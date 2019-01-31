Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI in Hamilton: Boult Fifer Derails Visitors, India Eight Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 9:27 AM IST

4th ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton 31 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

09:27(IST)

Another maiden over by the Kiwis but Henry has been rather ordinary on a day when Kiwi bowlers have taken wickets for fun. He still hasn't bagged any. India are still 71/8. 

09:24(IST)

India are living dangerously here as Kuldeep and Chahal take India to 71/8 in 25 overs. This is a really valuable partnership and they would like to take India to at least 100.

09:20(IST)

A rare boundary for the Indians as Chahal pulls one from Henry for a four. That was a surprise shot for India number 10. India now move to 65/8 in 24 overs. 

09:16(IST)

This has been a dismal show by the Indians as they have thrown wickets away. Apart from a couple of good balls, rest have all been poor shots, including Pandya's dismissal, when only two balls from Boult's spell were remaining. India are 59/8. 

09:11(IST)
09:04(IST)

OUT: Pandya needs to be wary of Boult threat and realise that he has only one over to go now. That is when he can look to get some runs here. This is suicide from the batsman as he gets a feather to the glove. Boult has five as Pandya departs for 16. India are 55/8.

08:59(IST)
08:56(IST)

FOUR, FOUR, FOUR: And with not much batting left, Pandya decides to go for his shots as he slams Boult for three fours in the same over. On a pitch where every batsman struggled, Pandya has troubled Boult. That also brings up the fifty for India. After 18 overs India are 52/7. 

08:53(IST)
08:51(IST)

SEVEN: What a disastrous outing this is turning out for India as Grandhomme castles Bhuvneshwar for 1. India are 40/7 now with Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav on crease now.

08:48(IST)

Even though the runs are not coming, the important part is India don't lose wickets. A rare wicketless over for Boult as India move to 40/6.

08:40(IST)

A boundary after a long time for the Indians as Graandhomme pitches in one short. Pandya is quick to move to the backfoot and gets a boundary off midwicket. India are 39/6 after 15 overs. 

08:37(IST)
08:33(IST)

Big responsibility on Jadhav and Pandya's shoulders to take India to a safe total. The key here will be to make small targets. In the meanwhile, Boult has his fourth as Jadhav is LBW for 1. The ball curves back into the right-hander and hits on the pads. India are sinking further with 35/6. 

08:27(IST)

FIVE DOWN: This is not looking good for the Indians as Boult bags his third. A rash shot from Gill sees him give a simple catch to Gill. He departs for 9. India are 33/5 in 12 overs. 

08:21(IST)

OUT: Here is the second one for Grandhomme in the same over as Karthik pushes for a drive. But the Indian ends up edging the ball. This is brilliant bowling by the Kiwis as Karthik goes for 0 too. India are 33/4 now. 

08:18(IST)

OUT: A change in bowling has brought another wicket to the Kiwis. Rayudu tries to drive off Colin De Grandhomme and ends up giving a simple catch to Guptill. Rayudu goes for a duck and India are 33/3. 

08:13(IST)
08:09(IST)

FOUR: And Gill is underway as he flicks one off his pads and gets a boundary. This was easy pickings for the youngster as he dispatches Henry for a four. India are 30/2 in 9 overs. 

08:04(IST)

TWO DOWN: India are in big trouble here as skipper Rohit departs for off 23 balls. This is not looking good here as India are 23/2 in 8 overs as Boult completes a good return catch. 

08:03(IST)

Shubman Gill walks into bat and he has looked calm and relaxed till now. He plays five balls but looks comfortable on the crease. India are 23/1. 

07:55(IST)

OUT: Dhawan plays one across the line for Boult and misjudges the line completely. He is hit on the pads and is adjudged out from the umpire. Dhawan out for 13 as India are 21/1 after 6.

07:47(IST)

As is the case usually, Dhawan has been the aggressor while Rohit is content taking it slow.Just two runs come from Boult over as India move to 19/0 in 4 overs. 

07:42(IST)

SIX, FOUR: First a four through covers and then a six over the keeper's head, Dhawan has taken the attack to Henry. This is brilliant batting by the southpaw as India move to 17/0 in three overs. 

07:39(IST)

Trent Boult starts from the other end, but he gets the ball to come back into the right hander. India just add three runs in the over and their score moves to 6/0 after two.

07:36(IST)
07:33(IST)

Matt Henry starts the proceedings for the Kiwis as Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma step out. Expect some swing in the early overs. It will be an interesting contest between the bat and ball as the Indians get first runs on the board. It's 3/0 after 1 over. 

07:26(IST)

Now it's a great opportunity for Team India to move closer towards a series white-wash. But Rohit Sharma-led side have their task cut out against a team sans Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.  

07:19(IST)

ROHIT SHARMA: It's been special journey (200th ODI), one with plenty of ups and down. We have a couple of changes, Shubman Gill replaces Kohli, Khaleel Ahmed replaces Shami. MS is still not fit. He has shown a lot of promise (Gill), he has played here and was the Man of the Series in the U-19 World Cup.

07:14(IST)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

(Image: ICC/Twitter)

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 AM onwards. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: It was supposed to be competitive, but has turned out to be massively one-sided. The India - New Zealand One-Day International series has already been sealed with two games to go, India proving to be the much superior side. It's now up to the hosts to put up some competition as the teams move to Hamilton for the fourth ODI on Thursday (January 31). The one good news from their perspective is that India will be without Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two games and the three T20Is that follow. The bad news though, is that India have had success even in Kohli's absence - they won the Asia Cup without Kohli in the side. India have an able replacement in Rohit Sharma, who will want to make his 200th ODI special.

Kohli summed up India's ODI run perfectly after the third game, saying they were in 'auto pilot' mode. Indeed they are. The top three batsmen - Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli himself. Oppositions feel comfortable only if they get past all three of them quickly. Pleasingly for India, the middle order is falling in place this year too. MS Dhoni is getting into some form, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik have all made runs. The line-up will see some changes in Hamilton. Dhoni should replace Kohli in the XI if he has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the third game. In such a scenario, Rayudu could be batting at No. 3, like he did during the Asia Cup. India also have the option of giving Shubman Gill a debut; they can afford to experiment as the series is already theirs. The other box to be ticked in the batting is some game-time for Hardik Pandya. Will he be getting a promotion just to have a hit? The bowling is complete even in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Mohammed Shami has stepped up and is fast becoming difficult to drop. He has picked up seven wickets from three matches, giving India the early breakthroughs. Not many teams have had success against Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and New Zealand have been no exception. To make matters worse for the hosts, Pandya has stepped straight back into the side after a long break with a fine spell (10-0-45-2) in the third game.

New Zealand have managed scores of only 157, 234 and 243 in the three matches. They haven't batted the full quota of 50 overs yet in the series. Kane Williamson said they have shown some improvement through the series, but conceded they have to do a lot more against a side like India. The problems have started right at the top - the highest opening stand between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro this series has been 23. Guptill has managed just 33 runs, while Munro has 46 from the series. Only if that changes will New Zealand feel easier. Williamson himself has got the starts but not been able to kick on. It's quite uncharacteristic for a batsman of his ability, but shows the kind of pressure India's bowlers have applied. The promising news for New Zealand though is the runs from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in the third match. Taylor made 93 while Latham, 51. Only if the batting comes together will the bowlers have a chance. New Zealand have got in James Neesham and Todd Astle in place of Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi. Overall, India are a well-oiled machine that looks good to go for the World Cup. The remaining matches are all about finetuning preparations and getting game-time. New Zealand have some distance to travel, and have to up their game.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(capt), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.
