India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 9:27 PM IST

Match 4, The Oval, London 25 May, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Highlights

21:15(IST)
21:10(IST)

NEW ZEALAND WINS: Jadeja starts next over. And Taylor, just one run short of the target plays a lazy shot and departs for 71 from 75 balls. Tom Blundellcomes out to bat. But in the very next over Kiwis run a single and win the match by six wickets. That's a comfortable win.

21:05(IST)

Kuldeep starts another over and four runs come from first two deliveries. This has been an exceptional performance by New Zealand in this match. Another over comes to an end as Kiwis are 175/3. 

21:02(IST)

Jadeja bowls one short and Nicholls just pounces on it to dispatch it for four. Kiwis just need  10 runs to win from here. After 35 overs it's 171/3 . 

21:00(IST)

Chahal continues after Jadeja maiden. India don't have a lot of positives to take from this match as of now. Maybe if they can squeeze in a few wicckets here, that would make a big statement. Kuldeep bowls four dots on the trot. Just one run comes from it. It's 166/3  after 34 overs. 

20:53(IST)

Chahal's next over turns out to be another expensive one and the Indian captain will want to sort this out soon before the competition begins. Two boundaries to Ross Taylor and four more runs make that a 12 run over. NZ are in cruise control right now and are only 22 runs behind. 

20:49(IST)

Jadeja follows up that Chahal over with a quick over himself. Henry Nicholls decided to take it easy and play it out safely. NZ are 152/3 after 31 overs. 

20:47(IST)

India finally manage to break that partnership between Williamson and Taylor. But is it too late in the day? Chahal's over that saw only two runs and a wicket has taken the equation to a place where NZ need 29 runs from 20 overs.

20:43(IST)

WICKET: Finally there is a breakthrough. Kane Williamson's (67) leading edge results in an easy catch at point for Rohit Sharma to give Chahal his first wicket on this tour. 

20:41(IST)

Another over rolls past and once again there is a boundary to help get a move on. Williamson's top edge goes over the keeper and runs away for a boundary.  Another three runs came in the Jadeja over to make it a 7 run over and take NZ to 149/2. 

20:38(IST)

Crisp sweep shot from Williamson helps find the boundary again off Kuldeep's over. The skipper and Taylor add another four singles to make in an 8 run over. NZ are 142/2 after 28 overs. 

20:34(IST)

Definitely not the kind of over Jadeja or Kohli would have had in mind. A boundary through point for Taylor started it off and he wrapped up with another boundary through the covers and a single to make it a 9 run over. NZ are 134/2 after 27 overs. 

20:33(IST)

50! Ross Taylor dances down the track and smashes it through covers off Jadeja's bowling to complete his half century. Well paced innings from him.

20:32(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav with a tidy over, another three runs only for WIlliamson and Taylor who are more than happy with that as the finish line approaches. Taylor is approaching a 50, as NZ move onto 125/2.

20:28(IST)

Kohli looking to stem the flow of runs and get some breathing space. Brings on Ravindra Jadeja, who as usual bowls a quick over and makes it economical as well. Just the two runs for NZ who move on to 122/2 after 25 overs.

20:25(IST)

A three run over from Kuldeep to come back after having been expensive. But he could have had a wicket off the last ball when Taylor knicked it and Dinesh Karthik with the gloves could not hold on. NZ are 120/2 after 24 overs. 

20:22(IST)

Nine runs of the 23rd over. Chahal has bounced back well after being clobbered for a six over mid-wicket. Kept his line and length accurate to keep the runs down in the rest of the over. NZ move onto 117/2 after 23 overs.

20:20(IST)

SIX and 50! That's a massive hit. Williamson goes on one knee and sends Chahal over the midwicket boundary on the first ball of the over. He follows that up with a single to complete his half-century. Excellent batting here from the skipper.

20:19(IST)

Another expensive over from Kuldeep, this time he goes for 10 runs as New Zealand cross the 100-run mark. Two full deliveries outside the off stump is smashed away by Williamson for boundaries as Taylor this time happily gives the captain the strike. NZ are 108/2 after 22 overs and are looking to finish this fast.

20:15(IST)

India's bowlers continue to go through the motions without much joy after the early wickets. Taylor playing the more attacking role here, smashed Chahal over the covers for a boundary in what was seven run over for the Kiwis. NZ are 97/2 after 21 overs and need 83 runs more to win.

20:12(IST)

Three more singles of the next over from Kuldeep Yadav takes New Zealand closer to the 100-run mark and closer to the target. The Kiwis have moved onto 90/2 after 20 overs and don't look very troubled.

