India Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Match at Manchester: Sun Shines at Old Trafford

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 10, 2019, 1:19 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:19 (IST)

    How does the Reserve Day work?

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again. 

13:21 (IST)

What if it rains through the reserve day?

India will be winners if there's no play on the reserve day either, as they finished higher than New Zealand in the league stage.

What if the final is washed out?

If rain plays spoilsport in the final, even on the reserve day, the trophy will be shared by the two finalists.

What if there is a tie?

A super over will be used.

13:19 (IST)

How does the Reserve Day work?

The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.

13:13 (IST)

The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Old Trafford was interrupted by rain on Tuesday (July 9), with New Zealand on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The players were forced off the ground at 2.01 pm local time and the play was finally called off after incessant rain ensured no play was possible. This means the play will resume on Wednesday (July 10), the reserve day. The play will resume from the same stage, where New Zealand will complete their innings and then India will chase.

13:09 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the blog for the match between India and New Zealand. While the day was washed out due to rain, the match has now progressed into the reserve day. Kiwis are batting on 211/5 in 46.1 overs and once the match resumes, they'll start their innings once again. 

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Match at Manchester: Sun Shines at Old Trafford

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI 1st Semi-final at Manchester Latest Updates:How does the Reserve Day work?

The reserve day will be a continuation not a restart, assuming play commenced on the original match day, meaning the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play was possible on the original planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the Reserve Day, weather permitting. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner.

India vs New Zealand semi-final in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 10th (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The World Cup semi-final will be played at Manchester and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow the Cricket Live Score through our live blog (IND vs NZ).

PREVIEW: Rain stopped play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday on the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion. As per the rain rules of the International Cricket Council for the semifinals and the final, the umpires must try to complete the match on the scheduled match day by using the available extra time (120 minutes) and by reducing the number of overs down to a minimum of 20 overs per team in order to achieve a result.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, play will continue on the reserve day, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day. The reserve day will be a continuation, not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day. A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner. If the semifinal doesn't reach a result even after the scheduled day and the reserve day, the higher placed team from the league stage will progress to the final, which in this case will be India.

Back to the New Zealand innings, slower bouncers, cutters and the knuckle balls ruled the roost as the Indian bowlers showed why they are considered one of the best in world cricket at present. Even as the team management surprised many by deciding to drop the in-form Mohammad Shami, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya showed that they were up for the challenge. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a fighting 95-ball 67 as the Kiwi batsmen found the going extremely tough on the slow wicket on offer. Ross Taylor played a hand as well, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 85 balls before rain stopped play with 23 balls left in the New Zealand innings. For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, giving away just 34 runs from his 10 overs. He also picked up the wicket of Henry Nicholls (28). While Bumrah started the show by dismissing Martin Guptill for 1, Yuzvendra Chahal snared the all-important wicket of Williamson.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 211/5 in 46.1 overs (Ross Taylor 67*, Ken Williamson 67; Jadeja 1/34) vs India

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more