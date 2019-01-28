India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Third ODI in Mount Maunganui: Shami Removes Munro Early

06:39(IST)

However since the World Cup, Shami played only 10 ODIs with the first match after that semi-final loss to Australia coming two years hence. It isn't that India moved past Shami but it was the impact of guys like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the need for a bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya that kept Shami on the sidelines. However, as another World Cup looms, Shami is back in India's scheme of things and for the right reasons. He has already notched up 100 ODI wickets - becoming the sixth quickest in the world to the feat.