India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Wellington: Rayudu, Pandya Take India to 252

10:52(IST)

That was an eventful over to say the least. Pandya starts off with a four and a six then gets a little miffed at a wide not being given for a high bouncer. He then runs one short after dropping his bat and follows that up with a boundary. As if that wasn't enough, he is then dismissed with Boult taking an amazing catch that Pandya reviews because he thought it was a full-toss over the waist. It wasn't and the all-rounder has to walk. What an innings that was though. India are 248/8 with one over left.