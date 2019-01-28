India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui Highlights: As it Happened

15:06(IST)

Virat Kohli: Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games. The relentlessness of this side is something that really pleases me. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games the opposition still feels that he's gonna fire. I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been hectic. I can relax and enjoy my break. Some day someone has to take your place and that's how it goes. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.