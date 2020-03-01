India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Christchurch, Day 2: Williamson Falls Early

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 1, 2020, 5:02 AM IST

India vs New Zealand (TEST)

LIVE

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020

India
Ist INN

242

(63.0) RR 3.84

India India Captain
v/s
New Zealand trail by 133 runs
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand
Ist INN

109/2

(38.1) RR 2.85

05:02 (IST)

FOUR: Shami bowls a full delivery and Latham pounces on it. He drives it through long on for a four. New Zealand are building a good partnership here. It's 103/2. 

04:49 (IST)

Shami comes into the attack. He also needs to produce a wicket for India here. They cannot let slip this position where they can make a comeback in the match. It's 91/2. 

04:42 (IST)

New Zealand are trying to counter attack here. The ploy might just work in their favour. The deficit is constatntly coming down. It's 88/2. 

04:33 (IST)

Yadav completes another fine over. Just three runs come from it, and India have their tail up at the moment. It's 80/2. 

04:25 (IST)

OUT: Bumrah persists with the channel outside off, and is rewarded for it with Williamson's wicket. The batsman edges it and is caught behind by the keeper. New Zealand are 69/2. 

04:23 (IST)

Both Bumrah and Umesh are bowling well in tandem and not giving anything away. They need wickets to back their efforts now. New Zealand are 69/1. 

04:12 (IST)

OUT: India have their first wicket here. Umesh removes Blundell as the batsman is trapped in front of the wicket. He is out for 30. It's 66/1.

04:07 (IST)

Bumrah takes the ball from the other end. He is certainly looking good, and a wicket here can change things around for India. It's 66/0. 

04:03 (IST)

Umesh Yadav starts the first over of the day for India. And he starts with bowling good channels. It's a maiden. New Zealand are 63/0. 

03:58 (IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of day two and all India needs is wickets to make a comeback in the match.

03:50 (IST)

On this track, a total in excess of 300 would have been an ideal first-innings score. Vihari looked in command while playing the short ball and he said leaving them would have also hampered Pujara's natural game. Both of them playing a defensive game in the first Test in Wellington cost India dearly.

03:41 (IST)

"They bowled in good areas and knew what to expect from this track. Prithvi set the tone, Pujara spent time. All dismissals happened at wrong time. None of the dismissals were because of the pitch. Mostly it was because of batsmen's error. Pitch was fair," the dependable middle-order batsman said.

03:36 (IST)

Vihari, who was very impressive in his 55 off 70 balls, said that he wanted to attack so that Cheteshwar Pujara can play his natural game of grinding the bowling. "Yes, obviously as the pitch didn't do as much as we expected," Vihari was honest in his assessment of the green top.

03:29 (IST)

Hanuma Vihari on Saturday said poor shot selection led to India getting bowled out for a below-par 242 against New Zealand on a "fair pitch", dealing a blow to their hopes of a comeback in the two-Test series. New Zealand were 63 for no loss at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test.

03:24 (IST)

It's day two of the Christchurch Test and India are in dire need of wickets here. On the other hands, New Zealand are in a strong position once again and are favourites to win this match. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Test match between these two sides.

Day 1 Report: After a fantastic debut in the first Test, Kyle Jamieson continued his rich vein of form as he grabbed a five-wicket haul on Saturday to put New Zealand in the box seat on day one of the second Test against India in Christchurch.

New Zealand, who won the crucial toss with an inviting green pitch on offer, were 63 without loss when stumps were drawn after having skittled India out for 242.

Tom Blundell was on 29 with Tom Latham on 27.

Jamieson, who has his sights on becoming established as an all-rounder, grabbed the headlines on debut with four wickets and a sparking 44 runs in New Zealanda's 10-wicket first Test victory in Wellington.

He backed that up in Christchurch with five for 45 to blunt a promising start by India in the second Test.

Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collected half centuries for India to show that the green wicket was not as threatening as expected.

Shaw was in sparkling form at the top of the innings with 54 off 64 deliveries while Pujara and Vihari played more patient roles.

Pujara faced 140 balls for his 54 while Vihari's 55 took 70 deliveries but with most of his runs coming in a late flurry of boundaries.

Captain Virat Kohli again fell cheaply and there was little life in the tail.

The last six wickets produced only 48 runs with 26 of them from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the final wicket.

After Mayank Agarwal fell early, Shaw and Pujara put on 50 for the second wicket before the 2.03-metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson struck for the first time when he found the edge of Shaw's bat and a leaping Latham snared the catch at second slip.

Enter Kohli and a chance for the master batsman to play a captain's knock as India battle to save themselves from a whitewash in the two-Test series.

Instead his disappointing tour continued and he was out for three when a Tim Southee outswinger seamed back and trapped him lbw.

It followed scores of 19 and two in the first Test and from 10 innings across all three formats on tour against the Black Caps, Kohli has totalled only 204 runs.

Southee followed with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for seven before Pujara and Vihari stabilised the innings in an 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Wagner bagged Vihari with the last ball before tea and Jamieson took Pujara soon after the resumption before racing through the lower order to remove Rishabh Pant (12), Ravindra Jadeja (nine) and Umesh Yadav (nought).

Trent Boult ended Shami's 16-run cameo to finish off the innings leaving New Zealand 23 overs to bat before stumps.

