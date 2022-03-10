Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - Amelia Kerr Double Blow Dents India

Live now
India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, IND vs NZ Live Updates: Pooja Vastrakar took 4/34 as India kept New Zealand 260/9 in their second match of the world cup in Hamilton on Thursday. For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite top-scored with 75 off 84 while Amelia Kerr made 50. At one stage, New Zealand were 211/4 in 40 overs and eyeing a strong finish before Vastrakar led a strong comeback from Indian Read More
Key EventsKey Events
5 runs over by Amelia Kerr and India are slowly sinking down the hole they dug for themselves. The required run rate is 8.87. Harmanpreet batting on 30 off 35 balls, Sneh Rana on 24 off 19. IND 119/5 in 34
Lea Tahuhu continues and what a performance from the NZ lead pacer. She was not brought on early on but had an immediate impact when she came on and after 8 overs today, she has sent down two maidens, giving away just 12 runs and taken two wickets. IND 114/5 in 33; RRR 8.64
Amelia Kerr’s fourth over yields a 4 – edge towards slip off the final ball. Sneh Rana trying to up the ante. 8 run off the over. IND 111/5 in 32; RRR 8.33
Lea Tahuhu back into the attack and she concedes just two runs. Peppers Sneh Rana with some short stuff. Rana clearly not comfortable with that. IND 103/5 in 31; RRR 8.31
Amelia Kerr started the over a googly that troubled Mitali Raj and fittingly, Raj perishes in the same over. she came down the track, but Kerr still sends it fullish and Raj had to change her shot at the last moment and the Indian skipper is stumped for 31. Huge wicket this. Next up, Kerr brings out the wrong un’ and Ghosh on the backfoot is slow to get her bat down and is bowled. What a over this from Kerr. Sneh Rana faces the hattrick ball and she picks up the wrong un’ and take a four behind square. Good over for NZ and but 100 up for IND. IND 101/5 in 30; RRR 8.00
Frances Mackay sends down another tidy over to put the pressure back on India. Just three singles of her 6th over. IND 95/3 in 29; RRR 7/90
FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur with clear signs of intent. Sweeps and sweeps well to take a boundary towards deep square leg. 9 runs off the Amelia Kerr over. IND 92/3 in 28; RRR 7.68
Another bowling change, as Frances Mackay back on in place of Hayley Jansen, Busy over for India. 4 runs off i.t. IND 88/3 in 27; RRR 7.73
Bowling change — spin after a long time in the form of Amelia Kerr. Kaur and Raj will be happy with this. Time to milk runs and set the base. 4 singles iff it. IND 79/3 in 26
Good over for India — 9 runs off it and Hayley Jansen errs in length for the first time in her spell. Three singles and a couple followed by a boundary towards long leg by Kaur as Jansen strays a short one down the legside. IND 75/3 in 25; RRR 7.40
Jess Kerr continues and a busy over for India three singles and a couple of runs. 5 runs of it. IND 66/3 in 24; RRR 7.50
Hayley Jansen with her 4th over and immaculate line and length and bowling according to her fields. Just a single off that over. IND 61/3 in 23; RRR 7.40
Jess Kerr back on for her 2nd spell and bowls a tidy over. A lot of slower ones and a leg cutter as well. 3 runs off it. The RRR is creeping up to 7.17 now. IND 60/3 in 222 overs
INTENT from Mitali Raj now – she goes over the top to Hayley Jansen and earns herself a couple of runs. Off the next ball, Mitali Raj flashes at a wide one and takes a boundary towards third man. Important runs this for India. 7 runs off it. IND 57/3 in 21
WICKET! Yastika Bhatia’s vigil in the middle comes to an end. She was looking to break the shackles but perished for 28 off 59 balls. Lea Tahuhu with her second wicket. Good length delivery and Bhatia tried to work it down the to leg side, the ball held up of a pitch and Bhatia lobs ones to the offside where Frances Mackay takes an easy catch. IND 50/3 in 20
REPRIEVE! Mitali Raj saved by misjudgement from otherwise brilliant Frances Mackay at Covers. Raj checked her shot towards covers and Mackay mistimed her jump a bit and managed to just get a hand to the ball, but could not grab it. Just a single off the Lea Tahuhu over. Raj gets a life at 6. IND 47/2 in 18, RRR 6.68
Back on after the break and it is a bowling change in the form of medium-pacer Hayley Jansen. And again – no sign of intent from Indian batters. Jansen concedes just 3 runs off the over. IND 46/2 in `17, RRR 6.51
Drinks! Lea Tahuhu sends down another tight over- 3 runs off it. And the asking rate has jumped over to 6 runs per over for the first time in India’s chase. Fair to say India have started really slowly, but with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar — India should be able to up the ante if needed. Key is Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj to set the base for the middle order now, with the starts they have got. IND 43/2 in 16
A good over for India – finally some bit of intent from Yastika Bhatia as she takes the ariel route and hits through the line to pick up her second boundary. Hannah Rowe under pressure tries a fair bit of short-pitch bowling, Mitali Raj Bhatia rotate the strike well. 8 runs off it. IND 40/2 in 15
Lea Tahuhu with another tidy over- just one run off it. Yastika Bhatia needs to up the ante. Mithali too has been watchful so far. IND 32/2 in 14
Match Preview
After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener, Mithali Raj’s Team India are ready to take on hosts New Zealand in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 mat no. 8. The women may have begun their journey with a comprehensive win but they face White Ferns against whom they recently lost an ODI series 4-1. The challenge is indeed tough but at a stage like world cup, you could never predict what may happen.
Nz-w vs ind-w india vs new zealand, ind w vs nz w score, ind vs nz, ind vs nz live score, india women vs new zealand women, iind-w vs nz-w live score, ind vs nz, india vs new zealand 2022 ind w vs nz w scorecard, ind-w vs nz-w 2022, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand women’s world cup, ind vs nz score, india vs new zealand live score, new zealand women vs india women, india women world cup, women world cup, women cricket, india women match, nz women cricket team, icc women’s world cup, ind vs nz live womens world cup cricket, nz vs ind, ind v nz, ind and nz match,
In their previous game, India ended as the victorious side after Pooja Vastrakar made a career-best 69 in a 112-run seventh-wicket partnership with Sneh Rana which lifted a commanding 244-7 after a worrisome top-order collapse.
There wasn’t much turn from the pitch at the Bay Oval but the India spinners used flight and drop to nullify Pakistan’s chase. India’s win took it to the top of the points table on run-rate after the first full matches.
New Zealand on the other will come from a narrow loss against West Indies in their first game. New Zealand came to the last over on 254-7, chasing West Indies’ 259-9 and appearing poised to pull off the highest winning run chase in the history of the women’s world tournament, but then came part-time bowler Deandra Dottin who wreaked havoc in the final over; picking up three final wickets to bundle out Kiwis for 256.
The hosts will also be having the advantage of playing at home, the recent success in the ODIs against India will act as the confidence booster. Vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite stated that her team will use the information from the ODI series against India to their advantage.
By the looks of it, New Zealand may look like a much stronger side but this Indian women’s team is also known for turning fortunes in the most difficult conditions. Mithali’s girls will definitely root for a win, keeping the process as simple as possible.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here