India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: All Eyes on Playing XI, Gill Makes Debut

Rohit Sharma will have the honour of captaining the Indian side as he takes the field in Hamilton on Thursday in what would be his 200th appearance for India in ODI cricket. Rohit is already among the greatest batsmen of all time in ODIs. 7799 runs in 199 matches (193 innings) at an average of 48.14 and strike rate of 88.61, including 22 hundreds and 39 fifties are simply jaw dropping numbers and if you look closely, compare more than favourably with some of the best players in history.
Shubman Gill earned his maiden call up to the Indian side for the limited-overs tour to New Zealand and for once the whole cricketing fraternity in India and outside was buzzing for the teenager.
Proud moment for young @RealShubmanGill as he receives his #TeamIndia cap from @msdhoni 👏👏 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2oRc4ozwZq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
"For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than game. You put all your energy in the game, if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science." The Indian skipper said Pandya showed the required intensity in his comeback game and is already on the road to redemption.
Kohli, after having condemned the comments made by Pandya and K L Rahul on the chat show, on Monday reserved words of encouragement for the all-rounder. "In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that. Either you hit rock bottom or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right," said Kohli after leading India to a series-sealing seven-wicket win over the Black Caps.
India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hoped all-rounder Hardik Pandya will come out a "better cricketer" and scale new heights after making a promising return from the suspension that followed his sexist remarks on a TV show. Pandya, who is still facing an inquiry for his loose talk on women, did not get to bat in the third ODI against New Zealand here Monday but the 25-year-old bowled and fielded with purpose, taking two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch to send back home skipper Kane Williamson.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking