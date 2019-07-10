India Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Match at Manchester: Sun Shines at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again.
13:19 (IST)
How does the Reserve Day work?
13:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again.
13:21 (IST)
What if it rains through the reserve day?
India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.
What if the final is washed out?
If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.
What if there is a tie?
A super over will be used.
13:19 (IST)
How does the Reserve Day work?
The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.
13:13 (IST)
The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Old Trafford was interrupted by rain on Tuesday (July 9), with New Zealand on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The players were forced off the ground at 2.01 pm local time and the play was finally called off after incessant rain ensured no play was possible. This means the play will resume on Wednesday (July 10), the reserve day. The play will resume from the same stage, where New Zealand will complete their innings and then India will chase.
13:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again.
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Match at Manchester: Sun Shines at Old Trafford
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
How does the Reserve Day work?
Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again.
13:21 (IST)
What if it rains through the reserve day?
India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.
What if the final is washed out?
If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.
What if there is a tie?
A super over will be used.
13:19 (IST)
How does the Reserve Day work?
The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.
13:13 (IST)
The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Old Trafford was interrupted by rain on Tuesday (July 9), with New Zealand on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The players were forced off the ground at 2.01 pm local time and the play was finally called off after incessant rain ensured no play was possible. This means the play will resume on Wednesday (July 10), the reserve day. The play will resume from the same stage, where New Zealand will complete their innings and then India will chase.
13:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings