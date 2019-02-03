Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Wellington: Rayudu, Pandya Take India to 252

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 11:30 AM IST

5th ODI, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

11:00(IST)

A repeat of Hamilton looked on the cards but Ambati Rayudu stitched together a 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Vijay Shankar that helped India rebuild the innings. Then Hardik Pandya came and lit up the stadium with some wonderful big hitting after Rayudu had departed for 90. The lower-order collapsed, meaning India were dismissed with a ball to spare in the innings but they do at least stand a fighting chance of winning the game. Do join us for our coverage of the next innings in a little bit! 

10:57(IST)

OUT! And that's the end of the innings. A mix-up sees Boult get an easy chance to run out Shami, a chance he takes quite easily. India are 252 all out but given they were 18/4 at one stage, they will be more than happy with that. 

10:55(IST)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for the big one but simply manages to find Ross Taylor who is standing inside the field on the off-side. India are 252/9 with 2 balls left. 

10:52(IST)

That was an eventful over to say the least. Pandya starts off with a four and a six then gets a little miffed at a wide not being given for a high bouncer. He then runs one short after dropping his bat and follows that up with a boundary. As if that wasn't enough, he is then dismissed with Boult taking an amazing catch that Pandya reviews because he thought it was a full-toss over the waist. It wasn't and the all-rounder has to walk. What an innings that was though. India are 248/8 with one over left. 

10:44(IST)

SIX! Boult had bowled well in the 48th over but a short one is brutally dispatched by Pandya over deep square leg on the penultimate ball of the over. He then takes a single to ensure he stays on strike. India are 233/7 with 2 overs remaining. 

10:40(IST)

THREE SIXES IN A ROW! Pandya is in his groove and smashes three maximums - two towards long-on and one just going over the off-side boundary - off Todd Astle. 18 runs come off that over and India are 223/7. 

10:37(IST)

Henry's final over is a good one; just 3 runs conceded and a wicket. He finishes the game with figures of 4-35. India now have 4 overs to score as many runs as possible so as to make the match competitive. They are 205/7. 

10:34(IST)

OUT! Jadhav departs in a rather soft manner. He drags one back onto the stumps while playing a nothing shot. India are 203/7 now and a lot depends on Pandya. 

10:32(IST)

Astle looked likely to get away with another cheap over, giving away just the one run off the first 5 balls but the final ball went for a boundary just to ruin the over ever so slightly. India are 202/6 with 5 overs remaining. 

10:30(IST)

That was an eventful over from Henry, who ended up going for four then bowling a beamer off successive deliveries. The free hit wasn't capitalised on but India will be happy with where they are right now. They are 197/6 after 44 overs. 

10:25(IST)

OUT! Oh Rayudu, what have you done. Could have easily had the first century of the series but job well done regardless. Right after hitting a boundary, he goes for a big one but only slices one up and Munro makes no mistake with the catch. India are 190/6. 

10:22(IST)

Astle pulls things back for the hosts with a wonderful over that India could only take 2 runs from. 7 more overs to go and India will look to go out in a blaze of glory. 

10:20(IST)

TWO FOURS! Rayudu smacks one through square leg in the second ball of the over and then plays a modified reverse paddle shot towards third man for another four in the final ball. 10 runs off that over. India are 184/5. 

10:15(IST)

India take 6 runs off the 41st over but it could have been so much more if not for some excellent fielding from the home side, as Astle wavered in line quite a bit. India are 174/5. 

10:13(IST)

SIX, SIX! Rayudu has taken a liking to Munro and tonks him for two maximums in the 40th over. He is finally able to break free after having to be patient all through the innings and he is having fun. India are 168/5 with 10 overs left. 

10:08(IST)

Boult is yet to find his rhythm in this spell, with both Jadhav and Rayudu looking to attack him with mixed results. Nevertheless, they will be happy to have gotten 7 runs off his over. India are 153/5 in 39 overs. 

10:04(IST)

Munro's 9th over was an eventful one; he got hit by Rayudu early in the over and the final ball saw Boult drop what was a regulation catch to get rid of Rayudu. Not the time to be dropping catches. India are 146/5 after 38 overs. 

10:00(IST)

Boult is brought back into the attack and his first over in his second spell is far from ideal; he goes for six runs, including one boundary. India are 139/5 after 37 overs. 

09:56(IST)

Munro has been a workhorse this innings but it looks like his spell might come to an end soon as Boult has been warming up in the field. India are 133/5 with 14 overs to go. 

09:50(IST)

TWO FOURS! Rayudu ends the 35th over with successive boundaries off De Grandhomme on the leg side and brings up his half century. What a knock this has been from him and he will want to see the innings through now. India are 129/5 after 35 overs. 

09:47(IST)

Munro, who's been pretty tight throughout the innings so far, continues to hit the right line and length to deny the Indian batsmen any space to free their arms. His 7 overs have gone for just 21 runs. India are 120/5 after 34 overs. 

09:44(IST)

Kedhar Jadhav is the new man out. Given the number of overs Shankar and Rayudu batted out, Jadhav needn't wait long before taking the attack to the Kiwis. Meanwhile, De Grandhomme concedes just the one run in the 33rd over and India are 117/5. 

09:38(IST)

OUT! Run out due to a mix-up! Vijay Shankar is fuming! Lots of yes, nos and maybes in calling for that run and Shankar is left stranded and is easily run out. What a terrible manner to end what was a really good partnership. India are 116/5. 

09:35(IST)

Todd Astle finally gets a bowl and his first over is a decent one, going for just four runs. But you get the feeling that the hosts want a wicket soon enough. India are 113/4 after 31 overs. 

09:31(IST)

SIX! Munro has been pretty tight but he goes a fraction short and Rayudu slams him over mid-wicket for a maximum. With 20 overs remaining, India are 109/4. 

09:29(IST)

Santner has been tight with his length and line thus far but the final ball of his 3rd over is short and wide and easily cut away by Shankar for a four. India are 103/4 after 29 overs. 

09:25(IST)

Munro's fourth over goes for 3 runs and he has been quite good at making it hard for the Indian batsmen to score freely - he's only given away 9 runs in his spell thus far. India are 96/4 with 28 overs played. 

09:21(IST)

Santner and Munro - the latter in particular - are doing well here to stifle the batsmen even as they look for the big shots on occasion. India are 93/4 after 27 overs. 

09:15(IST)

Right on cue, Mitchell Santner comes on to bowl his first over. He almost got a wicket when Rayudu looked to go inside out but edged one over off-side but the spinner's first over is an expensive one, going for 7 runs. India are 88/4 with half the innings played. 

09:12(IST)

Munro's second over is also a steady one as he gives away just 2 runs. One has to wonder when Williamson will bring on Santner. This partnership needs to be broken soon. 

(Image: Twitter/BCCI)

Latest update: That's the end of the innings. A mix-up sees Boult get an easy chance to run out Shami, a chance he takes quite easily. India are 252 all out but given they were 18/4 at one stage, they will be more than happy with that.

Catch all the action from the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on our live blog!

The chance of a series whitewash now gone, a depleted India will nevertheless look to end their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a win as the teams gear up for the final match of the series at Wellington on Sunday (February 3).

Trent Boult taking advantage of conditions that assisted swing bowling gave the Kiwis something to smile about, but only a win in the final ODI will see them end the series with their heads held high after India sealed the series at Mount Maunganui.

It didn’t help that the visitors were missing both Virat Kohli (rested for the remainder of the tour) and MS Dhoni (out injured) but the disappointment from the Indian camp was palpable.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the match that the loss served as a ‘reality check’ for India while stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s performance with the bat was ‘one of the worst performances for a long time’.

The series is already in the bag and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more experimentation from India in the final match as well, but the previous encounter did bring up some old concerns.

Middle Order Still a Worry?

Once Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed cheaply, the middle order failed to provide much resistance; India’s highest scorers on the day were Hardik Pandya (16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (17).

Both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went without troubling the scorers whereas Kedhar Jadhav added just a solitary run to the total before departing.

Debutant Shubman Gill could also only score 9 runs, but perhaps the bigger concern for India will be the manner in which Rayudu, Karthik and Jadhav folded since these players are expected to be a part of the middle-order in the World Cup.

“It was about applying ourselves. Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging,” Rohit had said after the game.

India might not expect pitches that offer that much assistance to seamers in the World Cup, but you never know with the English pitches.

In any case, the middle order would do well to heed Rohit’s advice and get themselves in no matter the pitch conditions before looking to take on the bowlers.

However, given that the conditions on offer at Wellington will be different, the poor showing at Hamilton could well be put down as a one-off.

Hosts’ Concerns

Boult had admitted after the previous game that pulling one back in the series was satisfying but the hosts go into their last game with issues of their own to sort.

Boult stole the show at Hamilton but the Kiwis know their batting will have to be better than what it has been throughout the series if they are to end the series on a high.

They failed to bat their full quota of overs in the first three games. Frustratingly for them, many batsmen have managed to get starts but rarely have they been able to convert them into a big score.

Many had expected the Kiwis to present a stiff challenge to India after Kohli’s men had dominated the Tests and ODIs in Australia, but the side that finished the previous World Cup as runners-up have looked ordinary so far in the series.

They will also likely be without the services of Martin Guptill, who aggravated his lower back during fielding practice. A call on his availability will be taken tomorrow morning. Colin Munro has rejoined the squad as a back-up.

Nevertheless, Kane Williamson will be hoping his side can put their recent poor form behind them. Another win against India would be a good step in that direction.
