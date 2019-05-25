India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Dhawan Out For 2, Rahul Bats at No.4

14:38(IST)

Kohli: Looks like a pitch with some grass on it and you want to put yourself in tough situations in warm-up games. Was overcast a while back, but now it's sunny again. A little bit of seam would be good throughout the game for bowlers to get into a zone and batsmen to play a compact innings. The warm up games gives you opportunity for match practice, which is the best kind of practice. Short and sharp. Even if you're content getting to fifty, and walk off, then that's good. Vijay got hit in the nets yesterday, so he won't be playing, Kedar isn't playing either. We're playing with 13 and will try everyone.