India vs New Zealand | Matt Henry Added to NZ Test Squad as Cover for Neil Wagner
New Zealand have called up right-arm pacer Matt Henry as cover for Neil Wagner ahead of the first Test against India which begins Friday at the Basin Reserve. Wagner, who is a key part of the New Zealand bowling lineup, is awaiting the birth of his first child and can miss the opening Test.
