India vs New Zealand: Middle-order Shines in Final ODI as India Clinch Series 4-1

Needing 253 to win, New Zealand could only muster 217 before being dismissed in 44.1 overs, once again failing to bat out their full quota of overs and ensuring India finished the series as 4-1 winners.
Openers Henry Nicholls and Colin Munro made solid starts to the innings but the former played a loose shot off Mohammed Shami that was easily claimed by Kedhar Jadhav at mid-on.
Munro continued his onslaught thereafter and even managed to smash Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two boundaries but ended up chopping the ball back onto the stumps, giving Shami his second wicket of the night.
His departure brought in the in-form Ross Taylor but the latter's time in the middle was short-lived as he was given out LBW off Hardik Pandya.
Replays suggested Taylor would have been handed a reprieve if he chose to review but he walked off after a short discussion with Kane Williamson.
Williamson has struggled for form this series and looked scratchy during his initial time at the crease. But once he settled, he played a number of good shots and began finding the boundary with ease.
However, the Kiwi skipper went for one shot too many and ended up holing out to deep mid-wicket off Jadhav.
India smelled blood at this point and after getting rid of Williamson, it was soon time for the other set batsman to depart.
Tom Latham looked like he could be the man who anchored the chase but a loose shot against Yuzvendra Chahal saw the ball hit his pads and the umpire raised his finger almost instantly.
Collin de Grandhomme also looked good during his brief stay at the crease but he too was given out LBW, with Chahal doing the damage once again.
James Neesham then proceeded to get himself set and looked likely to take the match away from India single handedly, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes during his time at the crease.
However, a comical error that saw him advance out of his crease when the ball was still in play left MS Dhoni with the task of running him out, which he did.
The asking rate was still within control and the hosts were looking to play without too much risk but Todd Astle failed to read a wrong one from Chahal and was adjudged leg before.
Mitchell Santner was the hosts’ major hope thereafter but when he was caught by Shami at fine-leg to hand Pandya his second wicket of the day, India needed one wicket to win the game.
The last man to fall was Trent Boult, who went tried to hit Bhuvneshwar over cover but ended up top edging one to third man.
Earlier, India needed a 98-run stand between Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar to recover from New Zealand’s early onslaught that left them at 18/4.
Both batsmen took their time to get going, with Rayudu being the more patient of the two. Shankar looked for the boundary on occasion but also looked to rotate the strike.
Shankar looked set for his maiden ODI half-century but a mix-up led to him getting run out.
Undeterred, Rayudu put together a 74-run partnership with Kedhar Jadhav. As the innings progressed, he began to successfully take on the bowlers.
Rayudu’s knock consisted of 8 fours and 4 sixes but a century would elude him as he went for a big shot off Matt Henry but only ended up slicing it high and Munro easily collected the catch.
His departure brought out Pandya and while Jadhav would drag the ball onto his stumps off Henry, Pandya ensured the Indian bowlers would have something to defend.
In the very next over, Pandya struck three consecutive sixes off Todd Astle and his quickfire 45 was key to India ending the first innings with 252 on the board, even if the lower order collapsed after his departure.
Rohit had opted to bat first after winning the toss, saying that the batsmen needed to be tested in such conditions.
Yet in conditions that offered swing early on, the Indian top order once again folded. Rohit fell victim to an outswinger from Henry and Dhawan holed out to third man shortly thereafter off Boult.
Shubman Gill spooned one straight to cover right after hitting Henry for a four and Boult produced a lovely inswinger to clean up Dhoni.
Another collapse seemed on the cards before Shankar and Rayudu’s rescue act eventually ensured they put up a competitive total.
First Published: February 3, 2019, 3:32 PM IST