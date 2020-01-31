Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Never Played Super Overs, Wins Show Character: Virat Kohli

Having already wrapped up the series India rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, giving Sanju Samson and Navdeep Saini a look in.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Never Played Super Overs, Wins Show Character: Virat Kohli

For the second consecutive time in the T20I series in New Zealand, India have rescued a game from the jaws of defeat. In Hamilton and Wellington they needed Super Overs and captain Virat Kohli could not be more pleased about how the team responded to an alien situation.

New Zealand however continue to be unlucky with the Super-over and have only ever won once.

“We couldn't have asked for more exciting games, we've never played Super Overs before and now we've won two. It shows the character of the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli, who came out to bat for India along with KL Rahul in the Super Over, hit the winning runs when he crisply pulled Tim Southee away to midwicket for a boundary off the fifth delivery.

“Initially we thought of opening with (Sanju) Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I'll bring. His (KL Rahul) two strikes were crucial and then you knock the ball into the gap and take your team over the line,” Kohli said.

Having already wrapped up the series India rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, giving Sanju Samson and Navdeep Saini a look in. While it went well for the speedster the wicket-keeper batsman has some work to do believes Kohli.

“Sanju was fearless at the top of the order but we didn't quite read the pitch that well. He should back himself a bit more. Saini was impressive with his pace again. We were very proud with the way we went about it,” Kohli explained.

Meanwhile a dejected New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee noted that the consecutive Super Over defeats were tough to take. The hosts were without Kane Williamson as a shoulder injury ruled him out of the contest.

“It's very tough especially in the positions we put ourselves into. We gave them a chance and they took them with both hands. We have a young bowling attack and it is tough. When you play against a quality opposition in India, give them a sniff and you make it tough for yourselves,” Southee said.

Shardul Thakur defended seven runs in the final over to win the Man of the Match award.

“The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous,” Thakur said.

Thakur then went onto dismiss Daryl Mitchell before a run-out of the final delivery of the 20th over took the match into a Super Over.

“We play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games. After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope,” Thakur said in reflection off a second Super Over finish in as many games.

But much before Thakur kept a calm head in a high pressure situation he had to help dig India out of a hole with the bat. Early dismissals of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer meant Manish Pandey needed some support and Thakur added 20 off 15 deliveries, the third highest score in the innings.

“Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I'll get more next time,” Thakur signed off.

India now leads the five-match T20I series 4-0.

india vs new zealand 2020kl rahulSanju SamsonTim Southeevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more