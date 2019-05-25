Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Jadeja Takes India to 150

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 5:51 PM IST

Match 4, The Oval, London 25 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:51(IST)

Sodhi comes on for another over. Kuldeep has looked steady with the bat. India should set small targets. Just four runs come from the over. India are 160/8 after 36 overs. 

17:44(IST)

Jadeja's counter-attacking innings is taking India to a decent total on this pitch. There are still 16 overs to go in this innings and India would want to get to at least 200. After  34 overs it is 154/8. 

17:36(IST)

SIX: And finally after a long time Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. But alll eyes are on Jadeja who is nearing a fifty. Meanwhile, Kuldeep too gets into the act and sweeps Sodhi for a four. Jadeja ends the over with a big six. After 32 overs India reach 149/8. 

17:33(IST)
17:27(IST)

SIX: Santner comes on for his third over. And Jadeja  has his third four too. Make that two in two as Jadeja slaps the ball through midwicket. The attack doesn't stop there as he hits one for a six over midwicket. An expensive over comes to an end as India move to 130/8 in 30 overs. 

17:20(IST)

OUT: Second four coming from Jadeja's bat. He again cuts Neesham for a boundary. India need Jadeja to stay on the crease for long. And we have a wicket here. Neesham has another wicket as Bhuvneshwar edges one and Taylor takes a magnificent catch at slips. India are now 115/8. 

17:14(IST)

Both Bhuvneshwar and Jadeja are taking their time on to score runs and that could be the right way to bat here. India now reach 109/7 after 27.1 overs. 

17:10(IST)
17:05(IST)

FOUR: Jadeja will not hold back and play attacking cricket. He pulls Southee for a cracking boundary. India needs a lot more of these. After 25 overs it's 105/7. 

17:01(IST)
16:59(IST)

100 FOR INDIA: Jadeja is a completely capable batsman and if he can score a fifty here, he will be a certainty in the team for this World Cup. He guides the ball through point for a four. That marks the 100 for India. So after 23.5 overs India are 100/7. 

16:52(IST)

OUT: And another one bites the dust. MS Dhoni steps down the track and gives a simple catch to Nessham off Southee. He departs for a struggle-filled 17. India are now 91/7. 

16:48(IST)

This collapse might just be a blessing in disguise for the Indians, as now the lower-order has a big chance to score some crucial runs for  the team and show their worth. After 21.5 overs India are now 91/6. 

16:42(IST)
16:38(IST)

OUT: Neesham has second one in the same over. After Karthik gets a boundary, he flicks the ball in the deep, only to give a simple catch to Sodhi. India in deep trouble at 81/6. 

16:34(IST)

OUT: Now there is another change in the bowling as Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack. And he starts off with the perfect out-swinger. Pandya manages to edge it straight to the keeper's hands. He departs for 30. India are 77/5. 

16:30(IST)

FOUR, FOUR, FOUR: Hardik has suddenly shifted gears. Though he gets an edge that flies past slips for a four, he soon makes amends and slams Ferguson for back-to-back fours. This is excellent batting by the youngster. He has taken India's score to 74/4 in 18 overs. 

16:26(IST)

Ferguson continues. The sun is finally out and one can hope the conditions will get better for batting. For now India are 60/4 in 17.2 overs with Dhoni and Pandya at the crease at the moment. 

16:22(IST)
16:14(IST)

Now this situation is custom-made for a player od Dhoni's caliber. He has for company Hardik Pandya, who can be the aggressor if he manages to hang around for longer. After 15 overs India are 53/4. 

16:12(IST)
16:06(IST)

FIFTY FOR INDIA: De Grandhhome continues. And finally fifty comes up for India. It's been a real struggle for the Indians. Just three runs come from yet another over as India move to 50/4 in 13 overs. 

16:02(IST)

Another change in the bowling and now Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and he is greeted with a four by Pandya. Now India should just look at building a partnership. And maybe we can have a score in excess of 200. So after 12 overs India are 47/4. 

