India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rohit Sharma’s men will be hoping to make it three in a row when they lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20 International. The two teams are scheduled to meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21, Sunday, at 7:00 PM IST.

In a way, India have avenged their loss in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against New Zealand by dominating the T20I series. The team have already clinched the series as they won the first T20I by five wickets and followed it up with another victory in the second game by seven wickets.

In both the games India have delivered clinical performances to give no chance to New Zealand to dominate the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their game in the T20Is so far. There is no doubt that the team are missing the services of their skipper, Kane Williamson, as his absence has left the middle-order exposed. The Kiwis will aim to play some positive cricket on Sunday to gain some momentum ahead of the two-match Test series.

When will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match will be played on Sunday, November 21.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

India vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, India probable playing XI against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against India: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham

