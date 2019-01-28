Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Latham Departs After Scoring Fifty

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 10:18 AM IST

3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 28 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

10:17(IST)

OUT: That is such an unfortunate end for Latham as he departs after scoring a fifty. Chahal invites the batsman for a big shot and Latham ends up giving a simple catch to Rayudu in the deep. He departs for 51 as Kiwis are 178/4. 

10:15(IST)
10:06(IST)

100 PARTNERSHIP: These two have changed the complexion of the game and brought up the 100 partnership as well. This is brilliant for the Kiwis who are looking to make a comeback in the series. It's 160/3 after 35 overs.  

10:02(IST)

The pitch seems to have slowed down a bit and that is aiding the Kiwi batsmen. India just need some wickets here to turn things around a bit. It;s 155/3. 

09:52(IST)

FIFTY: Taylor slams two back-to-back fours to Jadhav and that brings up 46th fifty for veteran Kiwi batsman, Quietly he has lifted the Kiwi innings as the team moves to 144/3 in 32 overs. 

09:49(IST)

These two batsmen have combined well and will be looking to bat together at least till the 40th over. Meanwhile Kiwis have reached 135/3 in 31 overs.  

09:41(IST)

CHANCE: There is an appeal for an LBW from Hardik Pandya but the umpire has turned it down. The review shows the ball was hitting the stumps but Taylor survives. Kiwis are 124/3 after 29 overs. 

09:37(IST)
09:29(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Pandya till now has been brilliant with the ball. But Taylor gets a smooth boundary through third man. He follows it up with a four through mid wicket. And that's fifty partnership between Latham and Taylor. Kiwis are 113/3 after 27 overs. 

09:24(IST)

Latham and Taylor haven't played the extravagant shots but have kept the scoreboard moving. That takes them to 100 in the 26th over. Considering they were 59/3, it's a good recovery. 

09:20(IST)
09:09(IST)

Kuldeep comes back into the attack and looks to get wickets straightaway. This is great bowling by the Indians as they have managed to keep the opposition quiet. It's 81/3 after 21 overs. 

08:57(IST)
08:54(IST)

Kiwis are just struggling to get runs here. Another miserly over from Chahal comes to an end as Kiwis move to 67/3 from 19 overs. 

08:48(IST)
08:42(IST)

OUT: What a blinder of a catch by Hardik Pandya. Chahal tosses the ball up to Williamson and the batsman flicks the ball. Out of nowhere Pandya dives to his left and takes a stunner. Kiwi skipper goes for 28. It's 59/3. 

08:38(IST)

Pressure is mounting on Williamson and Taylor as the runs are hard to come by, The boundaries have dried up in the last few overs as the Kiwis move to 58/2. 

08:32(IST)

Another tidy over from Pandya sees him give away just four runs. He is looking in good rhythm which is a good sign for the Indians. Kiwis are 55/2 after 14 overs.

08:23(IST)
08:18(IST)

And now Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. All eyes will be on him as to how he performs coming back from a disturbing suspension. He starts well and gives away just one run. It's 43/2 after 11 overs. 

08:14(IST)

Here is first change in the bowling as Chahal replaces Shami. He starts by tossing the ball upto Taylor and the batsman is more than happy defending. But Williamson gets another boundary to end the over. It's 42/2 after 10 overs. 

08:12(IST)

A good forward defence from Williamson sees one Bhuvi delivery go for a four. Seven runs come from the overs as Kiwis move to 36/2 after 9 overs. 

08:07(IST)

Another quiet over from Shami comes to an end as Kiwis are 29/2 after 8 overs. On what looks like a good pitch to bat on, New Zealand are not looking comfortable at all. 

08:03(IST)
07:58(IST)

OUT: Guptill departs for 13 after getting a faint edge off Bhuvneshwar. This is great, tight bowling by the Indian teasing Guptill to go for his shot. Kiwis have lost both their openers early. It's 26/2. 

