coming into the attack now!

13:07(IST)
13:06(IST)

WICKET! This is stunning from Dhoni. Jadhav gets a bit of drift on the ball, just enough to beat Taylor. His backfoot is in the air for fraction of a second but that's all Dhoni needs to remove the bails! Delight for the Indian team here and Kiwis are 101/4

12:58(IST)

Boundaries just not coming for New Zealand at the moment but the key for them will be to build partnerships. Enough big hitters in the shed to catch up with the required run rate. Taylor you feel will be the key wicket India would want here

12:49(IST)

WICKET! Chahal gets the wicket, Munro had been struggling for a while there. Chahal gets one to turn and Munro looks to go for the reverse sweep but completely misses the ball there. Delight for India as Munro departs for 31.

12:47(IST)

Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack, Taylor though does well to dispatch the final ball for a boundary. A couple of typical Jadhav deliveries in that over which stayed a bit low.

12:37(IST)
12:32(IST)

Vijay Shankar comes into the attack now and immediately New Zealand look to go after him. Munro finds a couple of boundaries in the over though a better effort from Shami at mid-wicket could have prevented atleast one! Kiwis are now 63/2

12:27(IST)

A maiden now from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, pressure firmly on the Kiwis at the moment. Ross Taylor has come out to join Colin Munro in the middle. Home team needs a big partnership to come back int the game.

12:22(IST)

WICKET! After travelling the distance on a couple of occasions. Shami gets the wicket, Williamson had hit 18 runs in the over but then finally chops one onto the stumps. Delight as well as relief for Shami there, Williamson departs for 20 and New Zealand are 5`/2

12:16(IST)

SIX! The pressure was building on Munro there after a few dot balls but he releases it ins tyle, short ball and he pulls that over fine leg for a maximum. Boig job ahead for Munro and Kane Williamson to get the Kiwis on track in this chase

12:08(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally gets the breakthrough, you can't say he didn't deserve that. Guptill's charmed life comes to an end as he gets the top edge and the ball goes flying down to third man where Chahal takes a good tumbling catch. The ball was certainly travelling there. New Zealand are now 23/1

12:03(IST)

Guptill is certainly living a charmed life at the moment, this time Shami gets the outside edge but the ball falls just short of Rohit Sharma at first slip. But a good over from the pacer as he concedes just 2 runs in that one

11:59(IST)

This is another fine over for New Zealand but Bhuvneshwar might well consider himself unlucky there, first an inside edge goes for a boundary and after that Guptill picks one of his pads to find the boundary. After that, its an outside edge which Dhoni drops. Was a tough chance but should have been taken

11:55(IST)

Shami starts proceedings from the other end for India, hes the man in form and it shows straight away. He is accurate with his line and length straight away there, New Zealand are 10/0 after two overs.

11:50(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts proceedings for India, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill on the crease for New Zealand. Munro finds the boundary on the last ball of the over as he hits one through the covers for a four. New Zealand are 7/0 after the first over.

11:03(IST)

Huge final over for India, Jadhav does the trick as he starts with a 4-6-4, Dhoni then gets a boundary as well. India finish strongly at 324/4 here. Dhoni and Jadhav also complete their 50-run partnership. It will be some chase if New Zealand get this one!

10:58(IST)

SIX! Dhoni finally gets one from the middle of the bat and it goes all the way for a maximum. It also helps India cross 300, the next delivery he lines up to hit straight but makes no contact. Boult ends with figures of 2/61

10:55(IST)
10:51(IST)

Dhoni gets going now, India can't afford to slow down here. The wicketkeeper took his time but now is getting the important boundaries, crucial that he faces the majority of balls here

10:44(IST)

WICKET! Ferguson gets another wicket,extra pace doing the trick once again here. Rayudu looks to pull that one but only manages to get a top edge. Ferguson gets underneath it and completes a simple catch. Rayudu departs for 47 and India are 271/4 now

10:39(IST)

Dhoni struggling to get the big hits, important that players from both the ends go for their shots. Both the batsmen also changing their bats between the overs and we just might see the heavier blade come into use

10:33(IST) Fifth bowler has been expensive for Kiwis!
10:25(IST)

A couple of quiet overs after Kohli dismissal, but then Rayudu gets two boundaries in the same over to Boult. India approaching 250 at the moment. Will also be interesting to see how Williamson uses his resouces here

10:15(IST)

WICKET! Short ball does the trick once again for New Zealand, perfect delivery from Boult as he gets one to rise up high towards the shoulder. Kohli looks to pull that but gets a top edge and Sodhi takes a good catch at fine leg. Kohli departs for 43, India 236/3

10:10(IST)

SIX!! That shot is right out of the IPL from Ambati Rayudu, times it superbly and it goes over the cow corner for a maximum. Also helps take his strike rate past 100. Kohli also batting at almost run a ball. India currently looking good for 350 odd runs here

10:03(IST)

India certainly looking a lot more positive after the drink break, Kohli also looking to force the issue rather than just wait. He will need some support from Rayudu from the other end. India are currently 211/2

All the hype surrounding the clash between the Number 2 and 3 sides in one-day cricket turned out to be a false alarm in the first game, for India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a no-contest. Will the second game in Tauranga be any different? New Zealand will have to lift themselves quickly if they are to stop this Indian juggernaut. India had the perfect day out in the first match in Napier. They took only 38 overs to dismiss New Zealand for a paltry 157. Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with two early wickets, before Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the rest of the order. The target was never going to be a problem for India, who raced home in 34.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan used the chance to get among the runs and started the series with an unbeaten 75 to set up the eight-wicket win.

India are unlikely to change anything from Wednesday's game. The only change in their squad is Hardik Pandya's return, but he's unlikely to be available straight away. Virat Kohli will take a break after the third game, and will be looking to make the most of his remaining two matches. He'd be eager to head home only after sealing the series! Kane Williamson warned against panicking after just one loss. He's justified in saying so, for New Zealand have done enough in recent times to suggest Wednesday's game was a one-off case. Their batting group scored in excess of 300 in each of the three games against Sri Lanka recently. But for them to do an encore, they'll have to handle the wrist spinners better.

India's spinners got seven wickets among them in the first match on a track that wasn't even a big turner. One of the key reasons for that was that they were on the backfoot already when Kohli brought his spinners on. That was thanks to Shami getting rid of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early; if New Zealand can improve at the top, the rest will become easier. Even as everyone failed with the bat, New Zealand skipper Williamson continued his steady form with a 64. All he needs is a bit more support, which the likes of Ross Taylor are more than capable of providing.

In some ways, India too will want New Zealand's batsmen to step up. Only then can India test their batting combinations, particularly in the middle order. One of the big takeaways from the Australia series for India was their middle order winning matches, and that was possible only because Australia posted competitive totals. India had made one key change in the batting order for the first game, with Ambati Rayudu back to his No. 4 spot. It meant Dinesh Karthik was out of the XI and pushed MS Dhoni down the order. India didn't get to learn much about that combination, though, for New Zealand didn't put up enough runs on board. Either way, the middle order is likely to be exposed more in the final two matches when Kohli won't be available. The Bay Oval at Tauranga, the venue for the second ODI, is known for good batting conditions. New Zealand will be hoping to make the best of that before it gets too late in the series.
