Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

560/6 (154.0)

Zimbabwe trail by 132 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 10: UAE VS KSA

live
UAE UAE
KSA KSA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 9: MDV VS OMA

live
MDV MDV
OMA OMA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 11: BRN VS QAT

upcoming
BRN BRN
QAT QAT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202015:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Neil Wagner’s Return Gives New Zealand Selection Headache

Wagner, who was on paternity leave, will replace Matt Henry and is also going to cause a selection headache as Kyle Jamieson, who replaced him in Wellington had a fantastic debut.

Cricketnext Staff |February 25, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Neil Wagner’s Return Gives New Zealand Selection Headache

Left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner is all set to join the New Zealand squad on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against India at Christchurch and coach Gary Stead has indicated that he is going to feature.

Wagner, who was on paternity leave, will replace Matt Henry and is also going to cause a selection headache as Kyle Jamieson, who replaced him in Wellington had a fantastic debut.

"Yeah, that's always good selection dilemmas to have," Stead said on Tuesday. "Neil Wagner will come back and he's been a force in our team for a long time, and obviously Kyle Jamieson made the most of his debut, and the way he played, I thought, was outstanding as well, did a really good job for us."

Wagner, who finished with 17 wickets in three Tests against Australia recently, is eager to return according to Stead, opening up the possibility of a four-man pace attack at the seamer friendly Hagley Oval.

"You always think about those things, but I think Neil Wagner, it was pretty hard missing one Test let alone two Tests, so no, he'll be back with us without a doubt."

"We'll go down there, look at the wicket, we're still three or four days out at this stage, so don't want to make any assumptions before we get down there, but generally the wicket we play on at Hagley has a wee bit in it as well.

"But whoever we go with, we know we need to put in a performance like we did in this game, because, as I said, India will get better."

New Zealand, who were well beaten by Australia in their previous Test series, lead the two-match series against India 1-0 with both sides set to meet again beginning February 29.

Gary Steadindia vs new zealand 2020Neil Wagner

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

QAT v BRN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more