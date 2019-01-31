India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: Boult Fifer Derails Visitors, India Eight Down

A Ten-Over spell by Boult. Broke the back of India’s batting. But two dismissals that disappointed more came from the other end—Rayudu and DK. Both loose shots. #IndvNZ @StarSportsIndia— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2019
Pandya takes the attack to Boult to get the scorecard ticking once again for the #MenInBlue.
🇮🇳 - 52/7 in 18 overs. #NZvIND #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals
4th ODI. 17.1: T Boult to H Pandya (8), 4 runs, 44/7 #NZvInd #TeamIndia
TRENT BOULT! Four now as he strikes Kedar Jadhav on the pad moving it back and he's given out. Review confirms it. India 35/6. Trent Boult on fire at Seddon Park ⚡️🔥 #NZvIND
Big responsibility on Jadhav and Pandya's shoulders to take India to a safe total. The key here will be to make small targets. In the meanwhile, Boult has his fourth as Jadhav is LBW for 1. The ball curves back into the right-hander and hits on the pads. India are sinking further with 35/6.
This is why I love the Kiwi cricketers. Boult hits Gill on the head and then immediately apologises. And he seems genuinely concerned. The 'Spirit of Cricket' is theirs in perpetuity, it seems.. #NZvIND
ODI No. 200 ☑️
@ImRo45 becomes the 14th Indian to play 200 ODIs
#NZvIND
ROHIT SHARMA: It's been special journey (200th ODI), one with plenty of ups and down. We have a couple of changes, Shubman Gill replaces Kohli, Khaleel Ahmed replaces Shami. MS is still not fit. He has shown a lot of promise (Gill), he has played here and was the Man of the Series in the U-19 World Cup.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking