India vs New Zealand | Neil Wagner’s Return Gives New Zealand Selection Headache

Left-arm fast bowler Neil Wagner is all set to join the New Zealand squad on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against India at Christchurch and coach Gary Stead has indicated that he is going to feature.
Wagner, who was on paternity leave, will replace Matt Henry and is also going to cause a selection headache as Kyle Jamieson, who replaced him in Wellington had a fantastic debut.
"Yeah, that's always good selection dilemmas to have," Stead said on Tuesday. "Neil Wagner will come back and he's been a force in our team for a long time, and obviously Kyle Jamieson made the most of his debut, and the way he played, I thought, was outstanding as well, did a really good job for us."
Wagner, who finished with 17 wickets in three Tests against Australia recently, is eager to return according to Stead, opening up the possibility of a four-man pace attack at the seamer friendly Hagley Oval.
"You always think about those things, but I think Neil Wagner, it was pretty hard missing one Test let alone two Tests, so no, he'll be back with us without a doubt."
"We'll go down there, look at the wicket, we're still three or four days out at this stage, so don't want to make any assumptions before we get down there, but generally the wicket we play on at Hagley has a wee bit in it as well.
"But whoever we go with, we know we need to put in a performance like we did in this game, because, as I said, India will get better."
New Zealand, who were well beaten by Australia in their previous Test series, lead the two-match series against India 1-0 with both sides set to meet again beginning February 29.
