India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 29, 2020, 12:22 PM IST

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first. 

  • 11:31 (IST)

    India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

12:20 (IST)

The boundaries at Seddon Park are bigger in comparison to the Eden Park and thus one may not be able to see as many sixes as were hit in the previous two matches in Auckland, especially the first one where bowlers from both the sides were taken to cleaners. 

12:11 (IST)

While pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable for the series due to injuries, usually dependable all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner have been out of form and have not been able to trouble the Indian batters even slightly. 

12:07 (IST)

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will hope they come out with an improved performance in all the three departments and keep the series alive. New Zealand have been hampered with injuries to multiple regular players compiled with their poor run in the recent times. The Black Caps have made one change to their starting XI: Scott Kuggeleijn is in for Blair Tickner. 

12:03 (IST)

Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first. 

11:50 (IST)

K.L. Rahul and Shreyar Iyer have been India's linchpins when it comes to batting. Rahul, in particular, has impressed everyone and seems to enjoy the dual role of opening the innings as well as keeping wickets. Iyer, on the other hand, has showed tremendous maturity and application and has made sure he owns the much-debated no. 4 spot. 

11:44 (IST)

The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat. 

11:31 (IST)

India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I latest update: The boundaries at Seddon Park are bigger in comparison to the Eden Park and thus one may not be able to see as many sixes as were hit in the previous two matches in Auckland, especially the first one where bowlers from both the sides were taken to cleaners.

Preview: To back up the talk about only focusing on the game, Virat Kohli and India produced emphatic performances in Auckland which has brought them to within touching distance of a first T20I series win in New Zealand. India lost 0-2 (2008/09) and 1-2 last year in their previous attempts. India, who have identified their core players for the format ahead of the T20 World Cup, are unlikely to shuffle the pack too much on Wednesday as they look to complete a third consecutive win in Hamilton on Wednesday. Alongside Rohit Sharma, who’s had tough return from a break, the second opener’s slot and the number 4 were areas India needed solutions for at the start of the series. But the performances of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the first two games would have gone a long way in the matter. Manish Pandey alongside Ravindra Jadeja have also been sharp in the field, helping India make it tougher for the opposition.

On Tuesday, there was an optional practice session with skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, the ones missing in action. The support staff worked closely with those players who haven't yet received a chance to play in the series yet. Ravi Shastri paid close attention to Washington Sundar, while batting coach Vikram Rathour was busy with Rishabh Pant. Both are expected to sit out again on Wednesday. Kohli, who had a rare failure with the bat in the second T20I, will hope that his side can retain the intensity with both bat and ball in Hamilton against the hosts, who have at times looked short of ideas, especially in the second T20I. Kane Williamson’s captaincy is on the line and he not only has a depleted bowling attack to worry about but also how they will counter Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer, who is back bowling at full throttle, has returned with figures of 1/31 and 1/21 in the first two games and has been the toughest to score off.

The focus for the Kiwis will be on Colin de Grandhomme as well to make an impression after two forgettable days playing as a batsman only. The all-rounder will be replaced in the squad for the last two T20Is by batsman Tom Bruce. Grandhomme has played strictly as a batsman so far in this series, and has scores of 0 and 3 in the first two games. The likes of Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor will need to step up and so will the fielding which has been poor from the hosts’ point of view. New Zealand have had a poor run at Eden Park off late, but their record at Seddon Park holds them in good stead. They have won seven out of nine T20Is played here, and will be hoping to stop India from taking an unassailable lead in the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

