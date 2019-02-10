Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Hamilton Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 10, 2019, 6:07 PM IST

Kane Williamson: What a brilliant advertisement for T20 cricket. It's great to get across the line tonight. It was a fairly short series. The first performances was our best, and there were some learnings in the second one. For it to go to the last couple of balls, I knew India would come back strong, and it was a great series to be a part of. The nature of international cricket is such that we have to play Bangladesh at home now, so looking forward to that as well.

 
16:08(IST)

Rohit Sharma: Pretty disappointing to not get to the finishing line. 210-odd was always going to be tough, and we were in the game right till the end, but New Zealand held their nerve well and they deserved to win. We started off well in the ODIs, and the boys will be disappointed not getting to the finishing line in the T20s. Lots of positives, and a few mistakes, so there's a lot of material to move ahead.

16:03(IST)
15:59(IST)
15:55(IST)

ALL OVER: India in the end fall short by 4 runs despite the best efforts by Karthik and Krunal. But Kiwis held their nerve to register the win and take the series 2-1. 

15:50(IST)
15:49(IST)

Karthik gets a towering six over the mid wicket and keeps India in the hunt. This is getting really close for India. And on the last ball of Kuggeleijn over Krunal slams a six. India are 16 runs away from the target.  

15:40(IST)

India still have some hopes left as Karthik and Krunal currently dealing in boundaries. They have taken India to 176/6 in 17.2 overs. 

15:38(IST)
15:30(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Dhoni perishes now. He skies a ball off Mitchell but gives a simple catch to Southee. He is out for 2. India are 145/6.

15:25(IST)

OUT: What a weird dismissal for Pandya as he loses his bat and gives a simple catch to Williamson at mid off. Pandya departs for 21 as India are 145/5. 

15:21(IST)
15:13(IST)

OUT: Pant departs as Tickner has his first international wicket. Pant goes for a wild slog as the ball goes straight into the hands of Williamson. He is out for 28. India are 121/3. 

15:09(IST)

India are still in the game as they need 95 runs from 50 balls. With Pant there on the crease India have a good chance of winning. It's 119/2 at the moment. 

14:59(IST)

Pant is hammering Kiwi bowlers ever since he has come on to the crease. He has already hit two sixes and a four. That has taken India to 101/2 in 9.4 over. 

14:54(IST)

OUT: What a disaster for India. Shankar tries to go for a slog sweep but is caught in the deep by de Grandhomme. He departs for 43 from 28 balls. It's 81/2. 

14:53(IST)

SIX, SIX: Vijay Shankar is turning on the heat at the moment. He slams Ish Sodhi for two towering sixes in the same over. India are 78/1. 

14:47(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Both Vijay Shankar and Rohit have batted together beautifully but the duo will have to continue for a longer time. India are 60/1. 

14:41(IST)
14:35(IST)
14:31(IST)

Shankar is looking in great tough as he gets two boundaries in the Kuggeleijn over. That makes it 11 runs in the over as India move to 29/1 in 3 overs. A good start by the Indians. 

14:25(IST)

Tim Southee starts from the other end and Rohit plays one fine through the third man and the ball races to the boundary. India need a lot more of this. Vijay Shankar will also have to get some boundaries. India are 18/1 after two overs. 

14:19(IST)

OUT: Mitchell Santner starts the proceedings for the Kiwis and he is greeted with a four by Dhawan. That's the kind of start India needed in a huge chase. And in the same over he goes for a slog sweep but is caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell. What a brilliant catch by the Kiwi as India are 6/1.

14:09(IST)
14:08(IST)

Taylor deposits one into the stands and then Kiwis get a boundary on the last ball. New Zealand end at 212/4 in their 20 overs. Been a sensational batting effort this and will take some chasing if India are to get this one.

14:02(IST)

New Zealand have reached 200 here! Still one over to go in the innings here. Ross Taylor meanwhile has come out to join Daryl Mitchell..

13:58(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, de Grandhomme departs as he looks to go for the wide one. It was a wide yorker outside the off stump. Would have been a wide had de Grandhomme not nicked it! Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. New Zealand are 193/4

13:56(IST)

Not the best of days yet for both Pandya brothers here! Hardik continues to be unlucky here, he concedes 44 runs in his 4 overs here. The partnership between Mitchell and de Grandhomme is 43 off just 23 balls. New Zealand are finishing this perfectly!

13:51(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack but he fails to find his line & length here. Two full tosses and that's easy pickings at this stage of the innings for the batsmen. 15 runs from the over and New Zealand are 182/3. India seem to be in all sorts of trouble at the moment

India vs New Zealand, Latest Update: ALL OVER: India in the end fall short by 4 runs despite the best efforts by Karthik and Krunal. But Kiwis held their nerve to register the win and take the series 2-1.

Catch all the action and live cricket score from the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (February 10).

India will be looking to end a rather successful Trans-Tasman tour with a victory when they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 in Hamilton on Sunday.The Men in Blue will have a chance to script history as Rohit and Co. will look to seal India’s first ever T20I series victory in New Zealand. After steamrolling the Blackcaps in the ODIs, T20I series has been a bit more closely fought affair with both teams testing their bench strength. It was the Kiwis who landed the first punch with a convincing win in Wellington but a successful fightback from the visitors in Auckland meant that we're in for a thrilling finale. "It's been a long tour but it's important that we learned from our mistakes in the first T20I. Now we are looking forward to the deciding T20I," skipper Rohit Sharma had said after the second T20I.

The young Indian bowling has been tested but the likes of Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed’s performances so far will give the team management some assurance. Hardik Pandya has also been impressive; getting some much-needed match practice after his extended stay on the sidelines due to injury and off-field controversy. India have gone in with an unchanged XI in both the games so far with skipper Rohit Sharma insisting that it is important to give the players some game time. But come the final T20I India might look to bring in Kuldeep Yadav as the left-arm leggie has troubled the Kiwis throughout the ODIs but Yuzvendra Chahal has been preferred in the two games so far. The question though will remain who does he replace as all the bowlers have performed well so far in the series. Sidharth Kaul is another bowler who might be considered if the management wants to give either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Khaleel a break.

New Zealand’s strength has been the performance of their batsmen, with opener Tim Seifert providing blazing starts supported by the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme. Tim Southee also seems to have regained his rhythm and will look to continue in the same vein ahead of the World Cup. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi have been the other two standout performers. But the hosts have been plagued by inconsistencies and that is something which will surely hurt the team which takes a lot of pride in playing some high quality cricket. A trophy against India will surely give their fans something to cheer about. In-form Jimmy Neesham might get a look in for Scott Kuggeleijn while Colin Munro – who was also dropped for the ODI’s against Bangladesh – will also find it difficult to keep his spot.
