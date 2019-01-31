Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: All Eyes on Playing XI, Gill Makes Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 7:02 AM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

07:03(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision comes considering in mind the dew factor. Three changes in the New Zealand team. 

06:59(IST)

Rohit Sharma will have the honour of captaining the Indian side as he takes the field in Hamilton on Thursday in what would be his 200th appearance for India in ODI cricket. Rohit is already among the greatest batsmen of all time in ODIs. 7799 runs in 199 matches (193 innings) at an average of 48.14 and strike rate of 88.61, including 22 hundreds and 39 fifties are simply jaw dropping numbers and if you look closely, compare more than favourably with some of the best players in history.

06:57(IST) Shubman Gill's Journey Set to Come Full Circle in New Zealand

Shubman Gill earned his maiden call up to the Indian side for the limited-overs tour to New Zealand and for once the whole cricketing fraternity in India and outside was buzzing for the teenager.

https://www.news18.com

06:50(IST)

This is a big news coming for India as talented Shubman Gill is making his ODI debut. He has been presented with his India cap and hopefully he can make it count. 

06:42(IST)
06:40(IST)

"For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than game. You put all your energy in the game, if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science." The Indian skipper said Pandya showed the required intensity in his comeback game and is already on the road to redemption. 

06:33(IST)

Kohli, after having condemned the comments made by Pandya and K L Rahul on the chat show, on Monday reserved words of encouragement for the all-rounder.  "In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that. Either you hit rock bottom or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right," said Kohli after leading India to a series-sealing seven-wicket win over the Black Caps.

06:28(IST)

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hoped all-rounder Hardik Pandya will come out a "better cricketer" and scale new heights after making a promising return from the suspension that followed his sexist remarks on a TV show.  Pandya, who is still facing an inquiry for his loose talk on women, did not get to bat in the third ODI against New Zealand here Monday but the 25-year-old bowled and fielded with purpose, taking two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch to send back home skipper Kane Williamson.

06:26(IST)

Having won the series 3-0, India would like to test some new players in the build up to the World Cup and get their combination right for the tournament. Hello and welcome to the live blog of 4th ODI between India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: All Eyes on Playing XI, Gill Makes Debut

Twitter/ BCCI

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Score and Updates: This is a big news coming for India as talented Shubman Gill is making his ODI debut. He has been presented with his India cap and hopefully he can make it count.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 AM onwards. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: It was supposed to be competitive, but has turned out to be massively one-sided. The India - New Zealand One-Day International series has already been sealed with two games to go, India proving to be the much superior side. It's now up to the hosts to put up some competition as the teams move to Hamilton for the fourth ODI on Thursday (January 31). The one good news from their perspective is that India will be without Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two games and the three T20Is that follow. The bad news though, is that India have had success even in Kohli's absence - they won the Asia Cup without Kohli in the side. India have an able replacement in Rohit Sharma, who will want to make his 200th ODI special.

Kohli summed up India's ODI run perfectly after the third game, saying they were in 'auto pilot' mode. Indeed they are. The top three batsmen - Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli himself. Oppositions feel comfortable only if they get past all three of them quickly. Pleasingly for India, the middle order is falling in place this year too. MS Dhoni is getting into some form, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik have all made runs. The line-up will see some changes in Hamilton. Dhoni should replace Kohli in the XI if he has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the third game. In such a scenario, Rayudu could be batting at No. 3, like he did during the Asia Cup. India also have the option of giving Shubman Gill a debut; they can afford to experiment as the series is already theirs. The other box to be ticked in the batting is some game-time for Hardik Pandya. Will he be getting a promotion just to have a hit? The bowling is complete even in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Mohammed Shami has stepped up and is fast becoming difficult to drop. He has picked up seven wickets from three matches, giving India the early breakthroughs. Not many teams have had success against Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and New Zealand have been no exception. To make matters worse for the hosts, Pandya has stepped straight back into the side after a long break with a fine spell (10-0-45-2) in the third game.

New Zealand have managed scores of only 157, 234 and 243 in the three matches. They haven't batted the full quota of 50 overs yet in the series. Kane Williamson said they have shown some improvement through the series, but conceded they have to do a lot more against a side like India. The problems have started right at the top - the highest opening stand between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro this series has been 23. Guptill has managed just 33 runs, while Munro has 46 from the series. Only if that changes will New Zealand feel easier. Williamson himself has got the starts but not been able to kick on. It's quite uncharacteristic for a batsman of his ability, but shows the kind of pressure India's bowlers have applied. The promising news for New Zealand though is the runs from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in the third match. Taylor made 93 while Latham, 51. Only if the batting comes together will the bowlers have a chance. New Zealand have got in James Neesham and Todd Astle in place of Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi. Overall, India are a well-oiled machine that looks good to go for the World Cup. The remaining matches are all about finetuning preparations and getting game-time. New Zealand have some distance to travel, and have to up their game.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(capt), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.
crickethamiltonInd vs NZindia new zealand 4th odiindia vs new zealand 2019India-New ZealandKane WilliamsonliveLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhoninz vs indrohit sharmaross taylor

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking