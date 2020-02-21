Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 1: Final Session Washed Out, IND 122-5 at Stumps

India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2020, 10:10 AM IST

India vs New Zealand (TEST)

STUMPS

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

India
Ist INN

122/5

(55.0) RR 2.21

India India Captain
v/s
Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:10 (IST)

    And it's official: play has been called off for the day. A whole session has been lost due to the rain. Play will start at the same time tomorrow but 98 overs will be bowled in the day. 

  • 07:45 (IST)

    OUT: Jamieson has picked up yet another wicket here. Vihari edges one to the keeper. This is tragedy for India. The score is 101/5. 

  • 07:33 (IST)

    New Zealand bowlers are in total control of the proceedings here. They are not giving an inch to the batsmen. Meanwhile, the 100 comes up for the Indian team in the 40th over. It's 100/4.

  • 07:26 (IST)

    FOUR: And Vihari hits one from the middle of his bat and the ball rockets to the fence for a four. A rare bad ball from Jamieson and he has to pay the price for it. India are 95/4. 

  • 07:11 (IST)

    OUT: Agarwal has thrown his wicket away after playing so well. He lofts the ball towards midwicket and caught for 34. India are 88/4. 

  • 06:05 (IST)

    LUNCH: And after 28 overs in the first session, the umpires have called for lunch. A session that belonged to the Kiwis, India managed to score 79/3. 

  • 05:22 (IST)

    OUT: Both these bowlers have managed to put brakes on the Indian scoring. Mayank is finding it tough to middle the ball even. And a big blow for the Indians as Kohli too departs for 2. He is caught at slips by Taylor. Jamieson has his second wicket here. It's 40/3. 

  • 05:12 (IST)

    OUT: And second one bites the dust here. Pujara edges a rising delivery from Jamieson and is caught behind by Watling. India in a spot of bother here at 35/2. 

10:10 (IST)

And it's official: play has been called off for the day. A whole session has been lost due to the rain. Play will start at the same time tomorrow but 98 overs will be bowled in the day. 

09:53 (IST)

Bad news from Wellington as it has now started raining again. At this rate it looks like we won't have much play for a while at least. 

09:37 (IST)

The rain has stopped at Wellington and there is an inspection scheduled in about 20 minutes time. Fingers crossed we can get some play in the remaining session! 

09:07 (IST)

The match would have started by now but there has been a bit of a rain delay. As of now it is quite steady so this may take a while. We will keep you posted with the latest updates. 

08:45 (IST)

And tea has been taken. India are 122-5, which is hardly an ideal situation to be in on the first day of a Test match. But Rahane and Pant have looked solid thus far. Can they see India through the day or will New Zealand get more breakthroughs? We'll find out soon enough. 

08:43 (IST)

The patience of Rahane and Pant has won out thus far in what are some very windy conditions at Wellington. They've played out Boult and Patel easily thus far and will be hoping to do more of this as the day wears on. 

08:32 (IST)

There's a first sighting of spin bowling as well, with Ajaz Patel coming into the attack. His first over is a maiden but the pitch doesn't seem to have much in it for the left-arm spinner as of now. 

08:28 (IST)

Trent Boult comes back into the attack but his first over in this spell doesn't yield the much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. India will want to see out this session at least with these two still at the crease. 

08:21 (IST)

Southee and De Grandhomme are bowling well in tandem, keeping a check on the flow of runs. However, neither are causing the batsmen too much trouble at this moment. One suspects it won't be long before Jamieson is brought back into the attack. 

08:09 (IST)

He's had quite the impact on the day's proceedings.

08:00 (IST)

New man Rishabh Pant and Rahane have looked steady thus far yet make no mistake, this is quite the task for the two. They will need to get through this session to begin with, which is easier said than done given how much movement is there for the bowlers. 

07:45 (IST)

OUT: Jamieson has picked up yet another wicket here. Vihari edges one to the keeper. This is tragedy for India. The score is 101/5. 

07:41 (IST)
Potential threat for India
07:33 (IST)

New Zealand bowlers are in total control of the proceedings here. They are not giving an inch to the batsmen. Meanwhile, the 100 comes up for the Indian team in the 40th over. It's 100/4.

07:26 (IST)

FOUR: And Vihari hits one from the middle of his bat and the ball rockets to the fence for a four. A rare bad ball from Jamieson and he has to pay the price for it. India are 95/4. 

07:18 (IST)

This is not looking good for India. Looks like they would be struggling to even get to 250. A lot rests on Vihari and Rahane's shoulders. India are 91/4. 

