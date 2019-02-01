Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: Mithali Reaches Unique Feat, Becomes First Woman to Play 200 ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 1, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
India Women ODI skipper Mithali Raj added another feather to her cap as she became the first woman to appear in 200 ODIs during the third encounter against New Zealand at Hamilton on Friday.

The 35-year-old was already the most capped woman and had surpassed Charlotte Edwards’ record of 191 ODIs last year in April during the ICC Women’s Championship series.

Apart from that, Mithali is also the highest run-getter in the format with 6622 runs at an average of more than 51. She has 52 fifties and seven tons to her name.



She made her debut 20 years ago, in 1999 against Ireland and scored an unbeaten 114, guiding her side to a 161-run win.

Not only that, Mithali has led the country 123 times, also a record. The second on the list is England’s Edwards who led her side 117 times.
First Published: February 1, 2019, 12:17 PM IST

