starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Drizzle Reduces at Trent Bridge

Cricketnext Staff | June 13, 2019, 1:14 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:00 (IST)

    LATEST WEATHER UPDATE: It's currently raining in Nottingham and chances of a game look really bleak at the moment!

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's blockbuster encounter/ Today we will have India battle it out against New Zealand in what promises to be an exciting encounter. We should be in for an absolute thriller here, of course Rain permitting!

As Shikhar Dhawan is out for the game, the Men in Blue will hope that K.L. Rahul -- who in all likelihood, will open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma - gives them a solid start and lay the foundation for the upcoming batsmen to score big and go full throttle against the New Zealand bowlers. Also, it will be interesting to see whom they include in place of Dhawan. Either they can include Dinesh Karthik to strengthen their batting or they can go with either Ravindra Jadeja or Vijay Shanker who give them a bowling option too. 

It's currently raining, but the drizzle has slightly reduced at the moment, let's just hope it can subside by 2.30 for the toss!

LATEST WEATHER UPDATE: It's currently raining in Nottingham and chances of a game look really bleak at the moment!

After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn't put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson's side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture.

India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament. 

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's blockbuster encounter/ Today we will have India battle it out against New Zealand in what promises to be an exciting encounter. We should be in for an absolute thriller here, of course Rain permitting!

India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match in Nottingham: Drizzle Reduces at Trent Bridge

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, IND vs NZ Cricket Match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham Live Updates: Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's blockbuster encounter/ Today we will have India battle it out against New Zealand in what promises to be an exciting encounter. We should be in for an absolute thriller here, of course Rain permitting!

India vs New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 13 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (IND vs NZ Live). You can also follow all the action on our live blog.

PREVIEW: The only two unbeaten teams in the tournament are set to face each other at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 13). Unfortunately, though, all eyes are trained elsewhere - upwards towards the sky, to be precise. Persistent rain and a 'yellow warning' from Monday morning has put a cloud - no pun intended - over the match between India and New Zealand. The cold weather forced both teams to stay indoor for a couple of days; New Zealand practised indoor on Tuesday while India literally stayed indoor.

Rain relented a little on the eve of the game, allowing teams to peep out for outdoor training. India's batsmen braved the drizzle and hit the nets, receiving throwdowns. Vijay Shankar was the first to bat - perhaps an indication that he could slot in in the middle order given India have lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury. Dinesh Karthik, the other contender for the slot, had a fairly long session too.

India's bowlers stayed away from the session - why would they risk slipping and injuring themselves given the wetness of the outfield.

The forced change involves KL Rahul getting back to the opening position. There's no doubt he'd enjoy it too; he averages 56 there from seven innings while he averages just 16.66 from eight innings elsewhere in the order. His only ODI ton and two half-centuries have come as an opener. Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is the better opening pair, but Rahul isn't a bad third option at all.

The rejig forces India to change their game-plan. They now have no left-handers in the batting unit, unless they play Ravindra Jadeja which is unlikely. But India will believe they have all bases covered. The manner in which they won the first two games - against tough opposition - will give them confidence.

India had all-round victories in both the games. The first one, against South Africa, was powered by bowlers. The second, against Australia, saw the batsmen combining for a strong performance.

On the other hand, New Zealand's victories have largely been powered by their bowlers. They skittled out Sri Lanka for 136 and Afghanistan for 172. Between the two games, they also bowled out Bangladesh for 244.

Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham have been among the wickets for New Zealand, while Trent Boult has largely been a silent supporter. The conditions in Nottingham will excite Boult - if he swings the ball, he can run through the Indian line up as he has done on a few occasions.

The wicket in Trent Bridge is known for being batsmen friendly, but West Indies showed against Pakistan and Australia that you can trouble teams with raw pace. The pitch has been under cover for three days, and the dampness should help bowlers. Pace and bounce off the wicket, swing in the air - New Zealand have a perfect attack to utilise conditions on offer in Henry, Ferguson and Boult.

New Zealand have picked 30 wickets from three games, but their batsmen are yet to be tested properly. The only time that happened slightly was in the Bangladesh game, when they huffed and puffed to a two-wicket win chasing 245. India could pose a different challenge, as was evident in the recent series in New Zealand.

India will take confidence from that win, while New Zealand can take confidence from their victory in the warm-up match before the World Cup. Much will depend on the toss too; whoever wins is likely to field first given all the factors.

Probable XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(capt), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

PS: All of the above applicable only if weather permits. Forecast for Thursday? 'High chance of precipitation' through the day.

cricket live scoreicc world cup 2019Ind vs NZind vs nz liveIndia vs new ZealandIndia vs New Zealand World CupLive Cricket Scorelive scoreNottingham weatherrain
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
4
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more