India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Auckland: NZ Lose Four, IND on Top

OUT! Jadeja gets his second wicket of the match and it is a big one as Williamson has to depart. The skipper goes for a big shot due to scoreboard pressure but only gives Chahal an easy catch. India are well on top now.
13:13 (IST)
Jadeja finally comes into the attack, replacing Dube and gets a breakthrough immediately! Colin de Grandhomme gets a ball that just stops due to the wicket being a bit slow and all he can do is lob back the simplest of catches for the bowler.
13:06 (IST)
Munro was largely sedate during the powerplays and was just unleashing his power game but mistimes one that is once again taken easily by Kohli and Dube has his first wicket! The fact it comes one ball after he was tonked for four makes it much better.
12:57 (IST)
SIX! Shivam Dube is the first bowler called upon after the end of the powerplay and Munro manages the most outrageous six off the all-rounder, going for a paddle sweep but mistiming it and yet still somehow sending the ball over the fence. 10 runs come off the over.
12:51 (IST)
Shardul's first over of the day was forgettable but his second one is much better. He gets into a slight collision with Munro who was running down the track before Guptill gets back to back fours off him. But the bowler has the last laugh as he gets Guptill to mistime one that goes high, with Kohli taking the catch! India have their breakthrough.
12:26 (IST)
SIX, SIX! Guptill plays out Thakur's first two balls before slamming back to back sixes! Starts off with one that goes over the sweeper cover region, which forces the bowler to bang the next one in short. Guptill mistimes the hook but it flies over the fine leg boundary. Those short boundaries are being cleared already; 13 comes off the first over.
11:59 (IST)
Both India and New Zealand go with unchanged XIs today, which makes sense since neither side actually played badly last time around. We are now just 20 mins away from the match beginning.
11:52 (IST)
Toss alert: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and in what is a bit of a surprising move, has opted to bat. He reckons there might be some turn later as it is a used surface.
11:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand. After securing a thumping six-wicket victory in the first T20I, Team India will look to continue with their winning run and extend the lead when they take on New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing five-match series at the Eden Park today.
13:37 (IST)
Jadeja continues to impress as his third over goes for just 4 runs. He's had some showing at Eden Park today. Chahal too continues to ramp up the pressure but Seifert manages to finally get a boundary after 41 balls before hitting a six straight down the ground. New Zealand need much more of these!
13:30 (IST)
Boundaries have dried up for the hosts. Can they get a big finish?
At this stage match firmly in India's control. New Zealand need a big finish to be competitive.
13:21 (IST)
Runs have dried up and India's bowlers are not relenting. Shami bowls a bouncer that clocks Williamson on the helmet and play stops for a bit as he is checked up. He seems good to go and continues to play. That being said, him and Ross Taylor will need to go after the bowling - and soon. 8 overs to go now.
13:13 (IST)
Jadeja finally comes into the attack, replacing Dube and gets a breakthrough immediately! Colin de Grandhomme gets a ball that just stops due to the wicket being a bit slow and all he can do is lob back the simplest of catches for the bowler.
13:11 (IST)
Bumrah is brought back for his second over and as expected it is a quiet one. Williamson manages to survive a run-out chance as Jadeja just misses what is, by his standards, a comfortable shot. But that's the pressure Bumrah creates. Only 4 runs come off the over.
13:06 (IST)
Munro was largely sedate during the powerplays and was just unleashing his power game but mistimes one that is once again taken easily by Kohli and Dube has his first wicket! The fact it comes one ball after he was tonked for four makes it much better.
13:01 (IST)
That's definitely one way of looking at it!
Colin Munro plays an amazing scoop for 6 and all that is said is that it's not his game 🤬 mans evolving and making teams think in the future about always having fine leg up! Great shot brother ✊ #NZvIND
SIX! Shivam Dube is the first bowler called upon after the end of the powerplay and Munro manages the most outrageous six off the all-rounder, going for a paddle sweep but mistiming it and yet still somehow sending the ball over the fence. 10 runs come off the over.
12:51 (IST)
Shardul's first over of the day was forgettable but his second one is much better. He gets into a slight collision with Munro who was running down the track before Guptill gets back to back fours off him. But the bowler has the last laugh as he gets Guptill to mistime one that goes high, with Kohli taking the catch! India have their breakthrough.
12:46 (IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and is welcomed by Munro slog sweeping him for a boundary. Chahal does well to pull things back thereafter, bowling a dot which is followed by three singles and another dot.
12:41 (IST)
Shami comes back for his second over and it is a mixed one. While he successfully pegged back Munro, Guptill manages to get a boundary off him. He would have had two were it not for some excellent fielding in the deep by Manish Pandey, who catches a travelling ball with just one hand. Kohli then matches that intensity by saving a certain boundary with a lunge towards the boundary ropes.
12:36 (IST)
Kohli continues to mix up his use of bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah now comes into the attack. His first over is a good one, conceding just 5 runs as he keeps his lines and lengths tight and neither batsman looks to take him on as of now.
12:32 (IST)
Shami shares the new ball and very nearly gets a breakthrough as well. A slower bouncer outside leg stump sees Munro go for a slog but he top edges it and it flies towards the short third man region where three Indian fielders converge but no one can catch it. The over ends poorly though as Guptill slashes at a short and wide ball and sends it to the boundary.
12:26 (IST)
SIX, SIX! Guptill plays out Thakur's first two balls before slamming back to back sixes! Starts off with one that goes over the sweeper cover region, which forces the bowler to bang the next one in short. Guptill mistimes the hook but it flies over the fine leg boundary. Those short boundaries are being cleared already; 13 comes off the first over.
12:21 (IST)
National anthems are done with and the match is now set to get underway. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill will open the innings for the hosts and Shardul Thakur has the new ball in his hands. Here we go!
12:08 (IST)
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi believes New Zealand need to be more aggressive with the ball against India's world class batting unit during the second T20I to make an immediate comeback in the five-match series. "We put 200 on the board again. If we can look to be more aggressive with the ball that attitude will be a great learning from the first game. If we are going to go for runs or miss out on a couple opportunities for wickets, you only learn after you try it out," said Sodhi on Saturday.
11:59 (IST)
Both India and New Zealand go with unchanged XIs today, which makes sense since neither side actually played badly last time around. We are now just 20 mins away from the match beginning.
11:52 (IST)
Toss alert: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and in what is a bit of a surprising move, has opted to bat. He reckons there might be some turn later as it is a used surface.
11:45 (IST)
In fact, batsmen from both the sides had a great game on Friday. As many as five fifties were scored in the match and thus on Sunday, it'll be the bowlers who'll play a decisive role at a venue which has produced high-scoring games with short boundaries.
11:40 (IST)
India claimed the opening fixture, thanks to a solid batting performance while chasing a stiff 204-run target. K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were all among the runs, as the visitors went across the line with an over to spare. Iyer, in particular, was in excellent touch, slamming an unbeaten 58 with a strike rate of 200 and bagged his first Player of the Match award.
11:36 (IST)
Virat Kohli's men have won seven out of their last eight T20Is, and four on the trot. And another win in Auckland would present them a great chance to win the series -- something which they haven't been able to achieve in their previous two attempts in New Zealand.
11:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand. After securing a thumping six-wicket victory in the first T20I, Team India will look to continue with their winning run and extend the lead when they take on New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing five-match series at the Eden Park today.
