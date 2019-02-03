Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI, Wellington: Rayudu, Shankar Steady

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 8:22 AM IST

5th ODI, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

08:29(IST)

Henry now bowls his seventh consecutive over of the match and it is another good one, yielding just the one run. It's become a waiting game now between both sides. 

08:24(IST)

India get 4 byes from that over when a Trent Boult bouncer evades everyone, including the wicketkeeper. Shankar and Rayudu are playing the waiting game for now and are happy to play out the dots. India are 27/4 after 12 overs. 

08:20(IST)

Matt Henry completes his 6th over and it is clear New Zealand smell blood here; they are looking for more wickets. Rayudu for his part has looked solid thus far but there is still a long way to go. India are 22/4 in 11 overs. 

08:16(IST)

FOUR! New man Vijay Shankar starts his innings with a wonderfully timed shot towards mid-wicket. 10 overs gone and India are 22/0. Shankar and Rayudu have quite the task on hand. 

08:14(IST)

BOWLED! Boult with an absolute beauty to get rid of Dhoni. Pitched on off-stump and at a speed of 142km, Dhoni stood no chance when it jagged in slightly and it duly hit the stumps. Boult is understandably ecstatic. India are 18/4 in 9.3 overs. 

08:08(IST)

Henry with an LBW shout for Dhoni that is turned down but Williamson reviews. It looked like it was missing leg and the review proves that; the ball is missing the stumps altogether and the home side lose their review. 

08:05(IST)

Dhoni joins Rayudu in the middle and the two of them are going to have to put together quite the partnership to ensure India can put up a decent total. They begin by playing out a maiden over off Boult. 

08:00(IST)

FOUR! Henry pitches it a little too full and Gill duly drives him on the on-side, that was beautifully timed. But he follows that up with a poorly timed shot that he chipped straight to Santner! India are 17/3. Shades of Hamilton already. 

07:55(IST)

WICKET! Dhawan now departs and he will be kicking himself for that. Short and wide it was from Boult and Dhawan duly looks to uppercut it to third man but a fielder is stationed in that position and the catch is taken. Not the start India wanted, they are 12/2! 

07:50(IST)

Shubman Gill is the new batsman out. His debut was not exactly a memorable one but the youngster seems determined to play a good innings today. India are 10/1 after 5 overs. 

07:48(IST)

BOWLED! Oh what a ball that was from Matt Henry and it is Rohit Sharma who has to depart. Henry bowls it on middle stump and there is just a hint of outswing and that is enough to clip the top of off stump. India are 8/1. 

07:45(IST)

FOUR! Boult strays down leg side and is punished by Dhawan who flicks it off his pads and towards the fine leg boundary for India's first boundary of the day. The rest of the over passes without much more fuss and India are 8/0 after 4 overs. 

07:42(IST)

The Indian have seemingly decided to see out the first few overs before going for their shots. Both Rohit and Dhawan are happy to deal in singles for now. India are 3/0 after 3 overs. 

07:39(IST)

Rohit negates Trent Boult's first over with relative ease although he did survive an LBW shout that could have gone either way; replays showed two reds and it clipped the stumps. India are 1/0 after 2 overs. 

07:34(IST)

India start things off slowly, with neither batsman willing to take an early risk at this point. They are 1/0 after the first over. 

07:30(IST)

Dhawan and Rohit are out in the middle with the latter set to take strike. Matt Henry begins proceedings for the hosts. 

07:25(IST)

We are now just minutes away from the start of play. India will hope to banish the blues of the previous game and put up a competitive score for the hosts to chase. 

07:19(IST)

New Zealand's biggest weakness this series has been their batting; they couldn't bat out their full quota of overs in the first 3 ODIs. Skipper Kane Williamson's poor form for the most part hasn't helped their cause. Should India put a competitive total on the board, it should be interesting to see how the Kiwi batsmen cope today. 

07:12(IST)

Stand-in skipper Rohit suggested at the toss that the reason they're opting to bat first is to test themselves in such a situation. "It seems a good pitch and might have some moisture but we want to test ourselves in such situations. After the humiliating loss the other day, we want to put up a bigger show," he had said. 

07:07(IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

New Zealand XI: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult. 

07:03(IST)

India have won the toss and chose to bat first. Three changes to the side: MS Dhoni back in for Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami comes in for Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Vijay Shankar. 