15:54(IST)

OUT: A change in the bowling here as Colin de Grandhomme comes on to bowl. And what has happened here. Kohli is castled for 18. This is not looking good for India. It's 39/4 after 10.3 overs for India.

15:50(IST)
15:47(IST)

FOUR: Pandya has been in good hitting form in last few months. He just times the ball through the covers and greets Southee with a four. Good intent shown by the explosive batsman. So after 9 overs India are 38/3. 

15:43(IST)

FOUR: And Kohli has another four now. Kohli just slices the ball through the covers for a four. Kohli, despite unsuitable conditions, has looked really solid. Pandya on the other end has too looked steady. After eight overs India are 34/3. 

15:39(IST) England vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Cricket Match: Finch Departs Early

It might just be a warm-up match but with Steve Smith and David Warner back into the Australian fold for the first time since the infamous ball-tampering incident last year and that too on English soil against the hosts will certainly add some spice to proceedings.

https://www.news18.com

15:39(IST)

Follow scores for the match between Australia and England in the link provided in the next post.

15:36(IST)

For the ones who were hoping of regularly seeing scores over 400, look at India's situation at the moment. The wicket is conducive for fast bowling and Indians are finding it hard to put bat to ball. After 6.3 overs India are 29/3. 

LOAD MORE

India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Jadeja Takes India to 150

AFP

Loading...
India vs New Zealand live score, ICC World Cup warm up cricket match 2019 latest updates:Sodhi comes on for another over. Kuldeep has looked steady with the bat. India should set small targets. Just four runs come from the over. India are 160/8 after 38 overs.

Preview: India will begin their quest to win third World Cup title by ironing out the glitches in the lead up to their first game on June 5. After hitting the ground running with their first practice session in London, Virat Kohli & Co will eye a tough outing in their first World Cup warm-up game against the New Zealand at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

The area of concern heading into their World Cup campaign is the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up. The challengers for the position are Karnataka opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who however suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval.

Against a strong New Zealand bowling attack, featuring the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be the perfect opportunity to test the available options at the No. 4 position. Most of the other sport in the playing XI pick themselves but Kohli will be keep to give his batsmen as much time under the sun as possible to get used to the English conditions.

The other worry will be the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who was only cleared by the physio Patrick Farhart just days before India’s departure for the World Cup. Jadhav had a light workout in the practice session at the Oval on Thursday and batted without any discomfort which should be good news for India.

The warm-up tie will give an opportunity to India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their groove, especially the former after an indifferent showing in IPL-12.

Last Five Completed ODIs
India: WWLLL
Lost the last ODI series against Australia 3-2 after winning the first two ODIs

New Zealand: WLWWW
Won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 after losing their last ODI series to India 4-1 at home

Issues to fine tune

India

The No. 4 position has been cause for debate ever since Ambati Rayudu was left out due to indifferent form. Will it be Rahul? Will it be Shankar? Or will it be Dhoni?

Kohli will look to give all three lengthy stints in the middle to figure out the right person to fill the No. 4 puzzle for India come the World Cup.

New Zealand

Injury to Tom Latham (fractured finger), means Kane Williamson has to figure out his wicketkeeping options. Inexperience Tom Blundell, a surprise pick for the World Cup, will be thrown into the hot seat to keep a back-up ready should Latham not recover in time from his injury.

The Kiwi southpaw is an integral component in the middle-order as well and Williamson will look to test the back-up middle-order options to keep all bases covered.

In form players

India

Virat Kohli: Indian skipper is without a doubt the premier batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. 10,843 ODI runs at an average of 59.57 with 41 tons makes him one of the all-time greats. So far this year, Kohli has 611 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 55.54 with three hundreds and a fifty. On a placid batting track at the Oval, Kohli will look to warm-up in style.

New Zealand

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has found a fresh wind, especially in ODI cricket. The veteran of 218 ODIs averages an impressive 48.34 in this format with 20 hundreds to his name. In 11 ODIs this year, Taylor has notched up 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. Taylor will be the dangerman for the Kiwis, especially against the Indian tweakers in the middle-order.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
Cricket World Cup Warm Up Matchicc world cup 2019IND v NZ live scoreIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...