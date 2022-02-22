CricketNext

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score 4th Women’s ODI: Live Updates From Queenstown

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score 4th Women’s ODI (IANS Image)

Live India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Get all the latest scores and updates from India vs New Zealand, 4th Women’s ODI at Queenstown. Live cricket scores and updates India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI Live Score Live Cricket Match Today at news18.com.

Cricketnext Staff

Live Score New Zealand Women vs India Women 4th ODI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 4th Women’s ODI match between New Zealand and India from the John Davies Oval in Queensland. With the ODI series already conceded to New Zealand, a winless India will be hoping to achieve their first win on the tour in the fourth ODI at the John Davies Oval on Tuesday. The Mithali Raj-led side will be hoping that Tuesday will be the point from where the performances across all departments click in unison.

If it was the batting that didn’t step up to the occasion in the one-off T20I and first ODI, then it was the turn of bowling to be one of the chief reasons for India losing second and third ODIs. With no Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur still searching for a big knock, India did well to register scores of 270 and 279 in the second and third ODIs.

In defence of the totals, India were pushed on the backfoot as Amelia Kerr and then Lauren Down bailed New Zealand out of difficult situations in the second and third matches. But with Smriti, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh’s availability, India should now focus on putting an eleven which will be consistent in the upcoming women’s Cricket World Cup.

The good news for India has been that earmarked reserve player Sabbhineni Meghana sparkled with 49 and 61 in Smriti’s absence. Shafali Verma, who looked a little at sea in the initial matches, got a half-century in the third match. Deepti Sharma has looked in her elements while bowling her off-spins and would like for more support from senior spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

NZ-W vs IN-W Telecast

NZ-W vs IN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

NZ-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The New Zealand Women vs India Women game will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W Match Details

The fourth One Day International between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland on February 18, Friday from 03:30 AM IST.

