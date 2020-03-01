FOUR: Shami bowls a full delivery and Latham pounces on it. He drives it through long on for a four. New Zealand are building a good partnership here. It's 103/2.
04:25 (IST)
OUT: Bumrah persists with the channel outside off, and is rewarded for it with Williamson's wicket. The batsman edges it and is caught behind by the keeper. New Zealand are 69/2.
04:12 (IST)
OUT: India have their first wicket here. Umesh removes Blundell as the batsman is trapped in front of the wicket. He is out for 30. It's 66/1.
03:24 (IST)
It's day two of the Christchurch Test and India are in dire need of wickets here. On the other hands, New Zealand are in a strong position once again and are favourites to win this match. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Test match between these two sides.
FOUR: Shami bowls a full delivery and Latham pounces on it. He drives it through long on for a four. New Zealand are building a good partnership here. It's 103/2.
OUT: India have their first wicket here. Umesh removes Blundell as the batsman is trapped in front of the wicket. He is out for 30. It's 66/1.
It's day two of the Christchurch Test and India are in dire need of wickets here. On the other hands, New Zealand are in a strong position once again and are favourites to win this match. Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Test match between these two sides.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Christchurch, Day 2: Williamson Falls Early
India vs New Zealand live score and latest update of 2nd Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match at Christchurch.
2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020
India
242
(63.0) RR 3.84
New Zealand
109/2
(38.1) RR 2.85
