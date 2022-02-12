India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st ODI 2022 - Ind vs NZ Today at Queenstown IND-W vs NZ-W

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st ODI 2022 : The high-profile One Day series between New Zealand Women and India Women is scheduled to get underway from February 12 with the first One Day International scheduled at the John Davies Oval in Queensland. The two teams previously locked horns in a T20I game.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score Updates: IND-W vs NZ-W 2022 2nd ODI, India Women vs New Zealand Women, Live Score and Updates: Follow here live score and ball by ball commentary of 1st ODI to be played between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The match didn’t go in favour of India as they endured a loss by 18 runs. It was an average batting performance by the visitors. India could score 137 runs when they had to chase a target of 155.

Playing the One Day Internationals, the Women in Blue will hope to redeem themselves. The team will aim to solve its batting crisis with the presence of players like Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma in the middle.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, need to play with the same spirit in the ODIs as well. The ODI series is important for both teams due to the upcoming World Cup.

When will the 1st ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at 03:30 am IST on February 12, Saturday.

Where will the 1st ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queensland.

What time will the 1st ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W 1st ODI, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against India Women: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine(C), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(WK), Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

NZ-W vs IN-W 1st ODI, India Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj(C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia(WK)

