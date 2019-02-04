India vs New Zealand: Neesham Replaces Guptill in NZ Squad For T20I Series

Loading...
Coach Gary Stead said that Guptill will return to Auckland for rest and recovery, aiming to return in time for the Black Caps’ ODI series against Bangladesh which begins next week. His replacement in the T20I series will be Wellington Firebirds all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham.
“Unfortunately Martin hasn’t recovered in time for this T20 series - which is very condensed with three games over five days,” said Stead.
“It’s a shame as he’s obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we’ve got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right.
“It’s great to have Jimmy coming into the side after some encouraging ODI performances. It promises to be an exciting series.”
Neesham made his T20 debut for New Zealand against South Africa in Durban in 2012, with his most recent appearance in the format coming against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui in January 2017.
In 15 T20Is, Neesham has taken 11 wickets with a bowling average of 23.54, and has made 122 runs with a batting average of 13.55. He played in the final ODI against India at Wellington, scoring 44 runs and taking one wicket for 33 runs.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (Games 1 & 2), Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (Game 3)
First Published: February 4, 2019, 10:26 AM IST