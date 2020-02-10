Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mount Maunganui Weather: No Chance of Rain in Final ODI

As New Zealand head into the final ODI of the three match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, they will be able to play their expressive brand of cricket without the threat of a negative result hanging on their head, as India look to get some pride back with a positive result.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Mount Maunganui Weather: No Chance of Rain in Final ODI

As New Zealand head into the final ODI of the three match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, they will be able to play their expressive brand of cricket without the threat of a negative result hanging on their head, as India look to get some pride back with a positive result.

Both teams can focus on the cricket and need not worry about external factora such as the weather, as a bright and sunny day is predicted at Mount Maunganui. The highest temperature is expected to reach around 18 degrees, with accompanying sunshine the whole day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli might decide to make a few changes to the lineup to give a chance to players who have not had a big role to play yet. It will be interesting to see if New Zealand does the same or sticks to their winning combination which has seen them win the first two ODIs.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, who have got rare opportunities at the top of the order, did not click in the first two matches and will be eager to make a mark before the regulars return to their spots. Kohli has scores of 51 and 15, and will be itching for a big one. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been in fine form, while Ravindra Jadeja and even Navdeep Saini made useful runs in the lower order last game.

India will also want Jasprit Bumrah to be back to his best. He went for 64 in his 10 overs last match, and is yet to take a wicket this series. That's a rarity for a bowler of his stature. Unless Jadhav or Shivam Dube play, India will have only five bowlers in their line up, which means they have to step up.

The weather is set to be clear, and the pitch should be another good one for batting.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL kesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn

