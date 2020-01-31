India vs New Zealand | Never Played Super Overs, Wins Show Character: Virat Kohli

For the second consecutive time in the T20I series in New Zealand, India have rescued a game from the jaws of defeat. In Hamilton and Wellington they needed Super Overs and captain Virat Kohli could not be more pleased about how the team responded to an alien situation.
New Zealand however continue to be unlucky with the Super-over and have only ever won once.
“We couldn't have asked for more exciting games, we've never played Super Overs before and now we've won two. It shows the character of the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Kohli, who came out to bat for India along with KL Rahul in the Super Over, hit the winning runs when he crisply pulled Tim Southee away to midwicket for a boundary off the fifth delivery.
“Initially we thought of opening with (Sanju) Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I'll bring. His (KL Rahul) two strikes were crucial and then you knock the ball into the gap and take your team over the line,” Kohli said.
Having already wrapped up the series India rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, giving Sanju Samson and Navdeep Saini a look in. While it went well for the speedster the wicket-keeper batsman has some work to do believes Kohli.
“Sanju was fearless at the top of the order but we didn't quite read the pitch that well. He should back himself a bit more. Saini was impressive with his pace again. We were very proud with the way we went about it,” Kohli explained.
Meanwhile a dejected New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee noted that the consecutive Super Over defeats were tough to take. The hosts were without Kane Williamson as a shoulder injury ruled him out of the contest.
“It's very tough especially in the positions we put ourselves into. We gave them a chance and they took them with both hands. We have a young bowling attack and it is tough. When you play against a quality opposition in India, give them a sniff and you make it tough for yourselves,” Southee said.
Shardul Thakur defended seven runs in the final over to win the Man of the Match award.
“The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous,” Thakur said.
Thakur then went onto dismiss Daryl Mitchell before a run-out of the final delivery of the 20th over took the match into a Super Over.
“We play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games. After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope,” Thakur said in reflection off a second Super Over finish in as many games.
But much before Thakur kept a calm head in a high pressure situation he had to help dig India out of a hole with the bat. Early dismissals of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer meant Manish Pandey needed some support and Thakur added 20 off 15 deliveries, the third highest score in the innings.
“Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I'll get more next time,” Thakur signed off.
India now leads the five-match T20I series 4-0.
