India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Shami Removes Munro Early

Mohammad Shami in Overs 1-10 in ODIs— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 28, 2019
Since 2018: Inns - 8, Wickets - 7, Economy - 4.71, Average - 18.9, S/R - 24.0
Before 2018: Inns - 47, Wickets - 21, Economy - 4.29, Average - 35.8, S/R - 50.0#NZvIND
FOUR, MISS, OUT: Shami bowls one on the good length and Munro hits over the bowler's head. That's a great shot in the powerplay. That's first boundary for the Kiwis. And here is a miss as Shami induces an edge but it's just wide of keeper Karthik and he can't pouch it cleanly. But in the same over Shami gets Munro to drive, that takes another edge. This time Rohit Sharma takes the catch. Kiwis lose their first. It's 10/1 after 2 overs.
Two changes to the Playing XI. MS Dhoni has been rested due to a sore hamstring and Hardik Pandya plays his first game of the tour #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/O156G5hsVF— BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2019
Shami's feats have come at a career strike rate of 28.1 which is the best for any Indian bowler (min 100 wickets) in the history of ODI cricket. The problem though is fitting Shami into current ODI side's scheme of things. When Jasprit Bumrah gets back into the side, it would most likely be a toss up between Shami and Bhuvneshwar for that one seamer's slot assuming Hardik Pandya at seven is a must for the best balance of the side.
Shami took his 100th wicket in his 56th ODI, which keeps him level with Trent Boult, believed to be a terrific ODI bowler. He is just below the likes of Brett Lee, Shane Bond, Mitchell Starc and Saqlain Mushtaq but the closeness in number of matches suggest Shami is no less effective than those bowlers. Among Indian bowlers, Shami is fastest to the landmark going past Irfan Pathan's record of 59 matches. Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar and Javagal Srinath are next in the list with 65, 67 and 68 matches respectively to their names.
However since the World Cup, Shami played only 10 ODIs with the first match after that semi-final loss to Australia coming two years hence. It isn't that India moved past Shami but it was the impact of guys like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the need for a bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya that kept Shami on the sidelines. However, as another World Cup looms, Shami is back in India's scheme of things and for the right reasons. He has already notched up 100 ODI wickets - becoming the sixth quickest in the world to the feat.
One of the highest wicket-takers of the 2015 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, Mohammed Shami has been sparingly used in the ODI setup by India despite being a regular in the longest format of the game. A hit the deck bowler, with skiddy pace and a handy bumper, Shami enjoys bowling on surfaces that offer lateral movement and had a whale of a time at the World Cup.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking