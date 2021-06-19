CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 2: India Openers Make Steady Start

India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 2: India Openers Make Steady Start

India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship (WTC) Final Live Updates: Day 1 was washed out without toss. Will the story repeat on Day 2?

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
15:26 (IST)

ICC WTC Final, India vs New Zealand, Live score: India 16-0. A good passage of play for the Indian openers. They've been pretty solid, collecting runs along the way. Gill is standing outside his crease to negate the swing and moving forward, Rohit is playing within himself. Good stuff.

15:09 (IST)

ICC WTC Final, India vs New Zealand, Live score: India 5-0. ALMOST A RUN OUT. Nerves for Shubman Gill as he charges for a non existent single only to be sent back by Rohit Sharma. Throw not accurate and Gill dives back in.

15:05 (IST)

ICC WTC Final, India vs New Zealand, Live score: India 3-0. First over from Tim Southee done, Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with three runs. Indians are wearing black armbands as a tribute to Milka Singh.

15:00 (IST)

So out walk the India openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. A lot depends on how these two start for India that will set the tone for the rest of the innings. Should be interesting. Tim Southee has the new ball. Here we go.

14:59 (IST)

Tribute to Milkha: The Indian team is wearing black armbands to mourn the passing away of legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

14:57 (IST)

All right time for the national anthems!

14:44 (IST)

So unlike India, who have fielded two spinners, New Zealand have opted for an all-out pace attack. Interesting strategies.

14:42 (IST)

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

14:41 (IST)

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

14:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli: We would've probably bowled first as well. But runs on the board has been our strength. In a big final, runs on the board, however many, are an advantage. As you saw the makeup of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for any conditions. We've been performing really well in Test cricket. For us this is just a Test match we have to be professional in, have to follow our processes.

14:37 (IST)

Kane Williamson: Conditions, with the weather around, hopefully we can make the most of it. Saying that, wicket will be consistent throughout the game going by the cool weather. Have gone for four frontline seamers. No spinner. Great occasion and great challenge against the best team in the world. First time a WTC final, guys are really excited. A big player for us and a real leader within our group (Watling). Great occasion for him playing his last game. Great to be in this position. Two years trying to qualify - for us, we're fortunate to be here.

14:36 (IST)

Match Toss: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the coin and no surprises, he has opted to bowl first against India in Southampton.

14:28 (IST)

Southampton Pitch Report: New ball bowlers  will enjoy bowling on it. Fair bit of grass which means the ball will certainly seam and with the overcast conditions it will also swing. Historically, it has helped seamers a lot more than spin. But if the sun does come out on days 3 and 4, spinners will come into play - Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull

14:20 (IST)

Hello everyone! And Welcome to what hopefully will be some live coverage of some actual action on the field rather than above.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 2: India Openers Make Steady Start

India vs New Zealand Live Score Day 2, Ind vs NZ WTC Final Latest Updates: Hopes are high after the opening day ended without any action. Persistent rains meant toss wasn’t possible with the two teams waiting in the dressing room for the weather to clear up but ultimately retiring for the day when the play was called off.\

India were the number one team in the WTC table and not only dominated at home but also won big overseas series in this time-frame – their triumph in Australia in 2020-21 the biggest win of them all. India won 5 and lost just one of the six series they played in the inaugural WTC but significantly the one loss came at the hands of New Zealand in what was a 2-0 drubbing at home. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be the key in the Indian batting line-up. A solid start at the top of the order is essential for success in England and Rohit – the best opener in the WTC in the world – will have to adapt to the conditions quickly and negotiate the new ball for India. It will mean a departure from his usual attacking self in India and he would have to leave a number of deliveries outside the off stump in order to succeed in England

New Zealand have had a great run in Test cricket since losing to South Africa at home in 2017. Kane Williamson has led the team with aplomb whose success has majorly been built around the phenomenal results achieved at home during the last two to three years.

New Zealand has tasted more success in England on their last two tours as compared to India – and this is where they have an advantage over their fancied rivals. They won the two-match series against a depleted England XI last week and drew the series in 2015. The conditions are expected to be cold and overcast with a lot of rain around the area and this is where the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult – the two swing bowlers in the New Zealand XI have the potential to run through the Indian line-up.

New Zealand also got invaluable match time before the mega final playing the two-Test series against England whereas India had to be content with intra-squad practice games.

WHAT: India vs New Zealand, WTC Final

WHEN: June 18-22, 3:00 PM IST

WHERE: Southampton, England

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Head To Head (3-2 India)

India lead the head to head 3-2 against New Zealand. They swept the home series in 2016 but were beaten 0-2 in New Zealand in 2020.

To Watch Out For

Mohammed Shami had a decent England tour in 2018 and was unplayable on occasions especially at The Oval. A fuller length and line between the third and fourth stump and Shami might just run through the New Zealand line-up in favourable conditions in Southampton.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking