India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni Forced to Sit Out Third ODI Due to Injury

India had Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to think as they mastered the chase once again after Hardik Pandya made an immediate impact upon his return as the visitors sealed the series in style by registering a seven-wicket win in the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.
This is India's first series victory in New Zealand since 2009.
The last time Dhoni missed a one-dayer due to injury was six years ago against during a 2013 tri-series in the West Indies.
Known for his good fitness levels, Dhoni has missed only five ODIs in the last 14 years.
Troubled by his hamstring, Dhoni had missed three matches in 2013 and also skipped one match each against Ireland and South Africa in 2007 due to viral fever.
The 37-year-old had won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, his first in almost eight years for scoring three half-centuries -- 51, 55 not out and 87 not out.
He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI here.
First Published: January 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST