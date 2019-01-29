India vs New Zealand: Mandhana, Raj Guide India to Series-Clinching Win

The duo finished with an unbeaten 191-run stand for the third wicket, with the southpaw scoring 90 and the Indian captain on 63.
Chasing just 162 to win, India got off to a rocky start. Opener Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck off trying to clip Anna Peterson towards the legside but ended up looping a simple catch to Amelia Kerr at midwicket. Deepti Sharma (8) succumbed to Lea Tahuhu’s short ball tactics, gloving a pull shot to the wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout.
That was all the success the White Ferns' bowlers had on the day as the remaining runs were run down by the visitors’ premier batters.
Mandhana continued from where she left off in the first ODI, and produced an innings loaded with 13 fours and a maximum – her eighth 50-plus score in the last 10 ODIs. Raj, at the other end, played the anchor role, scoring her 52nd ODI half-century with four fours and two sixes in her 111-ball knock.
“We are shaping really well. We will definitely be looking to make it 3-0 in the final game in Hamilton,” Raj said at the post-match presentation.
“I will be giving this award to all the bowlers in the team. They deserve it for bowling New Zealand Women out for 161 on such a track,” player of the match Mandhana said, and rightfully so.
Winning the toss, skipper Raj opted to bowl first on what looked like a sluggish wicket. And her decision was vindicated early into the contest.
Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami struck in the very first over, removing the dangerous Suzie Bates (0) caught behind. Three overs later, Sophie Devine (7) was also back in the pavilion. Shikha Pandey trapped the opener in front but the umpire turned down the appeal. A DRS review came to India’s aid as the hosts were left languishing at 8 for 2 after four overs.
After the early blows, Lauren Down and captain Amy Satterthwaite seemed to have got their eye in against the pacers. Spotting this, the Indian captain was quick to bring on spinners from both ends, and the move paid off immediately.
Down (15) was deceived by Ekta Bisht’s flight and holed out to point. Teenager Kerr (1) was bowled after failing to read the straighter one from the left-arm spinner. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s perseverance despite being hit for boundaries paid off, cleaning up Maddy Green (9) with a googly.
While India’s bowlers kept chipping away at the other end, Satterthwaite stood in defiance. The New Zealand skipper added 58 runs alongside Leigh Kasperek for the sixth wicket, and in the process, went on to register her 18th ODI fifty. But Yadav ended New Zealand’s hopes of a 200-plus score, producing a fine edge off Satterthwaite’s (71) bat for Taniya Bhatia’s second catch of the day.
It was all downhill for the home side after that as Goswani and Deepti Sharma split the remaining four wickets amongst them for just 41 runs. Lea Tahuhu provided a late flourish to take the score past 160 but it was never going to be enough against the in-form visitors, who ran down the target with over 14 overs to spare.
Brief Scores
New Zealand 161 (Amy Satterthwaite 71, Jhulan Goswami 3/23) lost to India 166 (Smriti Mandhana 90*, Lea Tahuhu 1/16) by eight wickets
Amelia KerrAmy SatterthwaiteIndia womenIndia Women vs New Zealand Women 2019Lea Tahuhumithali rajNew Zealand womensmriti mandhana
First Published: January 29, 2019, 1:28 PM IST