20:08(IST)

Williamson and Taylor have well and truly settled in over here and are working the spinners around with ease and playing without risks. Three singles of the Chahal over takes them to 87/2 after 19 overs. 

20:05(IST)

Right on cue Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack and the spinner has an expensive over, conceding 8 runs to start with. He's been out of form and the batsmen work him around for four easy singles with a boundary through cover-point in the middle of that for Williamson. NZ are 83/2 after 18 overs. 

20:02(IST)

Kohli turns to spin now with Yuzvendra Chahal. Can he get the breakthrough soon? In his first over, the leggie has conceded three singles only. But importantly the ball is spinning and Kohli will likely bring in Kuldeep soon. NZ are 75/2 after 17 overs.

19:57(IST)

Not much going right for Hardik Pandya in the spell. His over's first ball finds the boundary ropes after Taylor eased it away straight down the ground. Another couple of runs make it a 6 run over with NZ moving on to 72/2 after 16 overs. 

19:51(IST)

Shami however comes back at the other end with an economical over to balance things out for India. Just the four singles shared between Taylor and Williamson to take the score to 66/2 after 15 overs. It's also time for a drinks break. 

19:47(IST)

Quite an expensive over from Pandya as he conceded 12 runs. Taylor welcomed him with a rasping cut for a boundary in the beginning of the over, almost repeating the shot off the last ball of the over too. Huge over for NZ who have moved on to 62/2 after 14 overs.

19:43(IST)

Shami with a very tight over to Taylor and Williamson. Just the one run and some good fielding on display by Ravindra Jadeja too as he keeps the batsmen from picking up a couple of runs at point. NZ are 50/2 after 13 overs. 

19:38(IST)

Hardik Pandya completes his second over, and isn't as successful as the previous one, but he keeps the new man Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson on their toes with some good attacking bowling. The batsmen manage only a two and a single and have to watchful as both could have almost had a KL Rahul like dismissal by playing on. NZ are 49/2 after 12 overs. 

19:34(IST)

Shami back for another over and India would be worried about the ease with which Williamson and Ross Taylor worked him around there. Six runs of that over to take the score to 46/1 after 11 overs. India would love another wicket as that would put them in pole position in this game.

Preview: India will begin their quest to win third World Cup title by ironing out the glitches in the lead up to their first game on June 5. After hitting the ground running with their first practice session in London, Virat Kohli & Co will eye a tough outing in their first World Cup warm-up game against the New Zealand at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

The area of concern heading into their World Cup campaign is the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up. The challengers for the position are Karnataka opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who however suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval.

Against a strong New Zealand bowling attack, featuring the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be the perfect opportunity to test the available options at the No. 4 position. Most of the other sport in the playing XI pick themselves but Kohli will be keep to give his batsmen as much time under the sun as possible to get used to the English conditions.

The other worry will be the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who was only cleared by the physio Patrick Farhart just days before India’s departure for the World Cup. Jadhav had a light workout in the practice session at the Oval on Thursday and batted without any discomfort which should be good news for India.

The warm-up tie will give an opportunity to India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their groove, especially the former after an indifferent showing in IPL-12.

Last Five Completed ODIs
India: WWLLL
Lost the last ODI series against Australia 3-2 after winning the first two ODIs

New Zealand: WLWWW
Won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 after losing their last ODI series to India 4-1 at home

Issues to fine tune

India

The No. 4 position has been cause for debate ever since Ambati Rayudu was left out due to indifferent form. Will it be Rahul? Will it be Shankar? Or will it be Dhoni?

Kohli will look to give all three lengthy stints in the middle to figure out the right person to fill the No. 4 puzzle for India come the World Cup.

New Zealand

Injury to Tom Latham (fractured finger), means Kane Williamson has to figure out his wicketkeeping options. Inexperience Tom Blundell, a surprise pick for the World Cup, will be thrown into the hot seat to keep a back-up ready should Latham not recover in time from his injury.

The Kiwi southpaw is an integral component in the middle-order as well and Williamson will look to test the back-up middle-order options to keep all bases covered.

In form players

India

Virat Kohli: Indian skipper is without a doubt the premier batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. 10,843 ODI runs at an average of 59.57 with 41 tons makes him one of the all-time greats. So far this year, Kohli has 611 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 55.54 with three hundreds and a fifty. On a placid batting track at the Oval, Kohli will look to warm-up in style.

New Zealand

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has found a fresh wind, especially in ODI cricket. The veteran of 218 ODIs averages an impressive 48.34 in this format with 20 hundreds to his name. In 11 ODIs this year, Taylor has notched up 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. Taylor will be the dangerman for the Kiwis, especially against the Indian tweakers in the middle-order.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