06:52(IST)

The toss is only minutes away now. India have generally preferred chasing but with the series already in the bag, it's worth a shot opting to bat first should they win the toss just to test the batsmen out a bit. It will also be interesting to see what changes are made to the starting XI. 

06:46(IST)

The last match brought up a familiar worry for India: an underperforming middle order. Both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went without troubling the scorers whereas Kedhar Jadhav added just a solitary run to the total before departing. Debutant Shubman Gill could also only score 9 runs, but perhaps the bigger concern for India will be the manner in which Rayudu, Karthik and Jadhav folded since these players are expected to be a part of the middle-order in the World Cup. 

06:34(IST)

And here is our first look at the strip that today's match will be played on. At first glance, looks like the team that wins the toss might look to bowl first. 

06:30(IST)

The series is already in the bag and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more experimentation from India in the final match as well, but the previous encounter did bring up some old concerns. 

06:24(IST)

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the previous match that the loss served as a ‘reality check’ for India while stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s performance with the bat was ‘one of the worst performances for a long time’. 

06:21(IST)

India were not helped by the fact that they were without the services of both Virat Kohli (rested for the remainder of the tour) and MS Dhoni (out injured) but the disappointment from the Indian camp after the match was palpable. 

06:16(IST)

Trent Boult taking advantage of conditions that assisted swing bowling gave the Kiwis something to smile about in the previous match, but only a win in the final ODI will see them end the series with their heads held high after India sealed the series at Mount Maunganui. 

06:08(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand. While the chance of a series whitewash is now gone, a depleted India will nevertheless look to end the series with a win at Wellington. 

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI, Wellington: Rayudu, Shankar Steady

(AP Photo/John Cowpland)

Latest update: Boult with an absolute beauty to get rid of Dhoni. Pitched on off-stump and at a speed of 142km, Dhoni stood no chance when it jagged in slightly and it duly hit the stumps. Boult is understandably ecstatic.

Catch all the action from the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on our live blog!

The chance of a series whitewash now gone, a depleted India will nevertheless look to end their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a win as the teams gear up for the final match of the series at Wellington on Sunday (February 3).

Trent Boult taking advantage of conditions that assisted swing bowling gave the Kiwis something to smile about, but only a win in the final ODI will see them end the series with their heads held high after India sealed the series at Mount Maunganui.

It didn’t help that the visitors were missing both Virat Kohli (rested for the remainder of the tour) and MS Dhoni (out injured) but the disappointment from the Indian camp was palpable.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the match that the loss served as a ‘reality check’ for India while stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s performance with the bat was ‘one of the worst performances for a long time’.

The series is already in the bag and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more experimentation from India in the final match as well, but the previous encounter did bring up some old concerns.

Middle Order Still a Worry?

Once Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed cheaply, the middle order failed to provide much resistance; India’s highest scorers on the day were Hardik Pandya (16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (17).

Both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went without troubling the scorers whereas Kedhar Jadhav added just a solitary run to the total before departing.

Debutant Shubman Gill could also only score 9 runs, but perhaps the bigger concern for India will be the manner in which Rayudu, Karthik and Jadhav folded since these players are expected to be a part of the middle-order in the World Cup.

“It was about applying ourselves. Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging,” Rohit had said after the game.

India might not expect pitches that offer that much assistance to seamers in the World Cup, but you never know with the English pitches.

In any case, the middle order would do well to heed Rohit’s advice and get themselves in no matter the pitch conditions before looking to take on the bowlers.

However, given that the conditions on offer at Wellington will be different, the poor showing at Hamilton could well be put down as a one-off.

Hosts’ Concerns

Boult had admitted after the previous game that pulling one back in the series was satisfying but the hosts go into their last game with issues of their own to sort.

Boult stole the show at Hamilton but the Kiwis know their batting will have to be better than what it has been throughout the series if they are to end the series on a high.

They failed to bat their full quota of overs in the first three games. Frustratingly for them, many batsmen have managed to get starts but rarely have they been able to convert them into a big score.

Many had expected the Kiwis to present a stiff challenge to India after Kohli’s men had dominated the Tests and ODIs in Australia, but the side that finished the previous World Cup as runners-up have looked ordinary so far in the series.

They will also likely be without the services of Martin Guptill, who aggravated his lower back during fielding practice. A call on his availability will be taken tomorrow morning. Colin Munro has rejoined the squad as a back-up.

Nevertheless, Kane Williamson will be hoping his side can put their recent poor form behind them. Another win against India would be a good step in that direction.
