India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Kohli & Rohit Look to Build Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 12:37 PM IST

3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 28 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

12:37(IST)

Kohli gets into the act now and punches one down the covers for a  four. That is his first boundary. India now move to 59/1. 

12:30(IST)
12:27(IST)

It's not the best of days for Bracewell as he drifts in his line and Rohit plays a shot of his hips. The ball travels to the fine leg boundary for a four. India are 44/1 after 10 overs. 

12:20(IST)

OUT: Out of no where, Dhawan has thrown his wicket away. Boult invites the batsman to play a shot, and Dhawan gets an edge. The ball goes straight into the hands of Ross Taylor. Dhawan goes for 28. India are 39/1. 

12:18(IST)

There is only one way the Kiwis can win this match, and that is by picking wickets. But till now they haven't created enough chances as India move to 39/0 after 8 overs. 

12:14(IST)

Dhawan has spoiled Boult's over completely as he dispatches one through the covers for a four. This is not looking good for the Kiwis already. India are 35/0 in 7 overs. 

12:10(IST)
12:06(IST)

CHANCE: Boult gets one to rise awkwardly and Dhawan gets a glove to it. But the ball goes for a four past wicket-keeper Tom Latham. India are 31/0 after 5 overs. 

12:02(IST)

This time Rohit hits Bracewell for a four through the covers. Indians are dealing in fours at the moment as Dhawan gets one through point. India race to 26/0 in 4 overs. 

11:59(IST)

Boult continues the good work from the other end. After an expensive over from Bracewell, he just gives away 1 run in the over. India are 17/0 in three overs. 

11:55(IST)

Bracewell starts from the other end and manages to get an edge off Rohit. But the ball falls short of first slip fielder Taylor. In the very same over Dhawan cracks two boundaries through the covers. On the last ball he flicks one off his pads for the third boundary of the over. 13 runs come from it as India move to 16/0 in 2 overs. 

11:51(IST)

It's a clean over first up by Boult as just three runs come off it. But India shouldn't be in any sort of a hurry. It's 3/0 after 1 over. 

11:47(IST)

And the second innings gets underway. Trent Boult has the ball in his hand and Rohit Sharma and Dhawan will be looking for a positive start. 

11:33(IST)
11:29(IST)
11:18(IST)

ALL OUT: What an unfortunate end to Kiwi innings as Boult dismisses Boult for 2. Kiwi innings folds at 243. What a comeback this has been from India as New Zealand were 191/4 at one stage. 

11:13(IST)

OUT: What and eventful over this has been by Shami. Ish Sodi slams a six, then is dropped by Kohli and then caught again by the same fielder. And soon after Doug Bracewell is Run Out!! It's 239/9.

11:08(IST)
10:59(IST)

OUT: And here goes another one. Taylor is caught behind on the bowling off Shami, and a gem of an innings of 93 comes to an end. Kiwis are struggling at 222/7. 

10:57(IST)

So five overs left in the innings now and Taylor gets a boundary. He moves into the 90s now. Can he take Kiwis to 250 remains to be seen. It's 222/6 after 45 overs. 

10:47(IST)

Another two overs have passed and Kiwis are trying to recover from the three wickets that have fallen in the last 6 overs. Into the 43rd over now, Kiwis are 206/6. 

10:39(IST)

OUT: Pandya has another one as Santner falls for 3. And suddenly Pandya has changed the course of the match with his twin blows. New Zealand are struggling at 198/6. 

10:33(IST)
10:28(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Nicholls falls for 6, as Pandya bags his first of the day. The ball just brushes the batsman's glove, straight into the hands of the keeper. Kiwis are 191/5. 

10:24(IST)
10:17(IST)

OUT: That is such an unfortunate end for Latham as he departs after scoring a fifty. Chahal invites the batsman for a big shot and Latham ends up giving a simple catch to Rayudu in the deep. He departs for 51 as Kiwis are 178/4. 

10:15(IST)
10:06(IST)

100 PARTNERSHIP: These two have changed the complexion of the game and brought up the 100 partnership as well. This is brilliant for the Kiwis who are looking to make a comeback in the series. It's 160/3 after 35 overs.  

10:02(IST)

The pitch seems to have slowed down a bit and that is aiding the Kiwi batsmen. India just need some wickets here to turn things around a bit. It;s 155/3. 

09:52(IST)

FIFTY: Taylor slams two back-to-back fours to Jadhav and that brings up 46th fifty for veteran Kiwi batsman, Quietly he has lifted the Kiwi innings as the team moves to 144/3 in 32 overs. 

Preview: India will look to complete a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in the next match will render the fourth and fifth ODIs dead rubber encounters. The previous ODI, played at the same venue, saw India register a comfortable 90-run victory thanks in large part to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep ended the match with figures of 4-45 while Chahal took 2-56 and the two have caused plenty of issues for the Kiwis in the series thus far. They have taken 12 wickets between them so far this series and their form away from home in conditions not best suited to spin bowling, makes for ominous reading as the 2019 World Cup looms. Kuldeep averages 18.49 away from home as compared to his career average of 20.11 while Chahal averages 22.13 overseas against a career average of 23.75. But it isn’t just their ability to regularly take wickets that makes them such a threat in ODIs – they are also difficult to score against during the middle overs. "Kuldeep and Chahal are one of our key assets in the middle-overs when it comes to bowling. They're two talented wrist-spin bowlers. Most teams find it difficult to score against them, and once we put runs on the board, batsmen have to take risks against them and that works for us," India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav had said after the second ODI. It isn’t just the spinners who are bowling well though. Mohammed Shami has struck five times in the series thus far while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two key wickets in the second ODI, meaning India’s bowling line-up poses threats across the board. This means that for New Zealand, the challenge ahead is to not only figure out how to best counter the two spinners but also how to build partnerships at the top of the order so as to be able to get big scores, something that hasn’t happened in either of the previous two games. In the first ODI, skipper Kane Williamson was the lone man to put his hand up and take the fight to the visitors. The second match saw almost every top order batsman get a start but none of them could go on to convert that into a big score.

“If we had kept wickets in hand we could have been in the chase but these are lessons that we need to learn going ahead,” Williamson had said after the second ODI. Coach Gary Stead echoed similar sentiments while speaking to the press after the game, stating that the side needed to build partnerships and that the top order needed to step up to the challenge. For India, the only issue to emerge out of the previous match was the lack of firepower in the middle overs that could have seen their first innings score touch the 350-run mark. The middle-order has been an issue in recent times but with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Jadhav all contributing with the bat in the second game, India will hope that the issue is now well on its way to being solved. There’s also the matter of reintegrating Hardik Pandya back into the side. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs due to suspension but is now part of the squad with his suspension having been temporarily lifted. It is entirely possible that Pandya is brought into the XI straight away but given recent performances and question marks over his match fitness, his inclusion in the team is not guaranteed. Should India seal the series on Monday, one can expect team management to indulge in some rotation for the last two ODIs. But while New Zealand are currently down, they are not yet out and it would be foolish to discount the home side just yet.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