07:11 (IST)

OUT: Agarwal has thrown his wicket away after playing so well. He lofts the ball towards midwicket and caught for 34. India are 88/4. 

07:07 (IST)

The Indian innings is moving forward at snail's pace at the moment. Boundaries have dried up and so have the ones and twos. It's 88/3. 

07:01 (IST)

This session has seen Indians go back to the defensive mode once again. This doesn't look like a good sign for the team. They need to shift gears here for sure. The score is 86/3 now. 

06:55 (IST)

Another good over by Southee comes to an end as he just gives away two runs. India are in a much better position now from what they were when Kohli had departed. India are 85/3.

06:47 (IST)

And after lunch Southee starts with a maiden over. India need to be patient here with their scoring rate. Another wicket here could be disastrous for the team. 

06:42 (IST)

On to the second session now. India would hope that this partnership continues to grow. 

06:05 (IST)

LUNCH: And after 28 overs in the first session, the umpires have called for lunch. A session that belonged to the Kiwis, India managed to score 79/3. 

06:00 (IST)

This is a nice partnership brewing between Rahane and Mayank. Both are looking to score runs and have looked positive. Another over comes to an end and India are 78/3.

05:51 (IST)

Suddenly there is a spate of boundaries for the Indians. Mayank is getting into his groove now and scoring much more freely. It's 68/3. 

05:44 (IST)

So Southee comes back into the attack and India are looking to score some quick runs here, especially Rahane. The score has now moved to 57/3 after 23 overs. 

05:37 (IST)

After a lot of toil India have managed to reach 50 for the loss of three wickets. This pair would be looking to add some crucial runs together. 

05:34 (IST)
Not looking good for India
05:22 (IST)

OUT: Both these bowlers have managed to put brakes on the Indian scoring. Mayank is finding it tough to middle the ball even. And a big blow for the Indians as Kohli too departs for 2. He is caught at slips by Taylor. Jamieson has his second wicket here. It's 40/3. 

05:12 (IST)

OUT: And second one bites the dust here. Pujara edges a rising delivery from Jamieson and is caught behind by Watling. India in a spot of bother here at 35/2. 

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 1: Final Session Washed Out, IND 122-5 at Stumps

India vs New Zealand, Latest Updates: And it's official: play has been called off for the day. A whole session has been lost due to the rain. Play will start at the same time tomorrow but 98 overs will be bowled in the day.

The fascinating India's tour of New Zealand enters its final leg with the first of two Tests, beginning in Wellington on Friday. As is clear from the way the tour has gone so far, it's incredibly hard to call, with both sides fancying their chances.

India first. They are atop the ICC rankings and the World Test Championship, with 360 points from three series. They're yet to lose a game in the WTC, winning each of their seven matches, each of them comfortably. Virat Kohli's men have often spoken about prioritising Test cricket, and the results are showing; they didn't lose a single Test in 2019.

The challenge will be stiffer this year though, for they're not scheduled to play at home. The only Tests scheduled till now are ones in New Zealand and Australia. They've shown remarkable improvement in playing overseas in recent times, culminating in their maiden series victory in Australia last year. They'll be keen to continue the trend and make a strong beginning and a statement in the first series of the new decade.

It won't be easy though, for New Zealand are a strong side at home. They have only 60 points from two series in the WTC, and are coming after a 0-3 whitewash in Australia. However, their performances in New Zealand tell a different story; they've 11 of their last 13 Test series at home, including five in a row.

India not only have a settled unit, but also a problem of plenty. They have selection calls to make - Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill? R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja? Is Ishant Sharma fit enough? The lanky pacer underwent a fitness test on the eve of the game and it remains to be seen if India will play him. If not, they have another experienced pacer in Umesh Yadav, or a promising quick in Navdeep Saini, as replacement options. Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to Tests while Mohammed Shami will continue to do his thing.

Incredibly enough, it was the pacers who made all the noise even in the home run, almost outperforming the spinners. They'll be itching to have a go in more favourable conditions. The batting is a settled core, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari forming the solid middle order.

New Zealand have their ace pacer Trent Boult back, after missing the limited-overs leg with injury. They won't have the services of Neil Wagner for the game, which will be a big miss. Kyle Jamieson, who impressed in the ODI series, is set for a Test debut.

In the batting front, Ross Taylor is set to play his 100th Test and he'd want to make it a memorable occasion. Along with him, Kane Williamson, who averages 65.5 at the Basin Reserve, and BJ Watling form the batting core.

The pitch has plenty of grass on it, which means batting could be difficult at least in the initial period. Pacers should enjoy bowling on this pitch, which means both teams will be looking to have a go. It's all set for an exciting start.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry

