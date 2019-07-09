India vs New Zealand | Manchester - What to Expect From First Semifinal Venue

One of the oldest grounds in England will host the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand. The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester hosted its first Test match in 1884 and it's first One-Day International in 1972 which was incidentally also the second ever ODI match.
1) The inaugural games involved Australia and England on both occasions.
2) Since the 1972 ODI, Manchester has hosted 52 ODIs.
3) There have been 18 hundreds at the venue with Vivian Richards' 189 against England being the highest individual score here.
4) Bob Willis has taken the most wickets at this venue in ODIs.
5) Glenn McGrath's 5/14 vs West Indies in the 1999 World Cup is the best haul by a bowler at the venue.
Recent record and trends
At the ongoing World Cup, Manchester has hosted five matches - including the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter - with all five matches won by the team batting first. Manchester is a high-scoring venue and the average first innings total here in this time period is 310.
England's total of 397 against Afghanistan in this World Cup is the highest total recorded at this venue. The last game played here was the final league game of the World Cup with South Africa, batting first, beating Australia by 10 runs while defending 325.
Pace vs spin
Pace has ruled the roost in this World Cup with spinners just taking 129 wickets to fall so far this tournament. This stays true with Manchester too, which has predominantly been a pace bowling venue. Post the Champions Trophy in 2017, pacers have taken 82 wickets in seven matches at an average of 26.84 and an economy of 5.67. They have three four-plus wicket hauls and strike every 28th ball on an average. On the other hand, spinners have taken just 21 wickets here in these seven games with an economy of 5.76. The strike rate for them is a much poorer 69.0.
Team records
India and New Zealand played West Indies at this venue in this World Cup with both sides winning their respective matches. India also played Pakistan here and won that game as well quite convincingly. In head to head records, India have a distinct edge over New Zealand having won six out of eight ODIs post the Champions Trophy. Even overall records favour India. The two sides have faced each other 106 times in ODIs with India winning 51.89% of them. In World Cups, New Zealand have a better record against India having beaten them in four out of seven attempts.
India vs New Zealand | Manchester - What to Expect From First Semifinal Venue
