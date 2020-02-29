TOSS UPDATE: There is a slight delay in the toss due to a drizzle. The umpires are out in the middle assessing the conditions.
03:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the second Test in Christchurch. India were ordinary in the first match and were beaten by 10 wickets, but here will be raring to go against a strong Kiwi side. With crucial points at stake in the World Test Championship, India would like to attain a win here.
03:34 (IST)
Ishant played the first game in Wellington and picked up a five-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings, while the other pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struggled. Ishant reportedly underwent scans on Friday. Umesh, meanwhile, last played an away Test in December 2018 in Australia. He has never played a Test in New Zealand, but has been a consistent wicket-taker in Tests at home. He picked up 23 wickets in four home Tests last year, showing tremendous consistency in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
Ishant Sharma is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch due to relapse of his ankle injury. Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ishant in the Indian side. Ishant suffered the grade three ankle ligament tear during a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi last month, after which he underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Ishant was not included in the initial Test squad due to the injury, but was added just in time for the first Test after passing fitness tests in NCA.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Christchurch, Day 1: All Eyes on India's Team Combination
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to the second Test in Christchurch. India were ordinary in the first match and were beaten by 10 wickets, but here will be raring to go against a strong Kiwi side. With crucial points at stake in the World Test Championship, India would like to attain a win here.