07:56(IST)

Both Shami and Bhuvneshwar are getting rid of their overs pretty quickly here. Sixth over comes to an end as New Zealand move to 26/1. 

07:51(IST)

SIX: Guptill breaks the shackles and flicks Bhuvneshwar for a big six over mid wicket. Guptill really needs to score big for his side here. He follows it up with another four towards the same direction. Kiwis are 22/1 after  overs. 

07:46(IST)
07:43(IST)

Bhuvneshwar is keeping up the pressure from the other end as he delivers a maiden. That is brilliant bowling by the Indians. New Zealand are still 10/1. 

07:39(IST)

FOUR, MISS, OUT: Shami bowls one on the good length and Munro hits over the bowler's head. That's a great shot in the powerplay. That's first boundary for the Kiwis. And here is a miss as Shami induces an edge but it's just wide of keeper Karthik and he can't pouch it cleanly. But in the same over Shami gets Munro to drive, that takes another edge. This time Rohit Sharma takes the catch. Kiwis lose their first. It's 10/1 after 2 overs. 

(Getty Images)

Catch all the live action from the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: India will look to complete a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in the next match will render the fourth and fifth ODIs dead rubber encounters. The previous ODI, played at the same venue, saw India register a comfortable 90-run victory thanks in large part to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep ended the match with figures of 4-45 while Chahal took 2-56 and the two have caused plenty of issues for the Kiwis in the series thus far. They have taken 12 wickets between them so far this series and their form away from home in conditions not best suited to spin bowling, makes for ominous reading as the 2019 World Cup looms. Kuldeep averages 18.49 away from home as compared to his career average of 20.11 while Chahal averages 22.13 overseas against a career average of 23.75. But it isn’t just their ability to regularly take wickets that makes them such a threat in ODIs – they are also difficult to score against during the middle overs. "Kuldeep and Chahal are one of our key assets in the middle-overs when it comes to bowling. They're two talented wrist-spin bowlers. Most teams find it difficult to score against them, and once we put runs on the board, batsmen have to take risks against them and that works for us," India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav had said after the second ODI. It isn’t just the spinners who are bowling well though. Mohammed Shami has struck five times in the series thus far while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two key wickets in the second ODI, meaning India’s bowling line-up poses threats across the board. This means that for New Zealand, the challenge ahead is to not only figure out how to best counter the two spinners but also how to build partnerships at the top of the order so as to be able to get big scores, something that hasn’t happened in either of the previous two games. In the first ODI, skipper Kane Williamson was the lone man to put his hand up and take the fight to the visitors. The second match saw almost every top order batsman get a start but none of them could go on to convert that into a big score.

“If we had kept wickets in hand we could have been in the chase but these are lessons that we need to learn going ahead,” Williamson had said after the second ODI. Coach Gary Stead echoed similar sentiments while speaking to the press after the game, stating that the side needed to build partnerships and that the top order needed to step up to the challenge. For India, the only issue to emerge out of the previous match was the lack of firepower in the middle overs that could have seen their first innings score touch the 350-run mark. The middle-order has been an issue in recent times but with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Jadhav all contributing with the bat in the second game, India will hope that the issue is now well on its way to being solved. There’s also the matter of reintegrating Hardik Pandya back into the side. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs due to suspension but is now part of the squad with his suspension having been temporarily lifted. It is entirely possible that Pandya is brought into the XI straight away but given recent performances and question marks over his match fitness, his inclusion in the team is not guaranteed. Should India seal the series on Monday, one can expect team management to indulge in some rotation for the last two ODIs. But while New Zealand are currently down, they are not yet out and it would be foolish to discount the home side just yet.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
cricketHardik PandyaIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2019India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Scoreindia vs new zealand live scoreIndia vs New Zealand ODIKane WilliamsonKuldeep YadavliveMS Dhoniross taylorvirat kohli

