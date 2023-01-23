India vs New Zealand 2023 Live Streaming For 3rd ODI: How to Watch IND vs NZ Coverage on TV And Online

Team India will be aiming for a clean sweep when they will be in action against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday. The final ODI is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The Rohit Sharma-led side kicked off the series on a promising note after claiming a 12-run victory in the opening ODI.

The hosts carried forward the winning momentum and registered a convincing eight-wicket triumph in the next game. Two back-to-back defeats also forced New Zealand to slip to second spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.

India, on the other hand, will become the top-ranked side in the ODI standings if they manage to register a whitewash against the Tom Latham-led side.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match begin?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

