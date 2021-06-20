CRICKETNEXT

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 3: Dark Clouds Hanging Over Hampshire Bowl

India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship (WTC) Final Live Updates From Day 3: India batters had done well in difficult conditions with captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane solid when bad light stopped the play on Saturday.

India vs New Zealand (test)

STUMPS

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (test)

Final test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 2nd Day, 3rd Session

India

1st INN

146/3

(64.4) RR 2.26

India Virat Kohli (C)
New Zealand

New Zealand

Highlights

Live Blog

14:06 (IST)

A user's reply to Warne on Twitter is going viral: Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game, was asked by a fan on Twitter whether he understands how spin works. In the now viral tweet, the user was responding to Warne expressing his disappointment at how New Zealand should have played at least one spinner in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton. Read more here

13:34 (IST)

Day 2 Review: Well, a day that brought little bit of everything. There was some action on the field, then bad light resulted in multiple interruptions. We saw Virat Kohli playing a solid innings and ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane. New Zealand picked few wickets too. Overall, a mixed day with India finishing on 146/3.

12:55 (IST)

Hello everyone! And a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the third day of the ongoing ran-marred ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand from Southampton.

India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, Ind vs NZ WTC Final Latest Updates From Day 3: After the first day of the World Test Championship final was lost to rain, the second day allowed only 64.4 overs of play before poor light ended play with India 146/3 wickets against New Zealand at the draw of stumps.

Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 44 (124 balls) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane on 29 (79 balls). The two have so far added 58 runs for the fourth wicket.

The match that had gone well in the first half saw interruptions in the second half. India were 120/3 when they were forced to take an early tea break due to poor visibility. There were two more breaks due to poor light post-tea.

Both Kohli and Rahane batted grittily in the face of disciplined bowling by the Kiwis who hit the right areas with the ball that got softer.

Kohli played some good shots, close to the body as the four-pronged pace attack, which also had the medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme as support, struggled to find the edge of his bat.

Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (34 off 68 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 64 balls) had provided a solid start of 62 in 20 overs as New Zealand bowlers struggled for the ideal line early on.

Then Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough on the first ball of his sixth over, having Sharma caught at third slip.

Gill followed over four overs later, nicking one from left-armer Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Post-lunch, Cheteshwar Pujara’s ordeal came to an end as he was adjudged leg before wicket to a Trent Boult delivery that came back in. The India No.3 made eight of 54 balls.

On Sunday, India will hope to get to at least 250 to challenge New Zealand.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking