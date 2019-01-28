Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni Forced to Sit Out Third ODI Due to Injury

PTI | Updated: January 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni Forced to Sit Out Third ODI Due to Injury

Mount Maunganui: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was forced to skip the third ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring strain, only the third such instance in his illustrious limited-overs career.

India had Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to think as they mastered the chase once again after Hardik Pandya made an immediate impact upon his return as the visitors sealed the series in style by registering a seven-wicket win in the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

This is India's first series victory in New Zealand since 2009.

The last time Dhoni missed a one-dayer due to injury was six years ago against during a 2013 tri-series in the West Indies.

Known for his good fitness levels, Dhoni has missed only five ODIs in the last 14 years.

Troubled by his hamstring, Dhoni had missed three matches in 2013 and also skipped one match each against Ireland and South Africa in 2007 due to viral fever.

The 37-year-old had won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, his first in almost eight years for scoring three half-centuries -- 51, 55 not out and 87 not out.

He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI here.
Dhoni injuredindia vs new zealand 2019MS Dhoni
First Published: January 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking