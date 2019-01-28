Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 3:48 PM IST

3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 28 January, 2019

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Mohammed Shami

Live Blog

Highlights

15:06(IST)

Virat Kohli: Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games. The relentlessness of this side is something that really pleases me. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games the opposition still feels that he's gonna fire. I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been hectic. I can relax and enjoy my break. Some day someone has to take your place and that's how it goes. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19.

14:59(IST)

Kane Williamson: They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side. The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that. The margins are large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement.

14:56(IST)
14:52(IST)
14:47(IST)

INDIA WIN: That's five wides from Bracewell and India have won the match and series, with 8 overs to spare. A comfortable 3-0 series victory for India here. 

14:45(IST)

Karthik has taken Sodhi to the cleaners as he hits a four and a six in the over. This has been impressive show by Rayudu and his partner. India are 240/1 and just four runs away from the target.

14:40(IST)

FOUR: What a shot by Rayudu as he just uses Ferguson's pace to guide a short ball for four over the keeper's head. He has been impressive with the bat today. India are 226/3. 

14:37(IST)
14:33(IST)

Another boundary for Karthik brings fifty partnership between these two. This has been a remarkable stand between these two batsmen, one that will give them a lot of confidence going forward. India are 218/3 in 40 overs. 

14:28(IST)

Boult, who bowled so well till now, is smashed for a couple of boundaries by Rayudu and Karthik. India are inching closer towards a win as they need only 32 runs from 66 balls. India are 212/3. 

14:21(IST)
14:13(IST)

This match looks like over for the Kiwis. Ish Sodhi has been ineffective and gives away five wides in his over. That brings down the target to 58. India are 186/3.

14:06(IST)

Now that both Kohli and Rohit are gone, it is an opportunity for Karthik and Rayudu to impress the management. The ask is not too tough as India need only 66 runs to win from 16 overs. It's 178/3. 

13:58(IST)
13:54(IST)

OUT: This is such an unfortunate departure for Virat Kohli at 60. Boult bowls one slower in the air, and Kohli pushes one towards Nicholls at covers. India are 168/3. 

13:52(IST)

Rayudu is looking to make a bold statement here as he slams two boundaries early on in his innings. He has to grab on to that opportunity to seal the number four spot for the World Cup. And he connects once again and dispatches Santner for a six over covers. India are 168/2 after 31 overs. 

13:43(IST)

OUT: Santner outfoxes Rohit. He bowls it wide to the batsman and Rohit dances down the track, missing the line of the ball completely. Latham does the rest and stumps the batsman. He is out for 62. India are 152/2.  

13:37(IST)
13:31(IST)

Ferguson comes round the wicket and bangs in one short to Kohli. The batsman takes his chance and hooks the ball for a six. King Kohli is nearing his fifty here. And that's 100 partnership between this pair. India are 142/1.  That also brings up fifty mnumber 49 for Kohli.

13:27(IST)
13:23(IST)
13:16(IST)

FIFTY: That's fifty number 39 for Rohit Sharma as he has put India in a position of strength. And he is not finished yet. He must be eyeing a ton here. India are 118/1 after 23 overs. 

13:13(IST)

Rohit must be complimented here as he has played a patient innings by his standards and is moving closer to another fifty. India are 112/1 in 22 overs. 

13:07(IST)
13:05(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: Kohli targets the midwicket region against Santner and that brings up the fifty partnership between these two. India have the edge over Kiwis now, It's 93/1 after 20 overs. 

12:57(IST)

Kohli and Rohit have had no trouble so far against spinner Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. But the latter will have to find a way to get a wicket. India are 80/1 after 18 overs. 

12:49(IST)

India are slowly but surely taking the game away from the Kiwis. They don't have a lot of runs  to play with as India reach 75/1 after 16 overs. 

12:42(IST)

Rohit gets going  now as he smashes a towering six over the bowler's head. New Zealand need two quick wickets to make a comeback in the match. India are 69/1 in 14 overs. 

12:37(IST)

Kohli gets into the act now and punches one down the covers for a  four. That is his first boundary. India now move to 59/1. 

12:30(IST)

Live Updates:With two power-packed performances in the series, India lead against Kiwis 2-0 and are in with a great chance to win the series here. Both Indian batsmen and bowlers have been clinical and need to complete the job in the third ODI. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI.

Catch all the live action from the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: India will look to complete a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in the next match will render the fourth and fifth ODIs dead rubber encounters. The previous ODI, played at the same venue, saw India register a comfortable 90-run victory thanks in large part to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep ended the match with figures of 4-45 while Chahal took 2-56 and the two have caused plenty of issues for the Kiwis in the series thus far. They have taken 12 wickets between them so far this series and their form away from home in conditions not best suited to spin bowling, makes for ominous reading as the 2019 World Cup looms. Kuldeep averages 18.49 away from home as compared to his career average of 20.11 while Chahal averages 22.13 overseas against a career average of 23.75. But it isn’t just their ability to regularly take wickets that makes them such a threat in ODIs – they are also difficult to score against during the middle overs. "Kuldeep and Chahal are one of our key assets in the middle-overs when it comes to bowling. They're two talented wrist-spin bowlers. Most teams find it difficult to score against them, and once we put runs on the board, batsmen have to take risks against them and that works for us," India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav had said after the second ODI. It isn’t just the spinners who are bowling well though. Mohammed Shami has struck five times in the series thus far while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two key wickets in the second ODI, meaning India’s bowling line-up poses threats across the board. This means that for New Zealand, the challenge ahead is to not only figure out how to best counter the two spinners but also how to build partnerships at the top of the order so as to be able to get big scores, something that hasn’t happened in either of the previous two games. In the first ODI, skipper Kane Williamson was the lone man to put his hand up and take the fight to the visitors. The second match saw almost every top order batsman get a start but none of them could go on to convert that into a big score.

“If we had kept wickets in hand we could have been in the chase but these are lessons that we need to learn going ahead,” Williamson had said after the second ODI. Coach Gary Stead echoed similar sentiments while speaking to the press after the game, stating that the side needed to build partnerships and that the top order needed to step up to the challenge. For India, the only issue to emerge out of the previous match was the lack of firepower in the middle overs that could have seen their first innings score touch the 350-run mark. The middle-order has been an issue in recent times but with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Jadhav all contributing with the bat in the second game, India will hope that the issue is now well on its way to being solved. There’s also the matter of reintegrating Hardik Pandya back into the side. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs due to suspension but is now part of the squad with his suspension having been temporarily lifted. It is entirely possible that Pandya is brought into the XI straight away but given recent performances and question marks over his match fitness, his inclusion in the team is not guaranteed. Should India seal the series on Monday, one can expect team management to indulge in some rotation for the last two ODIs. But while New Zealand are currently down, they are not yet out and it would be foolish to discount the home side just yet.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
