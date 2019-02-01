India vs New Zealand: Mandhana Keen to Keep Improving After Successful New Zealand Series

After a disappointing loss Mandhana said, "I would have been happy to have scored some runs today but I am really glad that we won our first series in New Zealand.”
“The first two games were satisfying because I could convert my scores and get the winning runs. This will help me grow as a player.”
Mandhana has established herself as one of the top players in the world and has consistently churned out runs for the Indian team, but the southpaw believes that there is a lot of work to be done before she reaches that level.
“There’s a lot more hard work to be done (to be tagged one of the best in the world). I need to score a lot more runs and win many more games for India to get there.”
On the other hand, skipper Mithali Raj was all praise for her players for scripting history against the White Ferns. Now with the T20I series coming up, she wants wants to carry the winning momentum to the shortest format.
“I'm happy that the team has done so well this series. Very happy for Deepti (Sharma) and Jemimah (Rodrigues) for getting some runs under their belt. The spin bowlers have done well so far throughout the tour, but the total was quite less today to put pressure on New Zealand.”
“We want to do well in the T20s too and try to up our game. There will be changes to the squad and we will continue to train hard and do our best,” she concluded.
Kiwi skipper Amy Satterthwaite, who scored an unbeaten 66 in the third ODI, was ecstatic with the way her team made a comeback in the series.
"It was pleasing the way we bounced back; everyone stepped up and played their part today. It’s nice to contribute and I was pleased to get the team over the line today,” Satterthwaite said.
First Published: February 1, 2019, 12:56 PM IST