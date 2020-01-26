India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Auckland: NZ Lose Four, IND on Top

IND v NZ 2nd T20I latest update: Jadeja continues to impress as his third over goes for just 4 runs. He's had some showing at Eden Park today. Chahal too continues to ramp up the pressure but Seifert manages to finally get a boundary after 41 balls before hitting a six straight down the ground. New Zealand need much more of these!

Preview: "It's definitely getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight. That's how compressed the game has become."

This is how Virat Kohli described the cramped cricket calendar ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. Just five days earlier, India had taken on Australia in Bangalore.

The schedule only gets tougher with the second T20I on Sunday at the same venue, with just one day break in between. India are leading the five-match series after a six-wicket win in the first game, which gave them more reason to take a much-needed off-day on Saturday.

India would know what to expect on Sunday - another tough day for the bowlers, with batsmen set to make merry. Even 203 that New Zealand posted wasn't enough, as India chased it down with an over to spare. The Eden Park is known for small boundaries, and the flat pitch made life even easier for the batsmen.

India will be pleased with Friday's win, not just because of the result but because it gave pointers towards the future. India played KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper dropping Rishabh Pant, and he made a half-century. Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 29-ball 58 would have pleased India even more, as it finished the game. India will now believe they have some good options for the middle order in a finishing role - something they've missed in recent times.

Rahul and Iyer's forms will ease pressure off Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, allowing them to play with more freedom at the top.

India's bowlers would have realised the ideal length for Eden Park wicket. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were expensive, bowling either too short or too full. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah bowled relatively tighter, 'restricting' New Zealand to 203. That the target was gettable with an over to spare tells a lot about the conditions.

Bumrah had twisted his ankle in his final over on Friday and received on-field treatment immediately. However, he was able to bowl out the remaining four deliveries, which are positive signs for the visitors. India are expected to retain the same XI unless they are forced to make a change.

New Zealand's bowling department struggled in the absence of the injured duo of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Tim Southee wasn't quite at his best as he went wicketless in his four-over spell and conceded 48 runs. New Zealand's fielding was not at its best too, although Martin Guptill and Southee took a couple of good catches in the deep. Ish Sodhi dropped Kohli while Rahul survived a simple run out opportunity, which cost New Zealand the game.

Their batters, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor all scored half-centuries. Their bowlers will have to step up though, for another tough game awaits.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner