India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first.
11:31 (IST)
India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
12:03 (IST)
Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first.
11:31 (IST)
India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
12:20 (IST)
The boundaries at Seddon Park are bigger in comparison to the Eden Park and thus one may not be able to see as many sixes as were hit in the previous two matches in Auckland, especially the first one where bowlers from both the sides were taken to cleaners.
12:11 (IST)
While pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable for the series due to injuries, usually dependable all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner have been out of form and have not been able to trouble the Indian batters even slightly.
12:07 (IST)
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will hope they come out with an improved performance in all the three departments and keep the series alive. New Zealand have been hampered with injuries to multiple regular players compiled with their poor run in the recent times. The Black Caps have made one change to their starting XI: Scott Kuggeleijn is in for Blair Tickner.
12:03 (IST)
Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first.
11:50 (IST)
K.L. Rahul and Shreyar Iyer have been India's linchpins when it comes to batting. Rahul, in particular, has impressed everyone and seems to enjoy the dual role of opening the innings as well as keeping wickets. Iyer, on the other hand, has showed tremendous maturity and application and has made sure he owns the much-debated no. 4 spot.
11:44 (IST)
The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.
11:31 (IST)
India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
India vs New Zealand (T20)
LIVE
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (T20)
3rd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 January, 2020
India
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
New Zealand
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first.
India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
12:20 (IST)
The boundaries at Seddon Park are bigger in comparison to the Eden Park and thus one may not be able to see as many sixes as were hit in the previous two matches in Auckland, especially the first one where bowlers from both the sides were taken to cleaners.
12:11 (IST)
While pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are unavailable for the series due to injuries, usually dependable all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner have been out of form and have not been able to trouble the Indian batters even slightly.
12:07 (IST)
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will hope they come out with an improved performance in all the three departments and keep the series alive. New Zealand have been hampered with injuries to multiple regular players compiled with their poor run in the recent times. The Black Caps have made one change to their starting XI: Scott Kuggeleijn is in for Blair Tickner.
12:03 (IST)
Toss update: Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first. Virat Kohli admits he'd have done the same if he won the toss. It will be interesting to see how India fare batting first.
11:50 (IST)
K.L. Rahul and Shreyar Iyer have been India's linchpins when it comes to batting. Rahul, in particular, has impressed everyone and seems to enjoy the dual role of opening the innings as well as keeping wickets. Iyer, on the other hand, has showed tremendous maturity and application and has made sure he owns the much-debated no. 4 spot.
11:44 (IST)
The visitors dominated New Zealand in all the departments in the two games played so far. In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it were the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.
11:31 (IST)
India will aim to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at Seddon Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui All Fixtures
Team Rankings