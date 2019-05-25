Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at London: Williamson, Taylor Keep India at Bay

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 8:08 PM IST

Match 4, The Oval, London 25 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

New Zealand need 85 runs in 177 balls at 2.88 rpo

Live Blog

Highlights

20:12(IST)

Three more singles of the next over from Kuldeep Yadav takes New Zealand closer to the 100-run mark and closer to the target. The Kiwis have moved onto 90/2 after 20 overs and don't look very troubled.

20:08(IST)

Williamson and Taylor have well and truly settled in over here and are working the spinners around with ease and playing without risks. Three singles of the Chahal over takes them to 87/2 after 19 overs. 

20:05(IST)

Right on cue Kuldeep Yadav is introduced into the attack and the spinner has an expensive over, conceding 8 runs to start with. He's been out of form and the batsmen work him around for four easy singles with a boundary through cover-point in the middle of that for Williamson. NZ are 83/2 after 18 overs. 

20:02(IST)

Kohli turns to spin now with Yuzvendra Chahal. Can he get the breakthrough soon? In his first over, the leggie has conceded three singles only. But importantly the ball is spinning and Kohli will likely bring in Kuldeep soon. NZ are 75/2 after 17 overs.

19:57(IST)

Not much going right for Hardik Pandya in the spell. His over's first ball finds the boundary ropes after Taylor eased it away straight down the ground. Another couple of runs make it a 6 run over with NZ moving on to 72/2 after 16 overs. 

19:51(IST)

Shami however comes back at the other end with an economical over to balance things out for India. Just the four singles shared between Taylor and Williamson to take the score to 66/2 after 15 overs. It's also time for a drinks break. 

19:47(IST)

Quite an expensive over from Pandya as he conceded 12 runs. Taylor welcomed him with a rasping cut for a boundary in the beginning of the over, almost repeating the shot off the last ball of the over too. Huge over for NZ who have moved on to 62/2 after 14 overs.

19:43(IST)

Shami with a very tight over to Taylor and Williamson. Just the one run and some good fielding on display by Ravindra Jadeja too as he keeps the batsmen from picking up a couple of runs at point. NZ are 50/2 after 13 overs. 

19:38(IST)

Hardik Pandya completes his second over, and isn't as successful as the previous one, but he keeps the new man Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson on their toes with some good attacking bowling. The batsmen manage only a two and a single and have to watchful as both could have almost had a KL Rahul like dismissal by playing on. NZ are 49/2 after 12 overs. 

19:34(IST)

Shami back for another over and India would be worried about the ease with which Williamson and Ross Taylor worked him around there. Six runs of that over to take the score to 46/1 after 11 overs. India would love another wicket as that would put them in pole position in this game.

19:28(IST)

Good over from India's point of view as Pandya removed the dangerous Guptill. Just the six runs coming off that over, along with the wicket. India despite a poor showing with the bat, still in line to clinch a close win here. NZ are 40/2 after 10 overs. 

19:26(IST)

WICKET: Hardik Pandya responds to his captain's demands for a wicket and gets Martin Guptill (22), who was caught brilliantly by KL Rahul as he attempted a big shot over mid on. NZ are 37/2.

19:22(IST)

Kohli brings in Mohammed Shami in search of another wicket in the early stages, but Williamson welcomes him to the crease with a pull which fetches him a boundary. The Kiwi skipper quietly plays out the rest of the over and takes a single off the last ball to keep strike and take the score to 34/1 after 9 overs. 

19:17(IST)

Bumrah at the other end continues to exceptional. Another maiden over to keep the Kiwis quiet at his end even as Guptill tried to find the gaps a couple of times. NZ are 29/1 and India are giving it a good fight. 

19:13(IST)

Martin Guptill has been kept away from the strike for a while and he breaks the shackles in Bhuvi's over. First ball over the bowler's head for a boundary to long on before another big shot gets him a second boundary at mid-wicket. Guptill then finds three over point to complete his onslaught on Bhuvi and take NZ to 29/1 after 7 overs. 

19:09(IST)

Maiden from Bumrah here, sensational bowling from the pacemen. India are certainly not giving up this one without a fight! New Zealand are still 18/1 after 6 overs

19:08(IST)
19:04(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar now concedes just 1 run in his over, certainly keeping things tight are the Indian pacers but the key is to get wickets here. New Zealand are 18/1 after 5 overs

19:00(IST)

Another excellent over from Bunrah, he is certainly a class apart when it comes to fast bowling in the world at the moment. Just 1 run conceded from that over and New Zealand are now 17/1

18:56(IST)

Guptill gets another quick boundary away here, this is a great start by New Zealand despite losing an early wicket. Will be interesting to see when Kohli opts for Shami in these conditions

18:49(IST)

WICKET! Sensational from Bumrah, perfect yorker in the very first over. Swings through the air and hits Munro on the full on his foot. He was beaten by pace and decieved by the swing. Easy decision for the umpire, Munro departs for 4 and NZ are 8/1

18:45(IST)

FOUR! Munro absolutely smashes one straight past the bowler for a boundary, giving the charge to Bhuvneshwar on the very first delivery he faced. After the 1st over, New Zealand are now 7/0

18:42(IST)

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are out in the middle for New Zealand, Dinesh Karthik has the gloves for India here with Dhawan and Rohit at slip! India will certainly be looking for some early wickets here.

18:24(IST)

It looks like the conditions have become better for batting from what they were when India batted. Now the onus in on Indian pacers to get some early wickets and put pressure on the Kiwi batsmen.

18:20(IST)
18:14(IST)
18:10(IST)

OUT: Indian innings comes to an end finally as he dismisses Kuldeep for 19. India are bundled out for a paltry 179. New Zealand will be mighty imprerssed with their effort. 

18:05(IST)

OUT: But after a brilliant innings, Guptill has produced an unbelievable catch to dismiss Jadeja. He dives to his left to give India yet another jolt. He is out for 54 as India are 177/9. 

18:01(IST)

FIFTY FOR JADEJA: Take a bow, Jadeja. He has slammed a fifty in just 47 balls and bailed the side out of trouble. Excellent batting this by the southpaw. India are now 171/8. 

17:57(IST)

Ferguson comes on for another over. And Kuldeep flashes hard, gets an edge and the ball sails over the slips for a four. These are valuable runs for the Indians as after 37 overs score moves to 165/8. 

(image: AFP)

Preview: India will begin their quest to win third World Cup title by ironing out the glitches in the lead up to their first game on June 5. After hitting the ground running with their first practice session in London, Virat Kohli & Co will eye a tough outing in their first World Cup warm-up game against the New Zealand at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

The area of concern heading into their World Cup campaign is the No. 4 spot in the batting line-up. The challengers for the position are Karnataka opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who however suffered an injury scare after being hit on the forearm by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval.

Against a strong New Zealand bowling attack, featuring the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, it will be the perfect opportunity to test the available options at the No. 4 position. Most of the other sport in the playing XI pick themselves but Kohli will be keep to give his batsmen as much time under the sun as possible to get used to the English conditions.

The other worry will be the fitness of Kedar Jadhav, who was only cleared by the physio Patrick Farhart just days before India’s departure for the World Cup. Jadhav had a light workout in the practice session at the Oval on Thursday and batted without any discomfort which should be good news for India.

The warm-up tie will give an opportunity to India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to find their groove, especially the former after an indifferent showing in IPL-12.

Last Five Completed ODIs
India: WWLLL
Lost the last ODI series against Australia 3-2 after winning the first two ODIs

New Zealand: WLWWW
Won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 after losing their last ODI series to India 4-1 at home

Issues to fine tune

India

The No. 4 position has been cause for debate ever since Ambati Rayudu was left out due to indifferent form. Will it be Rahul? Will it be Shankar? Or will it be Dhoni?

Kohli will look to give all three lengthy stints in the middle to figure out the right person to fill the No. 4 puzzle for India come the World Cup.

New Zealand

Injury to Tom Latham (fractured finger), means Kane Williamson has to figure out his wicketkeeping options. Inexperience Tom Blundell, a surprise pick for the World Cup, will be thrown into the hot seat to keep a back-up ready should Latham not recover in time from his injury.

The Kiwi southpaw is an integral component in the middle-order as well and Williamson will look to test the back-up middle-order options to keep all bases covered.

In form players

India

Virat Kohli: Indian skipper is without a doubt the premier batsmen in the world in all formats of the game. 10,843 ODI runs at an average of 59.57 with 41 tons makes him one of the all-time greats. So far this year, Kohli has 611 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 55.54 with three hundreds and a fifty. On a placid batting track at the Oval, Kohli will look to warm-up in style.

New Zealand

Ross Taylor: The former Kiwi skipper has found a fresh wind, especially in ODI cricket. The veteran of 218 ODIs averages an impressive 48.34 in this format with 20 hundreds to his name. In 11 ODIs this year, Taylor has notched up 593 runs at an average of 74.12 at a strike-rate of over 94. Taylor will be the dangerman for the Kiwis, especially against the Indian tweakers in the middle-order.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
