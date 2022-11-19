India vs New Zealand Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India is set to take on New Zealand in the second T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The fans will be hoping that the match doesn’t get washed away like the series opener. The Men in Blue have decided to give chance to some promising young talents for the series.

Many of these players have shown their prowess in the IPL and will be hoping to repeat it at the international level.

The Indian side is being led by Hardik Pandya in absence of Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the opportunity to break the record for most wickets in T20 internationals in a calendar year. He requires four scalps to go ahead of the current record holder, Joshua Little.

The 32-year-old pacer would thus have a target on his mind, and so will the youngsters who will want to prove that they are good enough. Both teams are still settling in from their disappointing semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand, here is everything you need to know

What date will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?

The 2nd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval Ground, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs India match begin?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India match will be telecast on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match can be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

