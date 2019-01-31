India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: All Eyes on Playing XI, Gill Makes Debut

06:59(IST)

Rohit Sharma will have the honour of captaining the Indian side as he takes the field in Hamilton on Thursday in what would be his 200th appearance for India in ODI cricket. Rohit is already among the greatest batsmen of all time in ODIs. 7799 runs in 199 matches (193 innings) at an average of 48.14 and strike rate of 88.61, including 22 hundreds and 39 fifties are simply jaw dropping numbers and if you look closely, compare more than favourably with some of the best players in history.