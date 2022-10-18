India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup Warm-up match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A buoyant Team India will be up against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday. The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

India kicked off their T20 World Cup preparations on a convincing note after securing a much-needed win against defending champions Australia. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side had posted a formidable total of 186/7 in 20 overs. KL Rahul emerged as India’s highest scorer with 57.

Mohammad Shami scalped four wickets in the game to earn a six-run victory for India. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Shami’s terrific bowling at the death will undoubtedly offer a boost to Indian pace attack ahead of the World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be wary of their side’s batting ahead of the practice match against India. The Kiwis, in their first warm-up game, were bundled out for a paltry total of 98 against South Africa. The Proteas, during the run chase, comfortably reached the target with 52 balls to spare.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup warm-up match India vs New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup warm-up match India vs New Zealand begin?

The match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

