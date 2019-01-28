India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Latham Departs After Scoring Fifty

This is an excellent partnership. Taylor and Latham are rotating the strike really well. 300 might seem distant (275 more likely) but it isn't impossible.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019
That's 100 wickets between our very own #KulCha in ODIs#NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MaYyNFtgn2— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019
Mohammad Shami has induced a false shot off 29% of his 5 overs in this match so far. In this series his false shot percentage stands at 21.1% - with only Trent Boult (22.0%) inducing a false shot more often. #NZvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Indian spinners have had the better of the NZ batsmen in the three ODIs so far. There has been a gulf of difference in terms of quality looking at their last few opponents they've faced at home in recent times. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/fyazNCBk0b— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
The other reason India wanted Pandya back so quickly. Brilliant in the field.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2019
3rd ODI. 11.6: Y Chahal to K Williamson (24), 4 runs, 50/2 https://t.co/0SXKeJep0U #NZvInd #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019
India have now picked up 2+ wickets in the opening powerplay in each of their last ten ODIs. #NZvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Mohammad Shami in Overs 1-10 in ODIs— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Since 2018: Inns - 8, Wickets - 7, Economy - 4.71, Average - 18.9, S/R - 24.0
Before 2018: Inns - 47, Wickets - 21, Economy - 4.29, Average - 35.8, S/R - 50.0#NZvIND
FOUR, MISS, OUT: Shami bowls one on the good length and Munro hits over the bowler's head. That's a great shot in the powerplay. That's first boundary for the Kiwis. And here is a miss as Shami induces an edge but it's just wide of keeper Karthik and he can't pouch it cleanly. But in the same over Shami gets Munro to drive, that takes another edge. This time Rohit Sharma takes the catch. Kiwis lose their first. It's 10/1 after 2 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking