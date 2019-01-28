India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Rayudu & Karthik Take India Closer to Victory

Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik have guided India past 200. The visitors, chasing 244, are on course to wrap up the series!— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2019
3rd ODI. 36.4: I Sodhi to D Karthik (14), 4 runs, 200/3
WICKET. Virat Kohli carves a Trent Boult delivery directly to a leaping Henry Nicholls at cover. Goes for 60. India now 168/3 in the 32nd over.
Rayudu is looking to make a bold statement here as he slams two boundaries early on in his innings. He has to grab on to that opportunity to seal the number four spot for the World Cup. And he connects once again and dispatches Santner for a six over covers. India are 168/2 after 31 overs.
50 for Virat Kohli. His first in the series. Sharma with him on 62 in the 27th over. 143/1.
In the last 5 overs, India have scored at 8.3 rpo with 58% attacking shots and 13% false shots. In the five overs prior to it, they scored at 3.8 rpo with 30% attacking shots and a similar 13% false shots.
3rd ODI. 23.6: L Ferguson to V Kohli (41), 4 runs, 130/1
A 50-run partnership between Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
Four out of Dhawan's five ODI dismissals in 2019 have come against left arm seamers. In 2019 against left arm seamers he averages 10.3 striking at 63.1 compared to 154.0 with a strike rate of 95.1 against right arm seamers.
Rohit Sharma has played 18.3% false shots in this ODI series - the highest for the opener since the 2014 series in England.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking