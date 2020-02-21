India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 1: Final Session Washed Out, IND 122-5 at Stumps

And it's official: play has been called off for the day. A whole session has been lost due to the rain. Play will start at the same time tomorrow but 98 overs will be bowled in the day.
07:45 (IST)
OUT: Jamieson has picked up yet another wicket here. Vihari edges one to the keeper. This is tragedy for India. The score is 101/5.
07:33 (IST)
New Zealand bowlers are in total control of the proceedings here. They are not giving an inch to the batsmen. Meanwhile, the 100 comes up for the Indian team in the 40th over. It's 100/4.
07:26 (IST)
FOUR: And Vihari hits one from the middle of his bat and the ball rockets to the fence for a four. A rare bad ball from Jamieson and he has to pay the price for it. India are 95/4.
07:11 (IST)
OUT: Agarwal has thrown his wicket away after playing so well. He lofts the ball towards midwicket and caught for 34. India are 88/4.
06:05 (IST)
LUNCH: And after 28 overs in the first session, the umpires have called for lunch. A session that belonged to the Kiwis, India managed to score 79/3.
05:22 (IST)
OUT: Both these bowlers have managed to put brakes on the Indian scoring. Mayank is finding it tough to middle the ball even. And a big blow for the Indians as Kohli too departs for 2. He is caught at slips by Taylor. Jamieson has his second wicket here. It's 40/3.
05:12 (IST)
OUT: And second one bites the dust here. Pujara edges a rising delivery from Jamieson and is caught behind by Watling. India in a spot of bother here at 35/2.
10:10 (IST)
And it's official: play has been called off for the day. A whole session has been lost due to the rain. Play will start at the same time tomorrow but 98 overs will be bowled in the day.
09:53 (IST)
Bad news from Wellington as it has now started raining again. At this rate it looks like we won't have much play for a while at least.
09:37 (IST)
The rain has stopped at Wellington and there is an inspection scheduled in about 20 minutes time. Fingers crossed we can get some play in the remaining session!
09:07 (IST)
The match would have started by now but there has been a bit of a rain delay. As of now it is quite steady so this may take a while. We will keep you posted with the latest updates.
08:45 (IST)
And tea has been taken. India are 122-5, which is hardly an ideal situation to be in on the first day of a Test match. But Rahane and Pant have looked solid thus far. Can they see India through the day or will New Zealand get more breakthroughs? We'll find out soon enough.
08:43 (IST)
The patience of Rahane and Pant has won out thus far in what are some very windy conditions at Wellington. They've played out Boult and Patel easily thus far and will be hoping to do more of this as the day wears on.
08:32 (IST)
There's a first sighting of spin bowling as well, with Ajaz Patel coming into the attack. His first over is a maiden but the pitch doesn't seem to have much in it for the left-arm spinner as of now.
08:28 (IST)
Trent Boult comes back into the attack but his first over in this spell doesn't yield the much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. India will want to see out this session at least with these two still at the crease.
08:21 (IST)
Southee and De Grandhomme are bowling well in tandem, keeping a check on the flow of runs. However, neither are causing the batsmen too much trouble at this moment. One suspects it won't be long before Jamieson is brought back into the attack.
08:09 (IST)
He's had quite the impact on the day's proceedings.
New man Rishabh Pant and Rahane have looked steady thus far yet make no mistake, this is quite the task for the two. They will need to get through this session to begin with, which is easier said than done given how much movement is there for the bowlers.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Match at Wellington, Day 1: Final Session Washed Out, IND 122-5 at Stumps
India vs New Zealand Live Score and latest Update of 1st Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match being played at wellington.
India vs New Zealand (TEST)
STUMPS
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020
India
122/5
(55.0) RR 2.21
New Zealand
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
07:41 (IST)
Potential threat for India
05:34 (IST)
Not looking good for India
