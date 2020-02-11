India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI Match at Mount Maunganui: Agarwal, Kohli Back in Pavilion

OUT! Kohli is gone cheaply again! Hamish Bennett has done the trick, giving Kohli room to free his arms and help a wide, high delivery to the boundary. However, he only manages to find the fielder at deep point, and India are two down here. Not the ideal start in the slightest. India needs to recover well from this point on. The score is 32/2.
07:56 (IST)
FOUR! Prithvi Shaw helps a rising ball from Jamieson for a boundary over point, and at the end of six overs, India are 29/1. So far since Kohli has come to the crease, India are hitting at least one boundary every over. They would need to keep that up for the rest of the innings to post a formidable total.
07:49 (IST)
SIX! Kohli steps down the wicket and sends Tim Southee for a huge six over the mid-on boundary off the first ball of the fifth over. That would take some pressure off the batsmen, resisting the Kiwis' attempts to stifle this Indian innings early.
07:41 (IST)
OUT! Mayank Agarwal is dismissed early for just one run, bowled by Jamieson be a delivery which held its line and crashed into off stump. In walks in Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who practically has the whole innings ahead of him to make a difference. This is the perfect opportunity for the Indian skipper to play a big innings here.
08:00 (IST)
07:53 (IST)
As far as the run-rate is concerned, India aren't doing too badly here. The score reads 25/1 in 5 overs, and both Shaw and Kohli seem to have settled now. Jamieson runs in for another over, and it will be interesting to see how long it is before skipper Kane Williamson decides to make a change. Gone are the days when captains would bowl their opening bowlers for five over spells.
07:47 (IST)
India are 9/1 after three overs. Not the ideal start. Jamieson is getting some good purchase from the pitch and India would do well to ride out this initial phase of play, as Virat Kohli is beaten by a peach of a delivery by Jamieson yet again. At the end of four overs, the score reads 15/1.
07:33 (IST)
We are up and away in this final ODI between India and New Zealand. Tim Southee completes a tidy over to Prithvi Shaw, who had flicked the ball off his pads for a double with the first ball that he faced. Agarwal picks up a single along the way and at the end of the first over, India are 5/0.
It is Kane Williamson's 150th appearance for New Zealand in ODIs as he makes his return to the starting lineup after battling injury. New Zealand have not done too badly in his absence, already having clinched the ODI series. His return can only bode well for the Kiwis.
07:21 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer before the match - "We have to make sure that we are fearless in this match and we back our instincts. That is the chat that the boys have had before this match. We have played so much cricket in the recent past, and we want to end the series on a high."
07:19 (IST)
There has been one change to the Indian lineup for the match. Kedar Jadhav has been dropped and Manish Pandey has been given a chance instead. A huge opportunity for the youngster, who would be looking to clutching it with both hands in a match which is not pivotal to the result of the series.
07:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live updates from the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand straight from Mount Maunganui! New Zealand have won the toss here and decided to bowl first, putting India in to bat. The men in blue have not been great in recent ODIs in setting the total, so this ODI presents a chance for them to test themselves out in a situation where they have nothing to lose. All the action coming your way!
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI Match at Mount Maunganui: Agarwal, Kohli Back in Pavilion
India vs New Zealand, Live cricket score and latest update, live commentary of 3rd ODI match being played at Mount Maunganui.
India vs New Zealand (ODI)
LIVE
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 11 February, 2020
India
33/2
(7.4) RR 4.30
New Zealand
07:53 (IST)
As far as the run-rate is concerned, India aren't doing too badly here. The score reads 25/1 in 5 overs, and both Shaw and Kohli seem to have settled now. Jamieson runs in for another over, and it will be interesting to see how long it is before skipper Kane Williamson decides to make a change. Gone are the days when captains would bowl their opening bowlers for five over spells.
07:47 (IST)
India are 9/1 after three overs. Not the ideal start. Jamieson is getting some good purchase from the pitch and India would do well to ride out this initial phase of play, as Virat Kohli is beaten by a peach of a delivery by Jamieson yet again. At the end of four overs, the score reads 15/1.
07:33 (IST)
We are up and away in this final ODI between India and New Zealand. Tim Southee completes a tidy over to Prithvi Shaw, who had flicked the ball off his pads for a double with the first ball that he faced. Agarwal picks up a single along the way and at the end of the first over, India are 5/0.
07:27 (IST)
Some light-hearted moments before the final ODI.
07:23 (IST)
It is Kane Williamson's 150th appearance for New Zealand in ODIs as he makes his return to the starting lineup after battling injury. New Zealand have not done too badly in his absence, already having clinched the ODI series. His return can only bode well for the Kiwis.
07:21 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer before the match - "We have to make sure that we are fearless in this match and we back our instincts. That is the chat that the boys have had before this match. We have played so much cricket in the recent past, and we want to end the series on a high."
07:19 (IST)
There has been one change to the Indian lineup for the match. Kedar Jadhav has been dropped and Manish Pandey has been given a chance instead. A huge opportunity for the youngster, who would be looking to clutching it with both hands in a match which is not pivotal to the result of the series.
07:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live updates from the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand straight from Mount Maunganui! New Zealand have won the toss here and decided to bowl first, putting India in to bat. The men in blue have not been great in recent ODIs in setting the total, so this ODI presents a chance for them to test themselves out in a situation where they have nothing to lose. All the action coming your way!
