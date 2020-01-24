India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Score: Munro Slams Quickfire Fifty

FIFTY FOR MUNRO: And a cut by Munro brings up yet another fifty for him. He has been going great guns, and Kiwis would definitely be looking at a score over 200. It's 97/1.
13:10 (IST)
SIX: The run rate has come down a bit after Munro's departure. If India can get in another wicket here, they'll be able to comeback in the match. Meanwhile, Williamson hits his first six of the match. New Zealand are 91/1 in 10 overs.
13:00 (IST)
OUT: And Shivam Dube has a wicket here. Guptill goes for a pull and Rohit manages to pull off a stunner at the boundary. India are back in the match as Guptill departs for 30. It's 80/1.
12:32 (IST)
SIX, FOUR: Shardul Thakur comes to bowl the second over. And Guptill gets a four just on the second ball of the over. In the same over, Munro gets underneath the ball and gets a big six. New Zealand are 19/0 after 2 overs.
12:08 (IST)
KOHLI: We're gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We're pretty much fine (from the travel) but we're fine now. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities.
11:51 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bowl.
11:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland. India has been in rich form and would like to continue with the same come the away tour. But Kane Williamson and Co. are no pushovers and would like to stretch the Indians to the maximum.
12:56 (IST)
Chahal comes into the attack now and he needs to get a wicket for India here. Munro misses one and the ball is tantalisingly close to hitting the off stump. A good over comes to an end as Kiwis are 73/0 after 7 overs.
12:49 (IST)
Shami comes back for another over, and the partnership continues to flourish. Indians haven't gotten their lines right as yet. New Zealand are already 58/0 in 5.3 overs.
A change in the bowling already as Shami comes into the attack now. But the results don't seem to be changing as Munro pulls for another four. Kiwis are 26/0 after 3 overs.
12:27 (IST)
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro make way to the middle. Bumrah has the new ball in his hand. And he starts with an excellent ball outside the off stump. Seven runs come from the over. It's 7/0.
12:13 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the start of the exciting contest. Looks like India have a stronger team, but can never rule New Zealand out.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
11:56 (IST)
Major changes
11:49 (IST)
"We are looking forward to that and starting with the series because this is the year of the world cup and every T20 is important," Kohli said. Kohli said touring New Zealand is much less overwhelming than other countries as cricketers don't seem to have a larger-than-life image here. "Any New Zealand tour is much more relaxed. Every tour is a representation of how people look at the game in that region and in New Zealand the game is looked at as a job for the guys that play the game.
11:34 (IST)
On the upside, the skipper said the scheduling ensures that players are in the zone. "The last series we played against Australia was ODIs so we spent more time on the field, but we played a few T20s before that. Having played a lot more cricket than just T20s in the last three games, we will find it easier to come here and play even though with less time (to prepare).
11:21 (IST)
"Well it's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become but I think this kind of travel and coming to a place, which is seven hours ahead of India time, is always difficult to adjust to immediately," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the first T20. "So, I am sure these things will be taken into consideration much more in the future, yeah it is what it is, you can do whatever you can to get better and get on the park again, and that's international cricket for you today, it is back to back," he said.
11:11 (IST)
India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said cricketers are "getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight" as his team geared up for a clash against New Zealand here, less than a week after beating Australia at home. India are set to take on New Zealand in a five-match T20 International series within five days of completing a home ODI assignment against Australia. Kohli said the short turnaround is tough given the busy international calendar.
11:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland. India has been in rich form and would like to continue with the same come the away tour. But Kane Williamson and Co. are no pushovers and would like to stretch the Indians to the maximum.
12:39 (IST)India will have a mountain to climb
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
Major changes
