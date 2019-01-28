Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Shami Removes Munro Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 28, 2019, 7:56 AM IST

3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 28 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

07:56(IST)

Both Shami and Bhuvneshwar are getting rid of their overs pretty quickly here. Sixth over comes to an end as New Zealand move to 26/1. 

07:51(IST)

SIX: Guptill breaks the shackles and flicks Bhuvneshwar for a big six over mid wicket. Guptill really needs to score big for his side here. He follows it up with another four towards the same direction. Kiwis are 22/1 after  overs. 

07:46(IST)
07:43(IST)

Bhuvneshwar is keeping up the pressure from the other end as he delivers a maiden. That is brilliant bowling by the Indians. New Zealand are still 10/1. 

07:39(IST)

FOUR, MISS, OUT: Shami bowls one on the good length and Munro hits over the bowler's head. That's a great shot in the powerplay. That's first boundary for the Kiwis. And here is a miss as Shami induces an edge but it's just wide of keeper Karthik and he can't pouch it cleanly. But in the same over Shami gets Munro to drive, that takes another edge. This time Rohit Sharma takes the catch. Kiwis lose their first. It's 10/1 after 2 overs. 

07:33(IST)

Bhuvneshwar starts the Proceedings for India and there is some swing straightaway for the bowler. But Munro and Guptill deal with it well as New Zealand are 4/0. 

07:29(IST)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

07:24(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the third ODI as players make their way to the middle. All eyes will be on the role that Hardik Pandya plays. 

07:21(IST)
07:15(IST)

PANDYA BACK: Big news coming in for India as Hardik Pandya makes a comeback into the team, after his suspension was lifted. He would be raring to go here. 

07:14(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. This will be a good opportunity to score runs on the board on a good pitch. 

06:57(IST)

Shami's feats have come at a career strike rate of 28.1 which is the best for any Indian bowler (min 100 wickets) in the history of ODI cricket.  The problem though is fitting Shami into current ODI side's scheme of things. When Jasprit Bumrah gets back into the side, it would most likely be a toss up between Shami and Bhuvneshwar for that one seamer's slot assuming Hardik Pandya at seven is a must for the best balance of the side. 

06:48(IST)

Shami took his 100th wicket in his 56th ODI, which keeps him level with Trent Boult, believed to be a terrific ODI bowler. He is just below the likes of Brett Lee, Shane Bond, Mitchell Starc and Saqlain Mushtaq but the closeness in number of matches suggest Shami is no less effective than those bowlers. Among Indian bowlers, Shami is fastest to the landmark going past Irfan Pathan's record of 59 matches. Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Javagal Srinath are next in the list with 65, 67 and 68 matches respectively to their names. 

06:39(IST)

However since the World Cup, Shami played only 10 ODIs with the first match after that semi-final loss to Australia coming two years hence. It isn't that India moved past Shami but it was the impact of guys like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the need for a bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya that kept Shami on the sidelines. However, as another World Cup looms, Shami is back in India's scheme of things and for the right reasons. He has already notched up 100 ODI wickets - becoming the sixth quickest in the world to the feat. 

06:31(IST)

One of the highest wicket-takers of the 2015 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, Mohammed Shami has been sparingly used in the ODI setup by India despite being a regular in the longest format of the game.  A hit the deck bowler, with skiddy pace and a handy bumper, Shami enjoys bowling on surfaces that offer lateral movement and had a whale of a time at the World Cup. 

06:21(IST)

With two power-packed performances in the series, India lead against Kiwis 2-0 and are in with a great chance to win the series here. Both Indian batsmen and bowlers have been clinical and need to complete the job in the third ODI. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI. 

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Shami Removes Munro Early

Twitter/ BCCI

Live Updates:Both Shami and Bhuvneshwar are getting rid of their overs pretty quickly here. Sixth over comes to an end as New Zealand move to 26/1.

Catch all the live action from the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Cricketnext.com.

Preview: India will look to complete a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in the next match will render the fourth and fifth ODIs dead rubber encounters. The previous ODI, played at the same venue, saw India register a comfortable 90-run victory thanks in large part to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kuldeep ended the match with figures of 4-45 while Chahal took 2-56 and the two have caused plenty of issues for the Kiwis in the series thus far. They have taken 12 wickets between them so far this series and their form away from home in conditions not best suited to spin bowling, makes for ominous reading as the 2019 World Cup looms. Kuldeep averages 18.49 away from home as compared to his career average of 20.11 while Chahal averages 22.13 overseas against a career average of 23.75. But it isn’t just their ability to regularly take wickets that makes them such a threat in ODIs – they are also difficult to score against during the middle overs. "Kuldeep and Chahal are one of our key assets in the middle-overs when it comes to bowling. They're two talented wrist-spin bowlers. Most teams find it difficult to score against them, and once we put runs on the board, batsmen have to take risks against them and that works for us," India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav had said after the second ODI. It isn’t just the spinners who are bowling well though. Mohammed Shami has struck five times in the series thus far while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two key wickets in the second ODI, meaning India’s bowling line-up poses threats across the board. This means that for New Zealand, the challenge ahead is to not only figure out how to best counter the two spinners but also how to build partnerships at the top of the order so as to be able to get big scores, something that hasn’t happened in either of the previous two games. In the first ODI, skipper Kane Williamson was the lone man to put his hand up and take the fight to the visitors. The second match saw almost every top order batsman get a start but none of them could go on to convert that into a big score.

“If we had kept wickets in hand we could have been in the chase but these are lessons that we need to learn going ahead,” Williamson had said after the second ODI. Coach Gary Stead echoed similar sentiments while speaking to the press after the game, stating that the side needed to build partnerships and that the top order needed to step up to the challenge. For India, the only issue to emerge out of the previous match was the lack of firepower in the middle overs that could have seen their first innings score touch the 350-run mark. The middle-order has been an issue in recent times but with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Jadhav all contributing with the bat in the second game, India will hope that the issue is now well on its way to being solved. There’s also the matter of reintegrating Hardik Pandya back into the side. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs due to suspension but is now part of the squad with his suspension having been temporarily lifted. It is entirely possible that Pandya is brought into the XI straight away but given recent performances and question marks over his match fitness, his inclusion in the team is not guaranteed. Should India seal the series on Monday, one can expect team management to indulge in some rotation for the last two ODIs. But while New Zealand are currently down, they are not yet out and it would be foolish to discount the home side just yet.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
cricketHardik PandyaIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2019India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Scoreindia vs new zealand live scoreIndia vs New Zealand ODIKane WilliamsonKuldeep YadavliveMS Dhoniross taylorvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking