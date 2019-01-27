India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI on Live TV & Online

India will look to complete a series win when they take on New Zealand in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Virat Kohli-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-0 and a win in the next match will render the fourth and fifth ODIs dead rubber encounters.
The previous ODI, played at the same venue, saw India register a comfortable 90-run victory thanks in large part to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
India scored 324/4 in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries, coupled with 40s from Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. Chahal and Kuldeep then shared six wickets between them as India completed an easy win.
India had won the first ODI by eight wickets in Napier. New Zealand were bowled out for 157 in just 38 overs, with Mohammed Shami picking three wickets and Kuldeep getting four. India didn't take much effort to chase down that target.
India will be considering reintegrating Hardik Pandya back into the side. The all-rounder had missed the first two ODIs due to suspension but is now part of the squad with his suspension having been temporarily lifted.
It is entirely possible that Pandya is brought into the XI straight away but given recent performances and question marks over his match fitness, his inclusion in the team is not guaranteed.
Virat Kohli will head back home for a break after this game.
First Published: January 27, 2019, 7:25 PM IST