Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Auckland: de Grandhomme Takes the Attack to Indian Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 8, 2019, 12:35 PM IST

2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland 08 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

12:28(IST)

SIX, SIX: De Grandhomme has changed the course of this match single-handedly and scored two sixes in the same over of Krunal. That has taken Kiwis to 99/4 in 12.3 overs. 

12:22(IST)

Grandhomme and now taken the attack to Chahal. A four and a six off consecutive deliveries has spoiled has figures. The batsman doesn't stop here and continues to attack Chahal. Kiwis are 79/4 in 11 overs. 

12:18(IST)

This is not looking good for the Kiwis as they have just managed 60 runs in the last 10 overs. Most importantly they have lost 4 wickets. 

12:11(IST)

Moving on from the controversial LBW decision, Chahal has been introduced into the attack. But Krunal has broken the back of Kiwi batting line up. Here is another one for Krunal as Williamson tries to play across the line and pays the price for it. He is LBW for 20. Kiwis are 50/4.

12:07(IST)
12:02(IST)

OUT: There is a huge appeal for an LBW against Daryl Mitchell off Krunal, but there is a clear inside edge. But the third umpire has adjudged him out. This is certainly a controversial decision. Anywho, Kiwis are 43/3.  

11:58(IST)

OUT: Krunal Pandya comes into the attack and bowls in tandem with brother Hardik. He has straightaway done the trick and accounts for Munro's wicket. Kiwis are 41/2. 

11:52(IST)

India have again started leaking boundaries. Khaleel is hit for six and a four in his over. India would have to stop the boundaries on a small ground like Auckland. It's 30/1 after 4 overs. 

11:44(IST)

OUT: Seifert hits Buvneshwar for a four and six in the same over but the bowler strike back and claims a wicket. Seifert dances down the track and edges the ball, that goes straight into the hands of Dhoni. It's 15/1.

11:42(IST)

That's a good start by Khaleel as he doesn't give any room to the batsmen to play their shots. He just gives away two runs in the over as Kiwis are 5/0 in 2 overs.

11:39(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed starts from the other end. He also had an ordinary outing in the previous match. He would like to change that.  

11:35(IST)

Bhuvneshwar to start the proceedings once again for the Indians and he will have the challenge of restricting Tim Seifert and Colin Munro. He's getting the ball to move considerably. This is a good start for the Indians. It's 3/0 after the first over. 

11:27(IST)

Indian bowlers would like to make amends from an ordinary bowling performance of the 1st T20I. Having said that, the results from this series should not bother the Indians because all team are trying to get their combinations right for the World Cup.

11:22(IST)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

11:15(IST)

Rohit Sharma After Toss: We were looking to bowl first anyway. I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today. We just need to do the right things and do them consistently. We discussed what went wrong in the last game. Hopefully we won't repeat them. We are playing the same team. I know there will be a lot of talk about Krunal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep has been top class for us.

11:10(IST)

India have fielded an unchanged XI and Kuldeep has still not be in included in the line up. Krunal has again been given a chance. Clearly India wants to try out different combinations. 

11:04(IST)
11:03(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first. Once again it looks like a great batting pitch and the Kiwis will look to make the most of it again.

10:57(IST)

After a humiliating 78-run loss against the Kiwis in the first T20I at Wellington, India would like to stage a comeback and level the series. But it will be a tough task for them given that the batting line-up still looks fragile. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I.  

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Auckland: de Grandhomme Takes the Attack to Indian Bowlers

Getty Images

Loading...
India vs New Zealand, latest update:
Catch all the action and live cricket score from the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Preview: Having suffered a severe beating at the hands of New Zealand in the first Twenty20 International, India will aim to pull up their socks in both batting and bowling departments. New Zealand looked completely a different outfit from the one that lost the One-Day International series 1-4 and outplayed India in all facets of the game. The home team rode on Tim Seifert's fiery 43-ball 84 to post a massive total of 219 for 6 in their 20 overs. In reply, despite going with eight batsmen, India were bundled out for 139, suffering an 80-run defeat - their biggest in terms of margin. In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian bowling attack looked mediocre and New Zealand batsmen had no trouble in taking them apart. In total, they were smashed for 14 maximums and almost every Black Caps batsman took part in the run fest. "In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs. When you are chasing 218 (220), it's not that easy. Initially, we gave away (too many) runs and kept on leaking runs in the middle overs as well. So no matter how the pitch was, the scoreboard pressure was obviously there," said Krunal Pandya after the defeat.

India went with Krunal in place of Kuldeep to prolong their batting lineup and they might once again go back to the left-arm wrist spinner who had a superb ODI series. Krunal spoke about conceding too many runs in the middle overs and that's what Kuldeep can minimise by picking up regular wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal too didn't have a great game and it's no secret that both wrist spinners perform well when they are bowling in tandem. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed too has failed to impress and it with Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul available, the management has other options. While a 220-run chase was never going to be easy for India, the way they surrendered their weapons was a big surprise. The lengthy batting order hardly mattered as they were bowled out for less than 140. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya had a forgettable day at the office, while Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni were able to spend some time in the middle. India have plenty of replacement options in the batting department as well and might bring Kedar Jadhav into the mix. He can provide that extra bowling option and will allow India to play an extra frontline bowler. "We have all the required ingredients of a good team. Batting depth, multiple bowling options. Just that it was one of the bad days. We have to now rectify ourselves and not repeat the same mistakes in the next game," said Krunal. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to build on the momentum they gained from the first T20I. Apart from Seifert, the likes of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Scott Kuggeleijn chipped in as well and will look to do the same in the next encounter. The hosts went with Daryl Mitchell and Colin de Grandhomme who didn't contribute much and now might again go back to James Neesham and Doug Bracewell.

New Zealand will be delighted with the way Tim Southee, who picked up 3 for 17, performed in the last game. The 30-year-old hasn't been in the best of form in white-ball cricket and this will surely boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup. "A number of guys that needed game time and I know I haven't been at my best with the white-ball for a while,” he said. “There's been times in the last year or so I've felt I've bowled extremely well at times and haven't got wickets or supported [Trent] Boulty at the other end. So I guess you're always looking at ways to get better, always looking at ways to try and improve as a cricketer. So it's just always [about being] involved in the game and look in a different way so you can get better and looking back to when you were at your best and how you were operating then.” New Zealand are the only team against whom India have losing record in T20Is and if they aren't at their best on Friday, there will be no coming back in the series.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya.
cricketcricket scoreind vs nz liveInd vs NZ Live ScoreIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2019india vs new zealand live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorerohit sharma

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...