India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After decimating Sri Lanka in white-ball series, Team India will look to extend their winning streak when they face New Zealand on home soil. India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The opening ODI encounter is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. New Zealand, the top-ranked ODI team, will head into the fixture after getting the better of Pakistan in ODIs. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will be involved in a three-match T20I series as well. Team India will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20Is.

Veteran cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be a part of the Indian T20I squad. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw earned a spot in the T20I side for the first time since 2021.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 18, Wednesday.

Where will the first ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the first ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first ODI match?

India vs New Zealand first ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first ODI match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammd Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dough Bracewell, Matt Henry

