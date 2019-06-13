India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Drizzle Reduces at Trent Bridge

LATEST WEATHER UPDATE: It's currently raining in Nottingham and chances of a game look really bleak at the moment!
12:31 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's blockbuster encounter/ Today we will have India battle it out against New Zealand in what promises to be an exciting encounter. We should be in for an absolute thriller here, of course Rain permitting!
As Shikhar Dhawan is out for the game, the Men in Blue will hope that K.L. Rahul -- who in all likelihood, will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma - gives them a solid start and lay the foundation for the upcoming batsmen to score big and go full throttle against the New Zealand bowlers. Also, it will be interesting to see whom they include in place of Dhawan. Either they can include Dinesh Karthik to strengthen their batting or they can go with either Ravindra Jadeja or Vijay Shanker who give them a bowling option too.
It's currently raining, but the drizzle has slightly reduced at the moment, let's just hope it can subside by 2.30 for the toss!
After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn't put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson's side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture.
India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament.
