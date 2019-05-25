Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Dhawan Out For 2, Rahul Bats at No.4

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 3:22 PM IST

Match 4, The Oval, London 25 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:23(IST)
15:19(IST)

OUT: Another blow for India in what has been a disastrous start. This time Shikhar Dhawan fall to Boult as he edges one to keeper Tom Blundell. He too goes for2. India are 10/2. 

15:15(IST)

FOUR: Southee starts a fresh over and this has been an excellent start by New Zealand. The ball is moving both ways that has caused some trouble for the Indian batsmen. But Kohli goes down the track and caresses the ball through covers for a four. What a shot that is. First four of the innings for India. He will be the key if India want to make a big total. India are 10/1 after 2.5 overs. 

15:08(IST)

OUT: Here is an early wicket for Trent Boult and New Zealand. He brings the ball back in sharply and Rohit is trapped in front. Umpire has raised his finger. This is a big blow for India early on in the innings. Rohit is out for 2. India are 3/1. 

15:04(IST)

It's a sound start from Southee as he gets the ball to move away from the batsmen. But Dhawan and Rohit wait patiently for it and steal singles. Just three runs come from the first over as India are 3/0. 

15:01(IST)

Now Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have made their way to the middle. Tim Southee will start the proceedings for New Zealand. 

14:51(IST)

14:41(IST)

With both Jadhav and Vijay not playing, it looks like Rahul will get a go at No. 4. This is a huge chance for him and the Karnataka batsman will be looking to make the most of it.

14:39(IST)

Williamson: Hopefully it offers a bit first up. The surface will be a bit demanding for the top order but that's what its all about, getting in some match practice and getting into the main competition. It's been our off season. Guys are really excited now to get back into the one-day mode against one of the stronger sides. We'll be using 13 as well, in all different roles. Matt Henry and Tom Latham aren't playing today.

14:38(IST)

Kohli: Looks like a pitch with some grass on it and you want to put yourself in tough situations in warm-up games. Was overcast a while back, but now it's sunny again. A little bit of seam would be good throughout the game for bowlers to get into a zone and batsmen to play a compact innings. The warm up games gives you opportunity for match practice, which is the best kind of practice. Short and sharp. Even if you're content getting to fifty, and walk off, then that's good. Vijay got hit in the nets yesterday, so he won't be playing, Kedar isn't playing either. We're playing with 13 and will try everyone. 

14:32(IST)

India have won the toss and will bat first.

14:31(IST)

Injury to Tom Latham (fractured finger), means Kane Williamson has to figure out his wicketkeeping options. Inexperience Tom Blundell, a surprise pick for the World Cup, will be thrown into the hot seat to keep a back-up ready should Latham not recover in time from his injury. The Kiwi southpaw is an integral component in the middle-order as well and Williamson will look to test the back-up middle-order options to keep all bases covered.

14:30(IST)
14:27(IST)

The warm-up tie will give an opportunity to India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their groove, especially the former after an indifferent showing in IPL-12.

14:18(IST)

Against a strong New Zealand bowling attack, featuring the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be the perfect opportunity to test the available options at the No. 4 position. Most of the other sport in the playing XI pick themselves but Kohli will be keep to give his batsmen as much time under the sun as possible to get used to the English conditions.

14:17(IST)

The area of concern heading into their World Cup campaign is the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up. The challengers for the position are Karnataka opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who however suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval.

14:10(IST)

And former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar told AFP that the spin twins could have a crucial role to play for India, who kick off their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5. "In T20 cricket if you don't have anything in the pitch for these spinners then the batsmen, by slogging them, have a tendency to get the better of these guys," he said. "In the 50-over World Cup, in the middle stages, that kind of pressure won't be there on these two guys."  

14:00(IST)

The 25-year-old Bumrah, with his ability to bowl yorkers at the death, has picked up 85 wickets in 49 ODI matches since making his international debut in January 2016. Yadav and Chahal did not have a great Indian Premier League season but have played an important role in India's recent successes. 

13:50(IST)

"And in a high-scoring World Cup, having bowlers who can take wickets in the middle will be very important. I think India is lucky in that regard. "People like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.... (India have) got bowlers who can take wickets," Dravid added. 

13:45(IST)

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid believes the tournament could be a high-scoring affair. "I believe, having experienced some of the conditions in England last year with the A-team tour, it would be a high-scoring World Cup," he told Star Sports. 

13:36(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked ODI bowler in the world, leads the pace battery alongside Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal add variety to India's attack. 

13:25(IST)

For all the focus on captain Kohli, the number one batsman in the world in the 50-over format and Test cricket, the ability of India's seamers to exploit the conditions could be the most important factor. 

13:20(IST)

But Kohli's men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament in England and Wales among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia. 

13:13(IST)

India boast the game's undoubted superstar batsman in Virat Kohli but their bowling attack could hold the key to their hopes of World Cup glory. Despite their status as the game's global powerhouse, India have only won the showpiece tournament twice, in 1983 and 2011. 

13:08(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the warm-up game between India and New Zealand. India will begin their quest to win third World Cup title by ironing out the glitches in the lead up to their first game on June 5. 

India vs New Zealand live score, ICC World Cup warm up cricket match 2019 latest updates:  FOUR: Southee starts a fresh over and this has been an excellent start by New Zealand. The ball is moving both ways that has caused some trouble for the Indian batsmen. But Kohli goes down the track and caresses the ball through covers for a four. What a shot that is. First four of the innings for India. He will be the key if India want to make a big total. India are 10/1 after 2.5 overs.

Preview: India will begin their quest to win third World Cup title by ironing out the glitches in the lead up to their first game on June 5. After hitting the ground running with their first practice session in London, Virat Kohli & Co will eye a tough outing in their first World Cup warm-up game against the New Zealand at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

The area of concern heading into their World Cup campaign is the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up. The challengers for the position are Karnataka opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who however suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval.

Against a strong New Zealand bowling attack, featuring the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be the perfect opportunity to test the available options at the No. 4 position. Most of the other sport in the playing XI pick themselves but Kohli will be keep to give his batsmen as much time under the sun as possible to get used to the English conditions.

The other worry will be the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who was only cleared by the physio Patrick Farhart just days before India’s departure for the World Cup. Jadhav had a light workout in the practice session at the Oval on Thursday and batted without any discomfort which should be good news for India.

The warm-up tie will give an opportunity to India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their groove, especially the former after an indifferent showing in IPL-12.

Last Five Completed ODIs
India: WWLLL
Lost the last ODI series against Australia 3-2 after winning the first two ODIs

New Zealand: WLWWW
Won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 after losing their last ODI series to India 4-1 at home

Issues to fine tune

India

The No. 4 position has been cause for debate ever since Ambati Rayudu was left out due to indifferent form. Will it be Rahul? Will it be Shankar? Or will it be Dhoni?

Kohli will look to give all three lengthy stints in the middle to figure out the right person to fill the No. 4 puzzle for India come the World Cup.

New Zealand

Injury to Tom Latham (fractured finger), means Kane Williamson has to figure out his wicketkeeping options. Inexperience Tom Blundell, a surprise pick for the World Cup, will be thrown into the hot seat to keep a back-up ready should Latham not recover in time from his injury.

The Kiwi southpaw is an integral component in the middle-order as well and Williamson will look to test the back-up middle-order options to keep all bases covered.

In form players

India

Virat Kohli: Indian skipper is without a doubt the premier batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. 10,843 ODI runs at an average of 59.57 with 41 tons makes him one of the all-time greats. So far this year, Kohli has 611 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 55.54 with three hundreds and a fifty. On a placid batting track at the Oval, Kohli will look to warm-up in style.

New Zealand

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has found a fresh wind, especially in ODI cricket. The veteran of 218 ODIs averages an impressive 48.34 in this format with 20 hundreds to his name. In 11 ODIs this year, Taylor has notched up 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. Taylor will be the dangerman for the Kiwis, especially against the Indian tweakers in the middle-order.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
