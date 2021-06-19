India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Southampton Test, Day 2: India Openers Make Steady Start

India vs New Zealand Live Score Day 2, Ind vs NZ WTC Final Latest Updates: Hopes are high after the opening day ended without any action. Persistent rains meant toss wasn’t possible with the two teams waiting in the dressing room for the weather to clear up but ultimately retiring for the day when the play was called off.\

India were the number one team in the WTC table and not only dominated at home but also won big overseas series in this time-frame – their triumph in Australia in 2020-21 the biggest win of them all. India won 5 and lost just one of the six series they played in the inaugural WTC but significantly the one loss came at the hands of New Zealand in what was a 2-0 drubbing at home. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be the key in the Indian batting line-up. A solid start at the top of the order is essential for success in England and Rohit – the best opener in the WTC in the world – will have to adapt to the conditions quickly and negotiate the new ball for India. It will mean a departure from his usual attacking self in India and he would have to leave a number of deliveries outside the off stump in order to succeed in England

New Zealand have had a great run in Test cricket since losing to South Africa at home in 2017. Kane Williamson has led the team with aplomb whose success has majorly been built around the phenomenal results achieved at home during the last two to three years.

New Zealand has tasted more success in England on their last two tours as compared to India – and this is where they have an advantage over their fancied rivals. They won the two-match series against a depleted England XI last week and drew the series in 2015. The conditions are expected to be cold and overcast with a lot of rain around the area and this is where the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult – the two swing bowlers in the New Zealand XI have the potential to run through the Indian line-up.

New Zealand also got invaluable match time before the mega final playing the two-Test series against England whereas India had to be content with intra-squad practice games.

WHAT: India vs New Zealand, WTC Final

WHEN: June 18-22, 3:00 PM IST

WHERE: Southampton, England

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Head To Head (3-2 India)

India lead the head to head 3-2 against New Zealand. They swept the home series in 2016 but were beaten 0-2 in New Zealand in 2020.

To Watch Out For

Mohammed Shami had a decent England tour in 2018 and was unplayable on occasions especially at The Oval. A fuller length and line between the third and fourth stump and Shami might just run through the New Zealand line-up in favourable conditions in Southampton.

