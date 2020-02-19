Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Matt Henry Added to NZ Test Squad as Cover for Neil Wagner

New Zealand have called up right-arm pacer Matt Henry as cover for Neil Wagner ahead of the first Test against India which begins Friday at the Basin Reserve. Wagner, who is a key part of the New Zealand bowling lineup, is awaiting the birth of his first child and can miss the opening Test.

IANS |February 19, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Matt Henry Added to NZ Test Squad as Cover for Neil Wagner

Wellington: New Zealand have called up right-arm pacer Matt Henry as cover for Neil Wagner ahead of the first Test against India which begins Friday at the Basin Reserve. Wagner, who is a key part of the New Zealand bowling lineup, is awaiting the birth of his first child and can miss the opening Test.

"Matt Henry has been called into the Blackcaps Test squad as cover for Neil Wagner who is awaiting the birth of his child. Henry will arrive in Wellington this evening," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement on their official Twitter handle.

Henry, who has played 12 Tests so far, wasn't initially picked in the 13-man squad as the selectors went with uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson. In case Wagner fails to make it to the opening game, the hosts are expected to hand Jamieson a debut instead of drafting Henry straight into the playing XI.

Henry last featured in the New Year's Test against Australia in Sydney in which he ended up picking just two wickets.

The 28-year-old had played an instrumental role in New Zealand's World Cup semi-final win over India last year. He had returned with figures of 3/37 and helped his side secure an 18-run victory over the Men in Blue at the Old Trafford.

The Kiwis will go into the Test series on a back of a 3-0 win in ODIs following a 5-0 thrashing in the T20Is.

2020india vs new zealand 2020matt henryNeil Wagnernew zealand vs india 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more