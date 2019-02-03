India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI, Wellington: Rayudu, Shankar Steady

06:46(IST)

The last match brought up a familiar worry for India: an underperforming middle order. Both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went without troubling the scorers whereas Kedhar Jadhav added just a solitary run to the total before departing. Debutant Shubman Gill could also only score 9 runs, but perhaps the bigger concern for India will be the manner in which Rayudu, Karthik and Jadhav folded since these players are expected to be a part of the middle-order in the World Cup.