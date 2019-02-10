Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: Pant Takes the Attack to Kiwi Bowlers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 10, 2019, 3:02 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:59(IST)

Pant is hammering Kiwi bowlers ever since he has come on to the crease. He has already hit two sixes and a four. That has taken India to 101/2 in 9.4 over. 

14:54(IST)

OUT: What a disaster for India. Shankar tries to go for a slog sweep but is caught in the deep by de Grandhomme. He departs for 43 from 28 balls. It's 81/2. 

14:53(IST)

SIX, SIX: Vijay Shankar is turning on the heat at the moment. He slams Ish Sodhi for two towering sixes in the same over. India are 78/1. 

14:47(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Both Vijay Shankar and Rohit have batted together beautifully but the duo will have to continue for a longer time. India are 60/1. 

14:41(IST)
14:35(IST)
14:31(IST)

Shankar is looking in great tough as he gets two boundaries in the Kuggeleijn over. That makes it 11 runs in the over as India move to 29/1 in 3 overs. A good start by the Indians. 

14:25(IST)

Tim Southee starts from the other end and Rohit plays one fine through the third man and the ball races to the boundary. India need a lot more of this. Vijay Shankar will also have to get some boundaries. India are 18/1 after two overs. 

14:19(IST)

OUT: Mitchell Santner starts the proceedings for the Kiwis and he is greeted with a four by Dhawan. That's the kind of start India needed in a huge chase. And in the same over he goes for a slog sweep but is caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell. What a brilliant catch by the Kiwi as India are 6/1.

14:09(IST)
14:08(IST)

Taylor deposits one into the stands and then Kiwis get a boundary on the last ball. New Zealand end at 212/4 in their 20 overs. Been a sensational batting effort this and will take some chasing if India are to get this one.

14:02(IST)

New Zealand have reached 200 here! Still one over to go in the innings here. Ross Taylor meanwhile has come out to join Daryl Mitchell..

13:58(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, de Grandhomme departs as he looks to go for the wide one. It was a wide yorker outside the off stump. Would have been a wide had de Grandhomme not nicked it! Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. New Zealand are 193/4

13:56(IST)

Not the best of days yet for both Pandya brothers here! Hardik continues to be unlucky here, he concedes 44 runs in his 4 overs here. The partnership between Mitchell and de Grandhomme is 43 off just 23 balls. New Zealand are finishing this perfectly!

13:51(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack but he fails to find his line & length here. Two full tosses and that's easy pickings at this stage of the innings for the batsmen. 15 runs from the over and New Zealand are 182/3. India seem to be in all sorts of trouble at the moment

13:45(IST)

de Grandhomme now takes control, Krunal Pandya crosses 50 with the ball here! He concedes 16 runs in the last over and ends with figures of 0/54! New Zealand certainly looking solid to cross 200 here at the moment, New Zealand are currently 167/3

13:39(IST)

WICKET! Kane Williamson departs now, Khaleel Ahmed gets the wicket. Slower ball and Williamson gets a top edge there. The ball just lobs and goes straight to Kuldeep Yadav at short fine leg. Khaleel lets out a huge roar! Williamson departs for 27 and New Zealand are now 150/3

13:32(IST)

WICKET! Munro departs, and its Hardik who takes the catch! Poetic justice as they say. Munro looks to go for a six but gets it from the underside of his bat. It just goes high in the air and Pandya comes underneath it to comfortably take the catch. Munro departs for 76 and Kiwis are now 136/2

13:28(IST)

DROPPED! Khaleel Ahmed has dropped an absolute sitter here and that too Munro! It was a top edge and an absolute sitter, maybe too easy for him. Pandya is certainly disappointed. Munro meanwhile deposits the next three balls for 4-6-4! Not looking like India's day so far

13:23(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

34th T20I stumping by MS Dhoni. Most stumpings in T20Is: -

34 - MS Dhoni (IND)

32 - Kamran Akmal (PAK)

28 - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)/ Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN)

20 - Denesh Ramdin (WIN)/Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

13:20(IST)

50! Munro reaches his half-century and in some style. Deposits Krunal Pandya over long on for a maximum. He has finally arrived to the party in style, looked completely out of form and he was even axed from the ODI squad against Bangladesh. His ninth T20I half-century!

