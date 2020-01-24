Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Score: Munro Slams Quickfire Fifty

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 24, 2020, 1:14 PM IST

India vs New Zealand (T20)

LIVE

NZ vs IND Cricket Scorecard (T20)

1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 24 January, 2020

New Zealand

116/1

(11.4) RR 9.94

New Zealand New Zealand Captain
v/s
Toss won by India (decided to field)
India India Captain
India

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:13 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR MUNRO: And a cut by Munro brings up yet another fifty for him. He has been going great guns, and Kiwis would definitely be looking at a score over 200. It's 97/1. 

  • 13:10 (IST)

    SIX: The run rate has come down a bit after Munro's departure. If India can get in another wicket here, they'll be able to comeback in the match. Meanwhile, Williamson hits his first six of the match. New Zealand are 91/1 in 10 overs. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    OUT: And Shivam Dube has a wicket here. Guptill goes for a pull and Rohit manages to pull off a stunner at the boundary. India are back in the match as Guptill departs for 30. It's 80/1. 

  • 12:32 (IST)

    SIX, FOUR: Shardul Thakur comes to bowl the second over. And Guptill gets a four just on the second ball of the over. In the same over, Munro gets underneath the ball and gets a big six. New Zealand are 19/0 after 2 overs. 

  • 12:08 (IST)

    KOHLI: We're gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We're pretty much fine (from the travel) but we're fine now. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bowl. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland. India has been in rich form and would like to continue with the same come the away tour. But Kane Williamson and Co. are no pushovers and would like to stretch the Indians to the maximum. 

13:13 (IST)

FIFTY FOR MUNRO: And a cut by Munro brings up yet another fifty for him. He has been going great guns, and Kiwis would definitely be looking at a score over 200. It's 97/1. 

13:10 (IST)

SIX: The run rate has come down a bit after Munro's departure. If India can get in another wicket here, they'll be able to comeback in the match. Meanwhile, Williamson hits his first six of the match. New Zealand are 91/1 in 10 overs. 

13:00 (IST)

OUT: And Shivam Dube has a wicket here. Guptill goes for a pull and Rohit manages to pull off a stunner at the boundary. India are back in the match as Guptill departs for 30. It's 80/1. 

12:56 (IST)

Chahal comes into the attack now and he needs to get a wicket for India here. Munro misses one and the ball is tantalisingly close to hitting the off stump. A good over comes to an end as Kiwis are 73/0 after 7 overs. 

12:49 (IST)

Shami comes back for another over, and the partnership continues to flourish. Indians haven't gotten their lines right as yet. New Zealand are already 58/0 in 5.3 overs. 

12:39 (IST)
India will have a mountain to climb
12:39 (IST)

A change in the bowling already as Shami comes into the attack now. But the results don't seem to be changing as Munro pulls for another four. Kiwis are 26/0 after 3 overs. 

12:32 (IST)

SIX, FOUR: Shardul Thakur comes to bowl the second over. And Guptill gets a four just on the second ball of the over. In the same over, Munro gets underneath the ball and gets a big six. New Zealand are 19/0 after 2 overs. 

12:27 (IST)

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro make way to the middle. Bumrah has the new ball in his hand. And he starts with an excellent ball outside the off stump. Seven runs come from the over. It's 7/0. 

12:13 (IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the exciting contest. Looks like India have a stronger team, but can never rule New Zealand out. 

12:08 (IST)

KOHLI: We're gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We're pretty much fine (from the travel) but we're fine now. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities.

11:59 (IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami


New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

11:56 (IST)

Major changes

11:51 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bowl. 

11:49 (IST)

"We are looking forward to that and starting with the series because this is the year of the world cup and every T20 is important," Kohli said. Kohli said touring New Zealand is much less overwhelming than other countries as cricketers don't seem to have a larger-than-life image here. "Any New Zealand tour is much more relaxed. Every tour is a representation of how people look at the game in that region and in New Zealand the game is looked at as a job for the guys that play the game.

11:34 (IST)

On the upside, the skipper said the scheduling ensures that players are in the zone. "The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare).

11:21 (IST)

"Well it's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the first T20. "So, I am sure these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future, yeah it is what it is, you can do whatever you can to get better and get on the park again, and that's international cricket for you today, it is back to back," he said.

11:11 (IST)

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said cricketers are "getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight" as his team geared up for a clash against New Zealand here, less than a week after beating Australia at home. India are set to take on New Zealand in a five-match T20 International series within five days of completing a home ODI assignment against Australia. Kohli said the short turnaround is tough given the busy international calendar.

11:05 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland. India has been in rich form and would like to continue with the same come the away tour. But Kane Williamson and Co. are no pushovers and would like to stretch the Indians to the maximum. 

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Score: Munro Slams Quickfire Fifty

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Live Updates:FIFTY FOR MUNRO: And a cut by Munro brings up yet another fifty for him. He has been going great guns, and Kiwis would definitely be looking at a score over 200. It's 97/1.

PREVIEW: India and New Zealand have both just finished playing Australia and had very different experiences. The Kiwis are looking to turn a corner and Virat Kohli’s men are high on confidence. Especially, KL Rahul, who’s versatility and superb performances, has earned him high praise as the T20 World Cup preparations intensify. Shikhar Dhawan’s injury allows Rahul to return to his favourite batting position, at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma – a combination that has worked well in recent months for India in T20 cricket. It has also opened another door for Rishabh Pant, who is likely to get the nod in the middle order. New Zealand, where conditions are similar to Australia, is a good test and an opportunity to finalise on combinations in a World Cup year.

At Auckland in the first T20I of the tour, Kohli will be looking to begin with a good performance to set the tone on the tour and it is those below him in the batting order who need to step up when the conditions are tough. Against a strong bowling line-up in their own backyard, Kohli is unlikely to shuffle the batting initially and whoever eventually among the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Pant makes the cut will have to make good use of the time in the middle. The return to action for Jasprit Bumrah, against Australia, of course spells danger for the opposition and makes Kohli’s life a lot easier. Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini provide fantastic options alongside, as does Shardul Thakur who will enjoy the sight of smaller boundaries. Other than bringing their best game on the occasion, India will also have to adjust to the ground’s dimensions. Eden Park makes it difficult to resist the temptation of going over the bowlers head and it challenges a bowlers variations.

The hosts have their own problems other than the recent battering against Australia. Injuries to key bowlers like Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson is a cause of concern for Kane Williamson. Nonetheless, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi the spinners represent good depth. Williamson himself is returning to T20 cricket after a year and will look to Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Ross Taylor to back him up with batting duties. Taylor interestingly is the only survivor for New Zealand from the T20 World Cup in 2007. The skipper will also hope Colin de Grandhomme can keep his T20 form going. India move on to the IPL after this tour, and are not scheduled yet to play further T20s in this part of the world before the World Cup. New Zealand is a difficult team to beat at home and won’t be very open to making any changes to that trend.

New Zealand lost the ODI series to India last year, but bounced back to win the T20 internationals thereafter. India have been unbeaten in the shortest format during their home season and will be gunning to add another feather in their cap. With so much at stake and a World Cup around the corner, it is set up for an absolute spectacle at Eden Park on Friday (January 24).

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

1st T20I Live Scorecricket scoreInd vs NZ Live ScoreIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020india vs new zealand live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive score

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more