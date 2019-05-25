India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Williamson, Taylor Keep India at Bay

19:38(IST)

Hardik Pandya completes his second over, and isn't as successful as the previous one, but he keeps the new man Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson on their toes with some good attacking bowling. The batsmen manage only a two and a single and have to watchful as both could have almost had a KL Rahul like dismissal by playing on. NZ are 49/2 after 12 overs.