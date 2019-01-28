India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Kohli & Rohit Look to Build Partnership

Four out of Dhawan's five ODI dismissals in 2019 have come against left arm seamers. In 2019 against left arm seamers he averages 10.3 striking at 63.1 compared to 154.0 with a strike rate of 95.1 against right arm seamers. #NZvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Rohit Sharma has played 18.3% false shots in this ODI series - the highest for the opener since the 2014 series in England. #NZvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Bracewell starts from the other end and manages to get an edge off Rohit. But the ball falls short of first slip fielder Taylor. In the very same over Dhawan cracks two boundaries through the covers. On the last ball he flicks one off his pads for the third boundary of the over. 13 runs come from it as India move to 16/0 in 2 overs.
A 🔝 bowling effort by the visitors helped them bowl out the @BLACKCAPS for 243 within 50 overs.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2019
India bowl New Zealand out for 243 in the penultimate over!— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2019
Ross Taylor top-scored with a 106-ball 93 while Tom Latham made 51 in the third ODI at the Bay Oval.#NZvIND LIVE 👇https://t.co/C81irzrren pic.twitter.com/O5zsLYEZ3q
Pandya's slower deliveries have been ineffective today. Bowling at less than 120 kph, he has conceded at 12.9 runs per over. The ones over 120 kph, he's conceded 2-30 at 3.4 runs per over. #NZvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Hardik Pandya already having a massive impact in his first game back, with that Williamson catch and this Nicholls wicket #NZvIND— Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 28, 2019
Chahal has another as he gets Latham just after his 50. Caught by Rayudu on the midwicket boundary. Nicholls joins Taylor 71* with the score 178/4 in the 38th. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/Xl0rmVpQq2 #NZvIND 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/3MXOsBYBUv— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 28, 2019
This is an excellent partnership. Taylor and Latham are rotating the strike really well. 300 might seem distant (275 more likely) but it isn't impossible.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019