13:16(IST)

India coming back into the game, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav. Williamson it seems is taking a measured approach rather than going for his shots. The run rate comes below 10 here for the first time. Interesting to see how Munro approaches his innings from here

13:10(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav gets the wicket, both the openers failing to read him and Seifert has to depart. Lightening quick work from MS Dhoni behind the stumps, Seifert looks to block but misses the ball. Dhoni removes the bails in a flash. Seifert's foot was on the line! This is as much Dhoni's wicket as it is Kuldeep's! New Zelaand are 80/1

13:04(IST)
12:59(IST)

Krunal Pandya comes into the attack from the other end, he was the star other day but goes to the cleaners in the first over here! He starts by conceding 20 runs. Munro and Seifert both clearing boundaries at will here. The powerplay is over here and the Kiwis are 66/0! What a start this for the home side.

12:55(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now, he starts by conceding 8 runs in his first over. Munro finding the boundary. Kiwi openers have started really well here and laid a solid platform. Already going at over 9 runs per over .5 overs gone and they are 46/0!

12:49(IST)

SIX! This is superb from Seifert. First he is almost dismissed he looks to go over the offside but the ball falls just away from Vijay Shankar and goes for a boundary. Good effort by the Indian fielder to come near that one! Khaleel then goes for the yorker but Seifert almost sweeps it for a six over short fine leg! Some brilliant T20 batting here. He picks 16 runs from the over and NZ are 38/0

12:46(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar really showing why he is the best in business , he knows that there is no swing on offer so turns to yorkers. Absolutely accurate with them in his second over and giving the batsmen absolutely nothing. He concedes just 3 runs from the over and Kiwis move to 22/0. Important that India get a few dot balls in!

12:40(IST)

Seifert times one perfectly over the covers to pick another boundary, he had picked the slower ball there and got it perfectly. Kiwis are off to a blazing start here! Both openers looking good and the score moves to 19/0

12:37(IST)

In crowd today are the winners from our Jumbo's Army contest and they are clearly having a good time!

LOAD MORE

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: Pant Takes the Attack to Kiwi Bowlers

Rishabh Pant in action. (Image: AP)

Loading...
India vs New Zealand, Latest Update: Pant is hammering Kiwi bowlers ever since he has come on to the crease. He has already hit two sixes and a four. That has taken India to 101/2 in 9.4 over.

Catch all the action and live cricket score from the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (February 10).

India will be looking to end a rather successful Trans-Tasman tour with a victory when they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 in Hamilton on Sunday.The Men in Blue will have a chance to script history as Rohit and Co. will look to seal India’s first ever T20I series victory in New Zealand. After steamrolling the Blackcaps in the ODIs, T20I series has been a bit more closely fought affair with both teams testing their bench strength. It was the Kiwis who landed the first punch with a convincing win in Wellington but a successful fightback from the visitors in Auckland meant that we're in for a thrilling finale. "It's been a long tour but it's important that we learned from our mistakes in the first T20I. Now we are looking forward to the deciding T20I," skipper Rohit Sharma had said after the second T20I.

The young Indian bowling has been tested but the likes of Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed’s performances so far will give the team management some assurance. Hardik Pandya has also been impressive; getting some much-needed match practice after his extended stay on the sidelines due to injury and off-field controversy. India have gone in with an unchanged XI in both the games so far with skipper Rohit Sharma insisting that it is important to give the players some game time. But come the final T20I India might look to bring in Kuldeep Yadav as the left-arm leggie has troubled the Kiwis throughout the ODIs but Yuzvendra Chahal has been preferred in the two games so far. The question though will remain who does he replace as all the bowlers have performed well so far in the series. Sidharth Kaul is another bowler who might be considered if the management wants to give either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Khaleel a break.

New Zealand’s strength has been the performance of their batsmen, with opener Tim Seifert providing blazing starts supported by the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme. Tim Southee also seems to have regained his rhythm and will look to continue in the same vein ahead of the World Cup. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi have been the other two standout performers. But the hosts have been plagued by inconsistencies and that is something which will surely hurt the team which takes a lot of pride in playing some high quality cricket. A trophy against India will surely give their fans something to cheer about. In-form Jimmy Neesham might get a look in for Scott Kuggeleijn while Colin Munro – who was also dropped for the ODI’s against Bangladesh – will also find it difficult to keep his spot.
cricketcricket scoreind vs nz liveInd vs NZ Live ScoreIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2019india vs new zealand live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorerohit sharma

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...